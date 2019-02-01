PIt Stop
by 01/02/2019on
I got in with no waiting and was out just as quickly.
PIt Stop
by 01/02/2019on
Oil change tire rotation
by 12/30/2018on
Service was fast and friendly
Service Appointment
by 12/01/2018on
Brought vehicle in for rear end service. Service representatives were professional as always. Service was quick and easy. Always give you the price up front and go out of their way to make sure you're happy. As a result I bought another vehicle from them a week ago and plan on getting another in the Spring for my daughter.
Recall Experience
by 11/15/2018on
Service Advisor had to get recall parts in. Called and made an appointment with me that was convenient for me. Treated me like a friend instead of just another person at his desk. He got me within 5 minutes of the estimated time. Way to treat people!
Great service
by 11/09/2018on
Service done as expected
Recall and oil change
by 11/02/2018on
It took less time than what was quoted. That was nice
2 service visits, 2 strikeouts
by 12/10/2016on
C7 Corvette was scheduled for 2nd oil change & recall #16007 fix. I requested visual check of brake fluid & transmission fluid plus clean inside windshield (I'm partially disabled & cannot do this myself). Car was returned with 1) changed (wrong) speedo display 2) all memory settings (seats, outside mirrors, steering wheel) wiped out, 3) no communication about fluid levels, 4) inside windshield untouched. Oil change & recall fix were apparently done OK, but this whole experience was almost an exact duplicate of what happened in 2015 when car was in for 1st oil change; all settings & display were changed, etc. Ridiculous. Why would I want to return for future service? No way.
Check engine light service
by 12/28/2013on
The check engine light came on Christmas day as we were leaving my mom's. We stopped and checked the gas cap because I just had a feeling. It was on and tight. We opened he hood and checked the engine. It was still there. I got home that night and booked an appointment for the 27th because it wouldn't let me book one for the 26th but added a note saying what the problem was and could they get me in on the 26th. They called on the 26th around 9:30 and said to bring it right in and I did. They checked it out and I saw the new grape ice Spark and fell in love because it is so blinged out and super frickin neato. They came out and said I was right, the engine was still there and it needed a new gasket on the gas cap, but they didn't have any there so had to order it. I came back on the 27th and they replaced the gas cap gasket while I checked out the grape ice Spark again. Quite enjoyable. Going back today to take a picture of the grape ice Spark. That is so cool!
BLOWN AWAY
by 10/24/2009on
October 2009 Started shopping for a car-was't sure what we wanted. Superior in Overland Park Kansas was the first place we went because we just happened to be driving by. Salesman was very nice, not at all pushy, had a very firm handshake, and always looked us in the eye. Saw a few cars that we liked, but wanted to look around. The salesman called every other day, just to see if he could help in any way, again not at all being pushy. After visting several dealerships and used car lots, and doing a lot of research online, we decided on a 2008 Mazda6 with 41,000 miles at a differant dealership. We waited a couple of days just to make sure that is what we wanted. During that time, the Superior salesman called to see if he could help us with anything. We told him we had decided on the Mazda6 and he asked if we would give him the opportunity to try to make us a better deal. Of course, we said sure. He called back 15 minutes later, and offered a 2007 Mazda6 with 25,000 miles, still under factory warranty, for $2000 less than the 2008 car we were originally going to get. We said great and would be in the next day to look at it. We got a call back from his manager who said they just sent the car to auction that day but if we were that interested in possibly buying the car, he would try to go get the car back from auction early the next morning. WOW!! The next day we called early afternoon to see if they got it back, he said yes and said he would call us when the car got back on the lot. He called a few hours later and said the car was there. We then went down to look at the car and test drive it. IT WAS BEAUTIFUL!! Clean title,1 owner(individual), not a fleet or rental. They worked very hard and got us the car that we wanted, and went the extra mile. I have never seen such excellent customer service in my life. Everyone was so nice and not pushy. As one who has spent most of my life working in customer service, I even learned a few things from them. In my opinion, everyone can take a lesson from these guys. They went above and beyond to make us happy. We financed through our credit union and called the dealership with all the information. By the time we got up there to do the paperwork, they had it all ready for us to sign, took about 15 min, and we were driving off the lot. WE HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP.
