Baron MINI

9000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam, KS 66202
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Baron MINI

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
service Rating

Great All Around

by Phynix_lc on 05/29/2019

Iâve owned minis for over 10 years now and Baronâs mini service department is the best hands down. Had Isaac as my first advisor years ago and as the service manager now, his guys are great. Worked with Derrick this last time and everything went great. I cannot say enough good things about this team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service Center

by Drmullin on 05/06/2019

Always impressed with the courtesy and professionalism of the Service Center.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Miniowner5 on 02/22/2019

Excellent communication. Al and Bill are the best. All expectations exceeded!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome service as always!

by MiniLove on 01/08/2019

I've owned my mini for about 9 months so I'm new to the Mini world. I've visited Baron Mini twice in those 9 months and both times I've been extremely impressed with the customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Are you kidding me!?

by jaffeworld on 12/28/2015

Definitely thinking the great reviews here are a bunch of fakes. My experience started off looking all nice. However, after doing a terrible job handling a new customer who very clearly lacked information about buying a car and selling me a useless roadside assistance plan, things only went downhill from there. To call the responses from the office slow would be a compliment. I've needed help from them for weeks and I can't even get them to respond to a simple email! My worst experience was when I got a flat and contacted them to find out my roadside plan and couldn't find a single person in their offices who knew what I was talking about. I suggest going elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Never buy from Baron Mini

by littlebit6 on 02/27/2015

I purchased my mini in June 2013. Salesman told me it had things that it really didn't have. Now after a year and half the will only give me $10,000 for mine. That's a $9,000 loss in a 1 1/2. Baron mini [non-permissible content removed], lies to people. Worse purchase in my life.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4 cars in stock
0 new0 used4 certified pre-owned
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
MINI Cooper
MINI Cooper
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
MINI Hardtop 4 Door
MINI Hardtop 4 Door
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We are your local Kansas City and Mission MINI dealership. Whether you shop online or in person, we promise that you will be treated as a special guest. That is one reason people travel to Merriam from Overland Park, Kansas City and beyond. We know that our customers expect great selection and values with down-home customer service. For the best selection of new and pre-owned MINI automobiles come to Baron MINI in Merriam, Kansas, a new and used car dealership!

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

