Iâve owned minis for over 10 years now and Baronâs mini service department is the best hands down. Had Isaac as my first advisor years ago and as the service manager now, his guys are great. Worked with Derrick this last time and everything went great. I cannot say enough good things about this team.
Iâve owned minis for over 10 years now and Baronâs mini service department is the best hands down. Had Isaac as my first advisor years ago and as the service manager now, his guys are great. Worked with Derrick this last time and everything went great. I cannot say enough good things about this team.
Definitely thinking the great reviews here are a bunch of fakes. My experience started off looking all nice. However, after doing a terrible job handling a new customer who very clearly lacked information about buying a car and selling me a useless roadside assistance plan, things only went downhill from there. To call the responses from the office slow would be a compliment. I've needed help from them for weeks and I can't even get them to respond to a simple email!
My worst experience was when I got a flat and contacted them to find out my roadside plan and couldn't find a single person in their offices who knew what I was talking about.
I suggest going elsewhere.
I purchased my mini in June 2013. Salesman told me it had things that it really didn't have. Now after a year and half the will only give me $10,000 for mine. That's a $9,000 loss in a 1 1/2. Baron mini [non-permissible content removed], lies to people. Worse purchase in my life.
We are your local Kansas City and Mission MINI dealership. Whether you shop online or in person, we promise that you will be treated as a special guest. That is one reason people travel to Merriam from Overland Park, Kansas City and beyond. We know that our customers expect great selection and values with down-home customer service. For the best selection of new and pre-owned MINI automobiles come to Baron MINI in Merriam, Kansas, a new and used car dealership!
1 Comments