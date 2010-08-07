1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you read this, please warn your parents to stay away from this dealer. My mother who is in a wheelchair from a stroke, and paralyzed on her right side, unable to drive, and my father who is 74 and has early stages of dimensia were coerced into buying a vehicle that they did not want. No, this is not a sons letter just whinning because his parents got a car. In fact my mother does not have a drivers license. I contacted a gentleman named Bill who identified himself as an owner of Newberry Motors. He then pushed me off to another guy named Joseph, who seemed genuinely concerned but as time went on, he is your "typical" used car salesman who could really care less other than making a sale. I explained to Joseph that my parents were 6 days from closing on their retirement house in Arizona and my moms credit was what was going to qualify them. He explained that the deal was done and the deal was funded within 24 hours, ok. I called Joseph back and offered him 500.00 to unwind the car deal so that my parents could still get their house. Joseph said that he had already called the bank to see if he could stop the transaction and that he would call me back. I waited til 6pm Kansas time and called him back. I of course got no answer and left a voice message requesting a call back. About a half an hour later this guy named Mike called me back stating not to call Joseph a bunch of times nothing could be done. He told me "man to man, your parents purchased a car and we need not have any further contact". I am pursuing this as far as the law will allow. Please do you and your parents a favor and avoid all of Newberry Motors. Read more