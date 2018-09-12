Olathe Ford Lincoln

1845 E Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS 66062
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Olathe Ford Lincoln

Great job!

by K-rex on 12/09/2018

This is my second time trading cars with Olathe Ford. They provide excellent customer service from management down to the person who greats you at the front door! My salesman was Corbin Haas and I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Corbin was attentive to what I wanted in a car and went out of his way to find the perfect fit. He explained all of the functions of my new vehicle and the purchase process until I was comfortable. He has followed up with me since the purchase, as have other individuals at the dealership. I don't think you could go wrong at Olathe Ford or with Corbin Haas.

Easy Peasy

by Amy on 11/28/2018

It was a smooth process on trading in my car for my new car! Ask for Corbin Haas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First time Ford buyer!

by RD on 07/07/2018

We can thank our salesman, Scott Payne, for the good experience we had at Olathe Ford. He was extremely knowledgeable and put no pressure on us to buy. Once we committed, he personally represented us well in getting things done to the pick-up before we could bring it home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 times a WOW experience!!

by 3timesaWowexperiance on 06/26/2018

Mike and I have had the best of luck with having Mark Parker as our salesman! Three times just looking & thtee times Mark & Olathe Ford has worked with us giving the best deal & the best service! Thanks Donna & Mike Silsby

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Used vehicle purchase

by dontknowwhattoenterhere on 05/29/2018

My sales rep was Corbin Haas. Great experience. Super easy and stress free. Greatly appreciated him. I would purchase another vehicle from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sweet!

by Lois on 05/10/2018

We have had repeated good experiences at Olathe Ford. By far the best we have been treated by any car dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Work

by driggs0614 on 12/23/2017

I was first in line on a Saturday morning before Christmas to get "The Works" on my F-150. Mike Wells came out to greet me before they opened to check me in and get my truck inside. He set a realistic expectation for how much time it would take and delivered on that expectation. He went over the report with me, was very friendly and personable, made his recommendations and expert advice. I always enjoy the service Dept at Olathe Ford, they have taken care of my truck and my wife's Escape with the utmost care and respect. Courteous and professional. I worked at a Ford Dealership in the Greater KC area for 10 years as a manager, I know it isn't easy to put a happy face on first thing on a frigid Saturday morning. We appreciate what Mike Wells and the entire Olathe Ford Service staff do for us! Thank you for being a great local dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice dealership

by jerry178 on 06/02/2012

Jim was friendly and informative. he was very patient with me. I have very specific needs in a car and he helped me find the perfect car for me. He never tried to sell me anything that I didn't want. I recommend that anyone who is looking for a car go in to Olathe Ford. I love my Milan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair

by bob435 on 06/04/2011

Olathe Ford respondly promptly to my email. They offered me the lowest price online and were good at answering my fairly detailed technical questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was a good experience

by olathe_bill on 12/20/2010

I have never liked shopping for a car, but there were times when this purchase was actually fun. I was treated with respect and the saleperson took the time to make sure that I understood SYNC and the navigation system. I will shop here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired Telephony Manager

by pappy45 on 10/04/2007

I have both bought and traded several vehicles and helped my daughter buy one at this dealership. The sales people and the sales managers were extremely helpful. The used car manager delt fairly with both of us. The finicial manager didn't try to sell us alot of things we didn't want. We were treated with courtsey and respect the whole time. I would highly recomend these folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
