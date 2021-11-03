Customer Reviews of Legends Honda
Great car buying experience
by 03/11/2021on
Cole and Hardeep were outstanding to work with!! Both answered all of our questions and were honest throughout the process. Highly recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Great car buying experience
by 03/11/2021on
Cole and Hardeep were outstanding to work with!! Both answered all of our questions and were honest throughout the process. Highly recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER
by 12/30/2017on
Friendly, relaxed, non-pushy team. Dre has *unparalleled* product knowledge with a laid-back personality that instantly put me at ease. Shawn Trapp and Katie Wilson are fantastic F&I individuals. Non of that "Oh, let me check with my boss to see what we can do" b.s. of other dealerships. Mr. Trapp negotiated with me directly in a relaxed, polite, matter-of-fact manner. He didn't try to up-sell me on products/services I didn't need or want, and he gave me great deals on all that I asked for. Allison rounded out the team I worked with, expeditiously, yet thoroughly, going through all paperwork with me and explaining & demonstrating all the features of my new CRV, even though it was an hr after closing. The Legends Honda team feels like an extension of family and they have earned my business for the foreseeable future. Thank you Legends Honda!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience of My Life
by 12/04/2016on
My car had just broken down, might as well of had a sign on my forehead saying "hose me" when I walked in. The sales team did just the opposite! They not only tried to find me a car in my $ range, they anticipated my needs, and worked FOR me to get me the best car for the best price. I truly can't say enough and I am so happy I went to Legends Honda! Scott Emerick.......he's the sales manager and he bent over backwards to make sure I was getting a good deal. I may never purchase a vehicle again at a dealership where he is not employed. I feel that strongly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor Service
by 05/02/2016on
The service Manager Kyle is definitely shady. These people are [non-permissible content removed]. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I have left numerous messages and can't get anyone to call me back. Please drive anywhere else to have your vehicle serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 07/15/2015on
I went to Legends Honda to purchase a 2015 Honda Accord after having a very negative experience on the 4th of July with another local dealer. From my initial contact by e-mail to the final purchase of the car, I was treated with the utmost respect. I think they did everything to make sure I had a good experience with their dealership. After offering me a fair deal, I asked them if they were involved with Edmunds.com and if so, I wondered about the price promise price. I had done a lot of research and was fairly sure Legends was on Edmunds,com, but I was not certain. They came back with the Price Promise price. They were very considerate of my time. Rob Weiner was my salesman and Chevis Reid assisted with the final deal. They both were great! I was concerned about dealing with the "finance" guy, but their finance guy was really one of the nicest guys I have ever dealt with. He was really a pleasure to deal with. I can't remember his name, but his 40th birthday is coming! Legends Honda - thank you for turning the worst car buying experience I ever had into one of the best. I am loving my Accord!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Treated Right
by 01/26/2015on
Purchased my 2015 CRV AWD Touring from Legends. Was treated like they actually appreciated my business! Negotiation process was simple and paper work processing was easy. In and out in under 2 hours. Ask for Shawn
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dealer that works hard for it's customers
by 09/08/2014on
I worked with multiple people at this dealership; Shawn L. (GSM), Shawn H. (sales), Kyle (sales), Scott (finance), Willie (sales), and met Duece (GM). This dealership works hard for it's customers. I went in expecting the usual phone calls, "what would it take to have you go home in this", etc. but here it was zero pressure. Once I had the exact year, make, and model picked out the dealership worked hard to get the vehicle I wanted through a dealer trade because they were not getting any soon. And even though the other dealerships they were working with gave us issues in the end the excellent team at Legends Honda came through for me with the exact vehicle I wanted. I can not recommend the friendly, knowledgeable, and easy going crew enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2011 Honda Accord EX-L
by 01/29/2014on
Ren P. is a very professional, knowlegable and courteous sales representative for Legends Honda. Ren made it a very easy buy and also a very enjoyable and quick experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Buying a Certified 2011 Honda Accord
by 01/26/2014on
Chevis R. and Ren P. were very knowlegeable, courteous and professional. I may have made it easy on them because I wanted the car but the information they provided, the ease of the buy and their professionalism made it all a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Honda accord SE buying experience
by 09/19/2011on
Wonderful experience, I have mentioned about my terrible experience at Jay Wolfe, At Independence Honda Don Franklin Sr was my Internet sales manager, gave a great price quote, stuck to his words, no additional charges, no hassles. Best part very professional and friendly. I would recommend this dealer to every one
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, no hidden fees, wonderful experience
by 04/04/2011on
Worked with Don Franklin Sr. at Independence Honda. Did most of the negotiating via email, and got a very fair price. Don was true to his word, professional, and honest. I would definitely do business again with Don at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 07/26/2009on
Darren was very helpful, knew the options well on my 2007 Honda Accord purchased new. He was not pushy and assisted me after the sale. I had a trade-in and the offer was very fair. I had gone to another dealership and had not found the same plus items with the sales personnel or the inventory. I was told that they did not want my trade in and try to sell my trade in elsewhere.
Lengthy experience
by 07/26/2009on
I have only had to have my 2007 Honda Accord serviced once..I found it easy to get an appointment via the telephone and the service team greeted my promptly. It did take a long time for the service which was disappointing..I had my tires rotated and an oil change. I was offered a free quickie car wash and that took another 45 minutes..even after the service host checked on it twice..she was very helpful and followed up with me on the timing of the completion of the service. I had emailed the salesman that sold me the car to setup an appointment and never received a call or an email response back, which was disappointing. However, when I mentioned this to the service host, my oil change was free so I left without any cost..which certainly made me feel like an important customer. My first service after the sale for an add-on, the salesman actually gave me a loaner for the day and met me early before work at a pre-defined location.
The expert staff at Legends Honda is here to help pair you with the perfect new or used Honda that you’ll be happy with for years to come. Our Honda dealership in Kansas City, KS, believes in offering you a low-stress car-buying experience. Take your time browsing our selection of new, used and Certified Pre-Owned Honda vehicles, or schedule a service appointment with our one of our technicians. No matter what brought you to our Kansas City Honda dealership, we’re confident that we’ll exceed your expectations!
Legends Honda is located at 10050 Parallel Pkwy in Kansas City. This is an easy drive away for folks coming from Overland Park, Olathe and even across the state border from Missouri. Upgrade your daily commutes with a new Honda today, or stop in for Honda maintenance and repairs!
1 Comments