Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lubbers Brothers Ford

Lubbers Brothers Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
944 N Main St, Cheney, KS 67025
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lubbers Brothers Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1.3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Breach of Contract!

by michael_k17 on 04/01/2009

Purchased and paid for brand new car from Lubbers (which was to be transferred from another dealer). 2 days before delivery, they called to say that my car had been sold to someone else even though they had told the other dealer. They said there was nothing they could do, and did not nothing to try to fix the situation. Even getting my money was difficult: I had to ask three times: it took 5 days as they claim they sent it to the wrong address. Be careful.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
147 cars in stock
0 new147 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for