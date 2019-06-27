Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. John North Ford Lincoln

John North Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
3002 W Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of John North Ford Lincoln

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy with my purchase

by Momwithakid on 06/27/2019

I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford f150

by Raptortruck on 09/07/2018

Bought my new truck and the guys at john north always do their very best to give you the best customer service, great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
74 cars in stock
0 new74 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for