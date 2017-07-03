1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a vehicle from the through their internet sales department. They described the vehicle inaccurately and told many lies on purpose. The vehicle was unsafe, many leaking mechanical parts and the heater motor was smoking and would have eventually caught fire. Was told there was no rust and the entire tailgate will need to be replaced due to extensive rust. They delivered the vehicle covered in dirt and mud to hide all the scratches and scuff marks. I was told there were no dents or body damage, the hood had a large dent in it as well as the fog lights housing being broken and missing parts. The vehicle was unsafe to drive as there were many exterior bulbs out as well as several dash bulbs out. My mechanic was surprised it made to the shop as there was no fluid in the differentials due to leaking seals. Read more