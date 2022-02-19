Zeck Ford
Customer Reviews of Zeck Ford
Worth the Trip!
by 02/19/2022on
Great service and straight forward on all aspects! Friendly people made buying experience even better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superior Customer Service
by 09/30/2021on
My Kia Sorento broke down by the Zeck Ford dealership in Lansing, KS. Zeck Ford Service squeezed me in to diagnose the issue - unfortunately it came back as needing a new engine. Annette Darting was my Service Advisor - she had to deliver some pretty upsetting news... 1) that the engine needed to be replaced and 2) the cost estimate of that replacement. Annette was empathetic to my distress and listened to me respectfully. After calling Shawnee Mission Kia (where I purchased my vehicle), and being treated with apathy to my situation and disrespect for me as a customer, I decided to go with Zeck Ford to have the engine replacement/repairs done. As you know, in today's environment, shipping of many of the parts needed can take quite a bit of time. Annette was great, she called weekly to give me the current status and even called to inform me that she would be out of the office for a week and gave me a contact name/number to reach out to in her absence. Annette also lined me up with a loaner vehicle for part of the time, which saved me a lot of money. The repairs are now completed and I am back driving my vehicle. When it comes time, and I'm looking to purchase a new or newer vehicle, I will be returning to Zeck Ford as a customer. Maybe Annette could sell it to me??? She certainly deserves the commission for my change of heart from Kia to Ford. Kudos to Zeck Ford and Ford Service for their outstanding employees, especially Annette Darting...she is a keeper!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Research VIN # before purchase
by 09/08/2021on
Have dealt with 3 people at Zeck - including the owner. Do not buy a used car from them because they are dishonest about what they are selling. They do not disclose vehicle issues - even if the manufacturer tells them to take responsibility of faulty parts. You are on your own when it breaks down.
Zeck's Service is Terrific!
by 07/22/2021on
My car, a 2021 Ford Focus, needed a new compressor for the air conditioning to work and there was an oil leak of which I was unaware. Annette was Zeck's service representative. She was fantastic in every way. My car had to be in the shop for two days. She secured a loaner vehicle for me for that time. (I understand that cars are basically unavailable right now, but she was able to get one for me. Since the Focus is my only vehicle, it would have been impossible for me to get to work without transportation.) She also worked very, very hard with "Car Shield"--an extended insurance-- to get my car repaired. They were not responsive--e.g. took a long time for answers, and yet she persisted in order for my car to be repaired. She is a tremendous asset to the dealership, I believe. Wish all workers everywhere were like her; she has a dedication to help people and to make things work for the customer. Just wonderful, wonderful help and assistance. Her actions give Zeck Ford a good name.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impulse buyers only - find the problems later sucker
by 05/05/2021on
Bad experience dealing with Zek Ford. The list of issues is long, but if you are not ready to buy on the spot the salesman will turn on you. They are 'fake' nice, but if any issues come up they will show their true colors and you will see all they want is to get your money and get you out the door. They were very unprofessional and when I responded to the manager about the issues I had with the salesman, the salesman intercepted the email and replied back saying they wouldn't fix anything. I discovered problems with a truck we looked at and they told me they were too busy to fix anything. So, if you are in a hurry to buy a broken car and take on the problems that the dealer 'should' take care of... throw your money at Zek (just don't expect anything else from them. I emailed the owner to express my concerns before leaving a review and guess what... he didn't even reply!) High Volume dealership = terrible customer service and questionable cars. If the price is too good to be true, there is probably a reason. Buyer beware.
Service
by 04/12/2021on
I wanted to express my appreciation for both Annette D. and Tom at Zeck Ford in Leavenworth, Kansas. With all the choices available to take your vehicles to be worked on, I have chosen Zeck for service because of two members on the team. Annette and Tom time and time again impress me with their quiet professional, knowledge, and “roll up the sleeves” and get to work attitude. Thank you both! Ty R.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixing a Sales Department Mistake.
by 03/24/2021on
18 hours after buying a 2018 F-150 I was getting breakfast. When I got back in the truck and started it the entire dash and steering wheel were not functioning. No lights, speedometer, blinkers etc. I immediately call called Annette my service advisor and left a message because I knew it was just after 8 and they were covered up. On the way to the dealership I called again and Annette answered. She told me to pull right up to the door and they would be waiting. I drove 25 miles in an unsafe vehicle. When I got to the dealership I talked with Annette and she pulled the truck in the bay to start looking at it. When Tom the service manager came up he greeted me and spoke with Annette then he took my truck further in to the bay and began looking it over. After a few minutes he asked if I had just brought the truck and I said yes, just yesterday afternoon. Tom continued working and then found the problem to be the GPS tracker had not been properly uninstalled by someone in the sales department yesterday when I purchased the truck. He returned with a part and went back to my truck to continue working on it. After 20 minutes Tom had the fixed. He checked everything that was not working and then pulled the truck out. Tom told me I should talk to the sales manager tomorrow. The service department at Zeck Ford is second to none. I have been dealing with them for 10 years now and been very happy with the service provided. They have serviced and repaired 6 different vehicles for my family in that time. If something was not done up to my specification Annette and Tom made sure it was before I left the dealership. I always know that if I need something, the Zeck service department will get it done in a timely manner and professionally. All the service managers are just like Annette and have always worked with me. I will recommend Zeck service department to anyone no matter if they drive a Ford or another brand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edgy
by 03/16/2021on
The retail price is as it shows. No dickering. Fast and easy. Ask for Rick Mears. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
Great Service
by 02/17/2021on
I have been coming to Zeck Ford for Service for 5 years. I have been working with Annette Darting for almost the entire time and she has always taken care of any issues and kept me well informed of any problems, solutions and duration, which is exactly the kind of Service that makes me come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleased!
by 02/13/2021on
Annette Darting was very helpful with getting my vehicle scheduled for service over the phone. Then upon dropping the vehicle off, she was very transparent about the process and the steps that would be taken to fix my vehicle. She provided a very pristine loaner vehicle to accommodate my transportation needs while the vehicle was getting worked on. The process was hassle free!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Too Busy
by 01/30/2021on
I’ve called this dealership twice about a vehicle they have advertised online. Both times the sales team seemed to car more about ending the conversation than selling a car- and I was totally ready to purchase the vehicle.
Hunter Martin was Great!
by 01/07/2021on
Hunter was great to work with! So nice and laid back that he made buying my suv so easy! I love my 2017 Edge! Thank you!
Thankyou
by 01/05/2021on
Just wanted to say thankyou to Whitney and Steve, their help to me, an out of state customer was great. Tim Z.
Ms Darting Customer Service
by 11/10/2020on
Ms. Darting provided outstanding customer service to me and my family. She treated us like We were her only customer. Every aspect of the repair, from scheduling, dropping off, servicing, billing, and pick-up we were treated with kindness, honesty, and professionalism. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dedicated staff
by 10/28/2020on
Hello I would like to express my appreciation for the person who is or should be head of service if she’s not I believe her name is Annette darling she is the person I always ask for her no matter what I need from the dealership she is the reason I have continued to come back to get my vehicle serviced there she is always courteous always helpful and takes the time to explain in detail what is going on and what work will be done and when it will be finished I hope all of the big wheels at Zeck Ford know what an asset she really is to your company
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Periodic service
by 10/27/2020on
I had a great experience. My service advisor, Ms Annette Darting was tremendous. She is always positive and knows what exactly is needed for my vehicle. Extremely courteous, polite, and competent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Twenty five years of great service
by 10/21/2020on
The Zeck Ford Service department has excellent staff. From Keely Brown, the service writer to Tom Tomrell Service Manager.. Great Job!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review Annette Darting Zeck Ford 5 Stars
by 10/20/2020on
We have had consistent out standing service from Annette for the past 5 years. She always goes above and beyond and is the primary reason we continue to come back to Zeck Ford. When I have a problem or question I always call her first. She even helped us find an appropriate sales representative. When I need special parts or tires on a budget she always does great research and comes through for us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisified
by 10/20/2020on
I know my vehicle will always be taken care of when I take it to Annette Darting. She always makes sure I am fully aware of what is going on with my vehicle. Take your vehicle to her, she won’t disappoint!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor customer service
by 08/16/2020on
We emailed about a used truck and asked for pictures. We were told the vehicle was there and they would send pictures as soon as the truck was detailed. We had told them we were an hour half away. We decided to drive up the website said they closed at 5 we drove an hour and half. Nicole told us it was locked up and wasn’t there. We explained we drove over an hour and we didn’t care if it was detailed because it would have been a farm truck. She refused us. We drove to Raytown. They were happy to let us test drive and call us with some rates. I really feel because it was not a new truck she didn’t want to take the time to show us the vehicle because it wasn’t a big commission she didn’t have time for us. Won’t be back!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Awesome!! Yet again.
by 07/24/2020on
Yet Again Zeck Ford made the process FUN! Not stressful, no haggling, full disclosure of everything! So simple. 3rd vehicle we’ve purchased here. We decided after our first one we would t buy ANYWHERE else and never will. Zach B was awesome. Made the process short and sweet. See you again in a few years!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
