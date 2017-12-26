Mike Carpino Ford
Customer Reviews of Mike Carpino Ford
Mrs
by 12/26/2017on
We were treated exceptionally by Robbie Carpino and wouldn't hesitate to buy from him at Mike Carpino Ford in Columbus,Kansas again. We have bought two vehicles from him, and have been highly satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carpino Ford the place to shop
by 04/15/2016on
Robbie was spot on with help and seeing us though the process. Even after we forgot the folder with the bank check and insurance card at home 3 hours away. He got the the staff at the dealership involved in rectifying our problem. They got with our bank and solved our problem even got us copies of our insurance card.The vehicle was a great deal and exactly what we looking for.It's nice to know there are still good honest dealerships out there. Looking for a car this is the place to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience with Mike Carpino Ford
by 01/12/2015on
I was not looking to buy a truck that day, but I did. What they had was exactly what I had been watching for. Their team had all the answers without being pushy. Everything was ready when they said it would be and they were ready to listen to my comments. Great people who I have bought from four times now. No reason to change.
Mike Carpino Ford is Unethical
by 05/23/2008on
I am writing this to warn other buyers that Mike Carpino Ford should be the last place that you try to purchase any vehicle. The sales staff is generally good, but, unlike many reputable ford dealerships, the sales staff does not have access to the actual cost that the dealership has into the vehicle. We followed a salesperson down to Mike Carpino Ford with whom we had purchased half a dozen vehicles and trusted. Before Mike Carpino Ford, we had great service and paid an appropriate price for the vehicles. Unfortunately, at Mike Carpino Ford, not only did we overpay for the vehicle, we were sold a Gap Insurance policy that Mike Carpino Ford will now not stand behind leaving us with nearly $1,000.00 that was not paid to our bank. Mike Carpino Ford's financial officer specifically stated several times during the contract signing that in the event that the vehicle was involved in a total loss accident, the Gap Insurance pays the difference between what the auto insurance pays and what is owed the bank. We would not have purchased the Gap Insurance otherwise. Now we are holding the bag for $1K and Mike Carpino Ford will not stand behind what they promised. In fact, the owner, Mike Carpino, told me directly that he would feel the same way about a dealer not standing behind what they promised, but would not actually stand by his word!!! It is quite distressing in that we have had such great respect for Ford and its dealerships until now. If one decides to look at vehicles at Mike Carpino Ford, beware that they will NOT tell you the truth and will NOT rectify difficulties.
0 certified pre-owned
1 Comments