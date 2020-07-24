Awesome!! Yet again.
by 07/24/2020on
Yet Again Zeck Ford made the process FUN! Not stressful, no haggling, full disclosure of everything! So simple. 3rd vehicle we’ve purchased here. We decided after our first one we would t buy ANYWHERE else and never will. Zach B was awesome. Made the process short and sweet. See you again in a few years!
Poor customer service
by 08/16/2020on
We emailed about a used truck and asked for pictures. We were told the vehicle was there and they would send pictures as soon as the truck was detailed. We had told them we were an hour half away. We decided to drive up the website said they closed at 5 we drove an hour and half. Nicole told us it was locked up and wasn’t there. We explained we drove over an hour and we didn’t care if it was detailed because it would have been a farm truck. She refused us. We drove to Raytown. They were happy to let us test drive and call us with some rates. I really feel because it was not a new truck she didn’t want to take the time to show us the vehicle because it wasn’t a big commission she didn’t have time for us. Won’t be back!!!!
Good time had by all
by 06/05/2020on
Nick Nava did a great job in helping me purchase a used Focus for my daughter. He was detailed in his explanation of warranty, repairs that had been done and the financing piece. Derek, the owner, came by and introduced himself. The environment at the dealership was relaxed and energetic. Because there are no commissions involved, there was no pressurized salesmanship or hidden upcharges. This was my second purchase at Zeck Ford and Ill predict there will be a 3rd one soon.
I love my new car
by 05/11/2020on
I would recommend zeck Ford to anyone Will Osborn was awesome he really did an awesome job of helping me find a brand new car and something that I would love in like and he made it a lot easier for me to make a decision on which car I was going to get he also did a great job of explaining everything to me about certain cars .
Zeck Nailed It
by 02/14/2020on
Zeck Ford and my sales specialist Rick Mears was a great experience from start to finish! A great inventory to choose from, customer service that is honest, up front, and truly helpful to get you exactly what you want! Zeck gives you every piece of information you need to make the best choice. They also listen to what you want and with their inventory have no problem showing you multiple options until you get your one. Thank you for a great experience, we will be back for our future needs no question about it!
Lack of care
by 12/24/2019on
I bought a 2013 Ford Fiesta from Zeck a little over a year ago. Not very long after having it I heard metallic sounds and rattling coming from under the car and dash. They fixed the dash and told me the metallic sounds were normal because of the transmissions the fiesta uses. Then driving down the highway it starts overheating. Pulled over and called zeck. Told me to tow it to them because they can’t send their driver and that will cost me quite a bit of money. The radiator fan motor failed. So fan and fan assembly replaced. They metallic sound keeps getting louder and more often. If it’s the transmission then why is it changing over time. Normal? Nope. I have brought this issue up to them multiple times and told the same thing. Well I go to leave for work today and now I get a “Engine malfunction, service immediately” message. I guess that’s normal to right. I have put roughly 3,000 miles on this car. Bought it with 38,000. So in three thousand miles all this is normal. Sorry Zeck Ford you have lost a customer for life. This is my third vehicle from them and I am surprised to get treated so poorly this time around. You guys should be ashamed.
Wonderful wonderful!
by 11/29/2019on
Very easy experience. Jacob is so wonderful! I had a terrible experience at sneed ford before going to see Jacob. Zeck was as prompt as they could be when it came to finance and were all very polite. My situation was complicated being out of Texas but they did all they can to make it happen. Jacob went above and beyond to help me decide just which car of the three I had in mind that I needed to go with. Side by side comparisons of what they had on the market vs other dealers even. Very intelligent man! Thanks again Jacob
Zeck Service
by 10/01/2019on
I purchased a new vehicle from Zeck Ford and the experience was painless every step of the way. The car buying experience is never enjoyable, but the experience at Zeck is as close to enjoyable as one could ever get. Cole Fergus sold me my vehicle, and he was professional and curtious the entire time, plus he was legitimately easy to talk to. Cole never made me felt pressured to purchase a specific vehicle (or any vehicle for that matter). The first thing I noticed when I arrived to Zeck Ford while I was pursuing the large lot looking at my options was that no sales rep came out to bother me about buying a car, which I greatly appreciated. At other dealerships the sales reps swarm you like flies and just won’t leave you alone. This was not the case at Zeck Ford. When I wanted to talk to someone about my options, I simply walked in and asked. Cole immediately helped me out. Micheal Gardener handled the financing portion, and again, I never felt uninformed or pressured to about the car buying experience. Thanks everyone at Zeck Ford for the easy experience. Oh, and the truck I bought is great too.
Awesome Experience
by 10/01/2019on
Worked with Louis Scrivo to purchase a new vehicle. No hassle and up front about everything we had questions about. Louis was very patient as we test drove 3 different vehicles until we made our decision. Would recommend Zeck to anyone looking for a new/used vehicle. Don't forget to ask about lunch. :)
First Time Buyer
by 08/28/2019on
LOVED my experience at Zeck Ford! Grant, from the sales department, was amazing at helping me learn all about my new car and helping me find the right one! Adam, from the financial department, was excellent at giving me all the information as a first time car buyer. Truly couldn't have asked for a better experience! Thank you, Grant, Adam, and Zeck Ford!
Awesome experience
by 08/20/2019on
We were met by Louis as soon as we walked in the door. We didn't have an appointment but he jumped in and found us not one but two vehicles that we were looking for. Friendly atmosphere no pressure sales tactics. I would recommend Louis to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Meeting my expectations!
by 03/04/2019on
I was looking to trade-in my old truck for a newer one. When I first met Louis, he was very friendly and courteous and waste no time showing me the Ford truck at the dealership in which I found earlier from their website. He helped me work out a good deal for my trade-in and the purchase of the newer truck. I’m very happy how Louis treated me and worked hard in meeting my expectations.
They wanted my business and it showed...
by 03/03/2019on
I have bought many cars in my life time and this was by far the best service I have ever experienced. Nick and Payton literally found me the exact car that I wanted when they didnât have what I was looking for on their lot. I honestly didnât know that was possible with a used car. They do not haggle on price... that is for real but they had the best prices in town anyway. This was a three week process due to my very particular nature (aka VERY picky) and they never acted frustrated or pushy. I highly recommend Zeck Ford. I never felt that they were just trying to sell me a car... they really wanted me to buy the car I wanted and they made sure that happened.
Great Experience
by 03/02/2019on
Thanks to my brother's great experience buying his new car from them last month, I also just purchased a new car from Zeck Ford. Sage was amazing to deal with and Brandon was a great finance guy! Thanks to both of them for making my purchase as easy and stress free as possible! When the time comes to trade in I will definitely be back!!!
Purchasing a pre-owned vehicle.
by 03/01/2019on
Payton was very honest and personable during the entire car buying process. I had many questions and he was very knowledgeable with his answers. I didn't feel pressured in any way. He tried his best to work with me in getting my car payment close to my parameters. I had previously heard great testimonials from friends about this dealership and Payton proved them right. The receptionist Kenyatta was also very helpful in setting up my appointment and checking to see if the cars I was interested in were still available.
Awesome Customer Service
by 03/01/2019on
John Miller was a huge help during my whole car buying process! Due to how picky I am, I know Iâm not the easiest customer to have. John was very patient and understanding the whole time. He was honest and answered any questions I had. This is my second car that Iâve bought from Zeck Ford and third car our family has gotten from them. I donât know that Iâll ever use another dealership. Their customer service was awesome and their prices are hard to beat!
Fusion purchase
by 03/01/2019on
Good experience with Louis. Had a small issue with the car after bringing it home and he was able to get it serviced same day.
Excellent customer service from Mike
by 02/28/2019on
Mike is an awesome salesperson! He made the buying process simple and easy. There was no pressure, and the interaction was fun and informative. I highly recommend Mike at Zeck Ford!
Lincoln MKX
by 02/27/2019on
This was the best customer service I have seen at a Dealership. Payton and Nick were great, very helpful and knowledgeable. I would recommend Zeck Ford to anyone.
Good place to buy a car from.
by 02/26/2019on
Mike Amaral is a great professional dealing with whom leaves a pleasure experience. He helped us to go through the whole process of buying a new car without feeling any pressure or discomfort. At the end we left with confidence in making a good choice the car and a dealership to go through this transaction.
Amazing!
by 02/26/2019on
Mike is an amazing sales person! He works hard to help you find a car and listens well to all your concerns and wants.
