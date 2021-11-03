4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Legends Honda to purchase a 2015 Honda Accord after having a very negative experience on the 4th of July with another local dealer. From my initial contact by e-mail to the final purchase of the car, I was treated with the utmost respect. I think they did everything to make sure I had a good experience with their dealership. After offering me a fair deal, I asked them if they were involved with Edmunds.com and if so, I wondered about the price promise price. I had done a lot of research and was fairly sure Legends was on Edmunds,com, but I was not certain. They came back with the Price Promise price. They were very considerate of my time. Rob Weiner was my salesman and Chevis Reid assisted with the final deal. They both were great! I was concerned about dealing with the "finance" guy, but their finance guy was really one of the nicest guys I have ever dealt with. He was really a pleasure to deal with. I can't remember his name, but his 40th birthday is coming! Legends Honda - thank you for turning the worst car buying experience I ever had into one of the best. I am loving my Accord! Read more