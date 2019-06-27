John North Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of John North Ford Lincoln
Very happy with my purchase
by 06/27/2019on
I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford f150
by 09/07/2018on
Bought my new truck and the guys at john north always do their very best to give you the best customer service, great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes