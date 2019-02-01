sales Rating

October 2009 Started shopping for a car-was't sure what we wanted. Superior in Overland Park Kansas was the first place we went because we just happened to be driving by. Salesman was very nice, not at all pushy, had a very firm handshake, and always looked us in the eye. Saw a few cars that we liked, but wanted to look around. The salesman called every other day, just to see if he could help in any way, again not at all being pushy. After visting several dealerships and used car lots, and doing a lot of research online, we decided on a 2008 Mazda6 with 41,000 miles at a differant dealership. We waited a couple of days just to make sure that is what we wanted. During that time, the Superior salesman called to see if he could help us with anything. We told him we had decided on the Mazda6 and he asked if we would give him the opportunity to try to make us a better deal. Of course, we said sure. He called back 15 minutes later, and offered a 2007 Mazda6 with 25,000 miles, still under factory warranty, for $2000 less than the 2008 car we were originally going to get. We said great and would be in the next day to look at it. We got a call back from his manager who said they just sent the car to auction that day but if we were that interested in possibly buying the car, he would try to go get the car back from auction early the next morning. WOW!! The next day we called early afternoon to see if they got it back, he said yes and said he would call us when the car got back on the lot. He called a few hours later and said the car was there. We then went down to look at the car and test drive it. IT WAS BEAUTIFUL!! Clean title,1 owner(individual), not a fleet or rental. They worked very hard and got us the car that we wanted, and went the extra mile. I have never seen such excellent customer service in my life. Everyone was so nice and not pushy. As one who has spent most of my life working in customer service, I even learned a few things from them. In my opinion, everyone can take a lesson from these guys. They went above and beyond to make us happy. We financed through our credit union and called the dealership with all the information. By the time we got up there to do the paperwork, they had it all ready for us to sign, took about 15 min, and we were driving off the lot. WE HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP.