sales Rating

I ordered a car through their Des Moines location in 2009. When I asked them about the trade in value of my car they basically called me a criminal stating they couln't give me much for my trade because my mileage had been 'tampered with' according to the carfax. I reviewed the carfax and it showed that at some point there head been a typo during emissions testing documentation and was corrected the next time it had been tested. But while it was clearly a clerical error, they refused to agree and stated that because it had been falsified, they could give me only a minimal amount for my car. At the time I'd purchased my car they sold me an extended warranty. 4 years later when I go to use the warranty at the Waukee location, they tell me I don't have a warranty. The insist I've purchased a 3rd party warranty and it wasn't through them. They ask me to produce my documentation. Finally, they call (someone) and determine I do have a warranty through them. So, they look at my car and tell me that one of the issues is a broken door handle and it is not under warranty because it is a body part. The handle itself does not appear to be broken so it is likely the actuator (but that would be covered..so it can't be that) and the other problem was with the remote start. The employee insisted that the remote start was installed after market and therefore not covered under the warranty. I explained that when I ordered the car I ordered it with the remote start so it should have been factory installed. He insisted it couldn't have possibly been factory installed and I'd have to take it back to whomever installed it. Then, he looked at the remote start and saw it had a Mercury logo on it and conceded that it probably was factory installed. He said he'd have to look into that and couldn't take care of that for me yet. I still haven't heard back from him. I get the impression that they try to take advantage of me because I'm a female and I don't know anything about vehicles. They treated me like I'm stupid and try to prevent paying anything on their over priced warranty that apparently will never cover anything because they will deny it. While I love the vehicle I purchased, I will never purchase from them again and will find another dealer to do my service work. Read more