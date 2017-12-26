2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am writing this to warn other buyers that Mike Carpino Ford should be the last place that you try to purchase any vehicle. The sales staff is generally good, but, unlike many reputable ford dealerships, the sales staff does not have access to the actual cost that the dealership has into the vehicle. We followed a salesperson down to Mike Carpino Ford with whom we had purchased half a dozen vehicles and trusted. Before Mike Carpino Ford, we had great service and paid an appropriate price for the vehicles. Unfortunately, at Mike Carpino Ford, not only did we overpay for the vehicle, we were sold a Gap Insurance policy that Mike Carpino Ford will now not stand behind leaving us with nearly $1,000.00 that was not paid to our bank. Mike Carpino Ford's financial officer specifically stated several times during the contract signing that in the event that the vehicle was involved in a total loss accident, the Gap Insurance pays the difference between what the auto insurance pays and what is owed the bank. We would not have purchased the Gap Insurance otherwise. Now we are holding the bag for $1K and Mike Carpino Ford will not stand behind what they promised. In fact, the owner, Mike Carpino, told me directly that he would feel the same way about a dealer not standing behind what they promised, but would not actually stand by his word!!! It is quite distressing in that we have had such great respect for Ford and its dealerships until now. If one decides to look at vehicles at Mike Carpino Ford, beware that they will NOT tell you the truth and will NOT rectify difficulties. Read more