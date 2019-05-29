sales Rating

Definitely thinking the great reviews here are a bunch of fakes. My experience started off looking all nice. However, after doing a terrible job handling a new customer who very clearly lacked information about buying a car and selling me a useless roadside assistance plan, things only went downhill from there. To call the responses from the office slow would be a compliment. I've needed help from them for weeks and I can't even get them to respond to a simple email! My worst experience was when I got a flat and contacted them to find out my roadside plan and couldn't find a single person in their offices who knew what I was talking about. I suggest going elsewhere. Read more