I was first in line on a Saturday morning before Christmas to get "The Works" on my F-150. Mike Wells came out to greet me before they opened to check me in and get my truck inside. He set a realistic expectation for how much time it would take and delivered on that expectation. He went over the report with me, was very friendly and personable, made his recommendations and expert advice. I always enjoy the service Dept at Olathe Ford, they have taken care of my truck and my wife's Escape with the utmost care and respect. Courteous and professional. I worked at a Ford Dealership in the Greater KC area for 10 years as a manager, I know it isn't easy to put a happy face on first thing on a frigid Saturday morning. We appreciate what Mike Wells and the entire Olathe Ford Service staff do for us! Thank you for being a great local dealership. Read more