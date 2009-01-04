1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased and paid for brand new car from Lubbers (which was to be transferred from another dealer). 2 days before delivery, they called to say that my car had been sold to someone else even though they had told the other dealer. They said there was nothing they could do, and did not nothing to try to fix the situation. Even getting my money was difficult: I had to ask three times: it took 5 days as they claim they sent it to the wrong address. Be careful. Read more