Customer Reviews of Stivers Ford Lincoln
Horrible customer service
by 01/02/2020on
Bought a newer used vehicle about month ago. Brought up issues with vehicle from first test drive. Salesman told me he'd make right and now being told that there isn't enough profit in deal to fix ANYTHING. I am now sending it to another dealership to fix. I understand a used vehicle isn't perfect but it should work properly. And a salesman shouldn't promise you something if not going to follow through with it. Worst experience of my life
Now this is what buying a car should be like!
by 01/09/2017on
Brad walked me through the process and made sure I understood all the features and the various numbers associated with the price. The credit guy was pretty cool too (cannot remember his name right off the top of my head) and I'm glad he took the time to go through all the paperwork and tell me how and when to make my payments!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying first used car!
by 01/06/2017on
We'd been looking for a reliable used car for our daughter heading off to college. After months of looking and waiting for the perfect year and model we wanted, one caught our eye at Stivers. Living over an hour away our negotiations were by email and text. They didn't waste our time. We gave them the price we wanted and they made it happen. Really appreciated the speed of the transaction, appropriate amount of communication, and genuine sales negotiation rather than the "sales pitch".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service on my Lincoln MXK Purchase
by 12/14/2016on
I purchased a New Lincoln MKX in November 2016 from Erik Trabert. I had wonderful service throughout the whole trading vehicles and buying process. During the buying process, Erik brought to my attention two discounts I qualified for and because of his knowledge, this saved me a ton of money. Erik even took the time to get to know me and my situation to make the whole buying process run smoothly and not to inconvenience me in any way. I had accessories added to my vehicle, so Erik even picked up my car for me on several occasions and I don’t know how many times he moved my child car seat for me (which is a pain to move). He is the salesman to see when purchasing a vehicle. I was also impressed with the service that Stivers Ford Lincoln offers to their customers when you purchase a vehicle. I will definitely be a long time customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again
by 09/13/2013on
I ordered a car through their Des Moines location in 2009. When I asked them about the trade in value of my car they basically called me a criminal stating they couln't give me much for my trade because my mileage had been 'tampered with' according to the carfax. I reviewed the carfax and it showed that at some point there head been a typo during emissions testing documentation and was corrected the next time it had been tested. But while it was clearly a clerical error, they refused to agree and stated that because it had been falsified, they could give me only a minimal amount for my car. At the time I'd purchased my car they sold me an extended warranty. 4 years later when I go to use the warranty at the Waukee location, they tell me I don't have a warranty. The insist I've purchased a 3rd party warranty and it wasn't through them. They ask me to produce my documentation. Finally, they call (someone) and determine I do have a warranty through them. So, they look at my car and tell me that one of the issues is a broken door handle and it is not under warranty because it is a body part. The handle itself does not appear to be broken so it is likely the actuator (but that would be covered..so it can't be that) and the other problem was with the remote start. The employee insisted that the remote start was installed after market and therefore not covered under the warranty. I explained that when I ordered the car I ordered it with the remote start so it should have been factory installed. He insisted it couldn't have possibly been factory installed and I'd have to take it back to whomever installed it. Then, he looked at the remote start and saw it had a Mercury logo on it and conceded that it probably was factory installed. He said he'd have to look into that and couldn't take care of that for me yet. I still haven't heard back from him. I get the impression that they try to take advantage of me because I'm a female and I don't know anything about vehicles. They treated me like I'm stupid and try to prevent paying anything on their over priced warranty that apparently will never cover anything because they will deny it. While I love the vehicle I purchased, I will never purchase from them again and will find another dealer to do my service work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stivers = Crooks
by 09/21/2011on
I spent 23,000 on a used truck that supposedly came with a 90 day 3,000 mile warranty. 3.5 weeks later the truck has been in the shop 4 times and cost me over 3,000. The warranty covered 600.00 of the first bill the rest has been out of my pocket. If you buy from them don't expect them to stand behind what they sell. Salesman knew I was going on a 2 - 3 month road trip for work and assured me the truck had been inspected and ran great. HAH!!!!!! proof is in my repair bills. STAY AWAY FROM STIVERS!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No