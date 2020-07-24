service Rating

I bought a 2013 Ford Fiesta from Zeck a little over a year ago. Not very long after having it I heard metallic sounds and rattling coming from under the car and dash. They fixed the dash and told me the metallic sounds were normal because of the transmissions the fiesta uses. Then driving down the highway it starts overheating. Pulled over and called zeck. Told me to tow it to them because they can’t send their driver and that will cost me quite a bit of money. The radiator fan motor failed. So fan and fan assembly replaced. They metallic sound keeps getting louder and more often. If it’s the transmission then why is it changing over time. Normal? Nope. I have brought this issue up to them multiple times and told the same thing. Well I go to leave for work today and now I get a “Engine malfunction, service immediately” message. I guess that’s normal to right. I have put roughly 3,000 miles on this car. Bought it with 38,000. So in three thousand miles all this is normal. Sorry Zeck Ford you have lost a customer for life. This is my third vehicle from them and I am surprised to get treated so poorly this time around. You guys should be ashamed. Read more