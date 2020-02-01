Horrible customer service
by 01/02/2020on
Bought a newer used vehicle about month ago. Brought up issues with vehicle from first test drive. Salesman told me he'd make right and now being told that there isn't enough profit in deal to fix ANYTHING. I am now sending it to another dealership to fix. I understand a used vehicle isn't perfect but it should work properly. And a salesman shouldn't promise you something if not going to follow through with it. Worst experience of my life
Wonderful Service
by 02/27/2017on
The team at the quick lane are always very accomadating. It's nice to walk in and for them all to know me by name. They treat you like family which, makes the expirence an awesome one!
Misdiagnosis and no response from Service Manager
by 02/23/2017on
Brought in for loud howling noise and diagnosed as needing new serpentine belt and idler pulley. Paid $125 diagnosis fee, and attempted to pick up car although they forgot to replace the serpentine belt so I had to wait long time for it to be reinstalled. Changed serpentine belt and idler pulley but problem not fixed. Took to local repair shop who quickly identified it as the alternator; was replaced and howling completely went away. Service Manager, Scott Passage, has been emailed twice without any response.
Now this is what buying a car should be like!
by 01/09/2017on
Brad walked me through the process and made sure I understood all the features and the various numbers associated with the price. The credit guy was pretty cool too (cannot remember his name right off the top of my head) and I'm glad he took the time to go through all the paperwork and tell me how and when to make my payments!
Great experience buying first used car!
by 01/06/2017on
We'd been looking for a reliable used car for our daughter heading off to college. After months of looking and waiting for the perfect year and model we wanted, one caught our eye at Stivers. Living over an hour away our negotiations were by email and text. They didn't waste our time. We gave them the price we wanted and they made it happen. Really appreciated the speed of the transaction, appropriate amount of communication, and genuine sales negotiation rather than the "sales pitch".
Thanks for Helping Me in a Crunch
by 12/16/2016on
When my car "locked me out" because the radio frequency died in my key faub, I was feeling a little desperate. A call to the service department made it better. Sending Joe to help me get the car started is most appreciated. Getting a new faub has me up and running and grateful. Thanks.
Fantastic Service on my Lincoln MXK Purchase
by 12/14/2016on
I purchased a New Lincoln MKX in November 2016 from Erik Trabert. I had wonderful service throughout the whole trading vehicles and buying process. During the buying process, Erik brought to my attention two discounts I qualified for and because of his knowledge, this saved me a ton of money. Erik even took the time to get to know me and my situation to make the whole buying process run smoothly and not to inconvenience me in any way. I had accessories added to my vehicle, so Erik even picked up my car for me on several occasions and I don’t know how many times he moved my child car seat for me (which is a pain to move). He is the salesman to see when purchasing a vehicle. I was also impressed with the service that Stivers Ford Lincoln offers to their customers when you purchase a vehicle. I will definitely be a long time customer.
Terrible oil change
by 12/04/2016on
Oil change called ahead to ask if they did desil motor oil changes and they said that they did. Took truck in about four pm for service. Did not get out till close at seven. Turns out they did not know where the filter was. Napa delivery was there three different times. They were ordering the wrong filter. Once they figured it out it turns out Napa brought the correct filter and the called back to have them bring it back. Once I finally got out of there I awoke the next morning to find oil dripping on the garage floor. Had to go back and make sure it was ok to drive? Taking truck to a dealer that knows how to Chang oil on a desil motor.
Service Dept.
by 11/18/2016on
I set up an appointment for service and a problem with a noise at low speed. They took care of both within a couple of hours and explained the noise and what they did to fix it. I am very pleased with Stivers Ford.
Never again
by 09/13/2013on
I ordered a car through their Des Moines location in 2009. When I asked them about the trade in value of my car they basically called me a criminal stating they couln't give me much for my trade because my mileage had been 'tampered with' according to the carfax. I reviewed the carfax and it showed that at some point there head been a typo during emissions testing documentation and was corrected the next time it had been tested. But while it was clearly a clerical error, they refused to agree and stated that because it had been falsified, they could give me only a minimal amount for my car. At the time I'd purchased my car they sold me an extended warranty. 4 years later when I go to use the warranty at the Waukee location, they tell me I don't have a warranty. The insist I've purchased a 3rd party warranty and it wasn't through them. They ask me to produce my documentation. Finally, they call (someone) and determine I do have a warranty through them. So, they look at my car and tell me that one of the issues is a broken door handle and it is not under warranty because it is a body part. The handle itself does not appear to be broken so it is likely the actuator (but that would be covered..so it can't be that) and the other problem was with the remote start. The employee insisted that the remote start was installed after market and therefore not covered under the warranty. I explained that when I ordered the car I ordered it with the remote start so it should have been factory installed. He insisted it couldn't have possibly been factory installed and I'd have to take it back to whomever installed it. Then, he looked at the remote start and saw it had a Mercury logo on it and conceded that it probably was factory installed. He said he'd have to look into that and couldn't take care of that for me yet. I still haven't heard back from him. I get the impression that they try to take advantage of me because I'm a female and I don't know anything about vehicles. They treated me like I'm stupid and try to prevent paying anything on their over priced warranty that apparently will never cover anything because they will deny it. While I love the vehicle I purchased, I will never purchase from them again and will find another dealer to do my service work.
Stivers = Crooks
by 09/21/2011on
I spent 23,000 on a used truck that supposedly came with a 90 day 3,000 mile warranty. 3.5 weeks later the truck has been in the shop 4 times and cost me over 3,000. The warranty covered 600.00 of the first bill the rest has been out of my pocket. If you buy from them don't expect them to stand behind what they sell. Salesman knew I was going on a 2 - 3 month road trip for work and assured me the truck had been inspected and ran great. HAH!!!!!! proof is in my repair bills. STAY AWAY FROM STIVERS!!!!!!!!!!!
What's the use of being open until Midnight if you have make two calls?
by 05/08/2009on
I called one day to bring my Mustang in for a diagnosis. I wanted to bring it in that evening after work as the car had only that morning given me a strange warning light and had gone into limp home mode. Picked this dealership because they were open until midnight. I called to make an appointment but when I mentioned I wanted to wait for the service. I was told to call back later when the "night" guys/manager were working. What's the point of being open to midnight if you have to make multiple calls to bring your car in for service? Seemed ridiculous and seemed like that was the first clue as to what kind of runaround I was going to get from them. Never did call back, probably never will.