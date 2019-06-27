Very happy with my purchase
by 06/27/2019on
I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!!
General Manager
by 11/16/2018on
I got a quote for new front and rear brakes on my company truck. When I followed up to get the work done, all went as planned. Everything was done on time as promised and worked correctly immediately. I was especially delighted to see that a technician drove my truck around the block a couple of times to check the brakes before I got in to drive it off the lot.
Noise
by 11/13/2018on
A piece of insulation protecting the exhaust system came loose. They identified the problem and fixed it without me having to schedule an appointment. Reasonable cost.
free brake inspection
by 11/05/2018on
My experience was satisfying, the technician told me the thickness of my brake pads and how that compared to thickness of brand new pads. My brakes were ok, they didn't try to push any other services or repairs while I was there. Instead of waiting I was able to get a ride back to my workplace while they worked on my pickup.
Service Department at John North Ford
by 09/21/2018on
As a regular service customer at John North Ford I can speak to their efforts to go out of their way to treat the customer with promptness, courtesy and fairness. This visit was a simple service job, but it seemed just as important to them as if it were a major repair.
Ford f150
by 09/07/2018on
Bought my new truck and the guys at john north always do their very best to give you the best customer service, great to work with!
Rick
by 08/20/2018on
Always excellent service, vehicle always worked on at or before appt time.
Satisfied customer
by 06/19/2018on
The people who work in the John North Ford Service Department are very professional! They’re on time, organized, knowledgeable, honest, and get the job done.