5 out of 5 stars service Rating

18 hours after buying a 2018 F-150 I was getting breakfast. When I got back in the truck and started it the entire dash and steering wheel were not functioning. No lights, speedometer, blinkers etc. I immediately call called Annette my service advisor and left a message because I knew it was just after 8 and they were covered up. On the way to the dealership I called again and Annette answered. She told me to pull right up to the door and they would be waiting. I drove 25 miles in an unsafe vehicle. When I got to the dealership I talked with Annette and she pulled the truck in the bay to start looking at it. When Tom the service manager came up he greeted me and spoke with Annette then he took my truck further in to the bay and began looking it over. After a few minutes he asked if I had just brought the truck and I said yes, just yesterday afternoon. Tom continued working and then found the problem to be the GPS tracker had not been properly uninstalled by someone in the sales department yesterday when I purchased the truck. He returned with a part and went back to my truck to continue working on it. After 20 minutes Tom had the fixed. He checked everything that was not working and then pulled the truck out. Tom told me I should talk to the sales manager tomorrow. The service department at Zeck Ford is second to none. I have been dealing with them for 10 years now and been very happy with the service provided. They have serviced and repaired 6 different vehicles for my family in that time. If something was not done up to my specification Annette and Tom made sure it was before I left the dealership. I always know that if I need something, the Zeck service department will get it done in a timely manner and professionally. All the service managers are just like Annette and have always worked with me. I will recommend Zeck service department to anyone no matter if they drive a Ford or another brand. Read more