I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!! Read more