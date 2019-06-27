John North Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
3002 W Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of John North Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very happy with my purchase

by Momwithakid on 06/27/2019

I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
8 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Very happy with my purchase

by Momwithakid on 06/27/2019

I arrived with a used vehicle in fairly good condition and left with a newer vehicle that looks very nice and drives very nice as well. I was treated very well even being a woman buyer they did not try to pressure me into anything. Best dealership experience. The sales guy Davin met me outside and asked me what I was looking for what my expectations were how much I was wanting to sell my vehicle for and was very friendly. I even brought my young child with me and he was more than happy to help keep her in mind as well. I was not pressured into purchasing any extra warranties or a higher car payment than I was comfortable with. I was offered a fair price and free oil changes and tire rotations for a year ! Thanks for the great car buying experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

General Manager

by SunflowerSue on 11/16/2018

I got a quote for new front and rear brakes on my company truck. When I followed up to get the work done, all went as planned. Everything was done on time as promised and worked correctly immediately. I was especially delighted to see that a technician drove my truck around the block a couple of times to check the brakes before I got in to drive it off the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Noise

by Steve67 on 11/13/2018

A piece of insulation protecting the exhaust system came loose. They identified the problem and fixed it without me having to schedule an appointment. Reasonable cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

free brake inspection

by '05 Titan on 11/05/2018

My experience was satisfying, the technician told me the thickness of my brake pads and how that compared to thickness of brand new pads. My brakes were ok, they didn't try to push any other services or repairs while I was there. Instead of waiting I was able to get a ride back to my workplace while they worked on my pickup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department at John North Ford

by jbartruf on 09/21/2018

As a regular service customer at John North Ford I can speak to their efforts to go out of their way to treat the customer with promptness, courtesy and fairness. This visit was a simple service job, but it seemed just as important to them as if it were a major repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford f150

by Raptortruck on 09/07/2018

Bought my new truck and the guys at john north always do their very best to give you the best customer service, great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Rick

by Rick Mor on 08/20/2018

Always excellent service, vehicle always worked on at or before appt time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by MP Shepherd on 06/19/2018

The people who work in the John North Ford Service Department are very professional! They’re on time, organized, knowledgeable, honest, and get the job done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
85 cars in stock
34 new51 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
5 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
10 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
4 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes