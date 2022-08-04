Stew Hansen's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram City
Customer Reviews of Stew Hansen's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram City
Ram tough
by 04/08/2022on
Good experience over all Everyone was very professional
Enjoyable experience
by 01/13/2022on
All employees are courteous and knowledgeable.
Easiest thing I ever did
by 12/02/2021on
Wanted a Jeep for years and your folks made it happen. Thanks for everything!
Great Jeep Find
by 11/21/2021on
The Dealership was both honest and highly professional throughout the entire sales process.
Dodge challenger Widebody scat pack purchase
by 11/20/2021on
What I like most about Stewhansen‘s is the casual experience ,you can walk the lot without having a sales person follow you around. When you have a question there’s always one close enough by that they can answer any questions I have. I deal with a particular sales person (Tim Tinkle ) and all I have to do is ask for him within a minute or two he’s there to answer any more questions in detail or let me take a test drive. He’s done a great job of getting me all the incentives and discounts he can Tim and Cole in the finance department forgive me I don’t remember their last names. Have done a great job getting me the lowest interest-rate I can qualify for , 0% on my last purchase! The only reason I wouldn’t shop there would be if I switch brands.
Great communication, well spoken, understandable.
by 11/17/2021on
Well at first we was looking at cars outside, and we thought we saw somebody outside helping another customer but I have no idea. As soon as we step inside the building we asked for helped and got help immediately. Thanks to Todd and their manager. Todd explain to me what is it like to purchase a car and how it’s important to take care of your car. He also help me set up car insurance for the first time. So thanks to Todd.
Wonderful sales team
by 10/08/2021on
Ryan helped me purchase a 2018 Dodge Journey from them. He had everything ready to go via online app and phone calls. All I had to do was show up and sign! The easiest process I’ve ever gone thru when buying a car from a dealership! Will be back to buy my daughter a car from them as well!
Best customer service
by 10/05/2021on
Salesman listened to what i needed and made sure i left the lot with perfect vehicle for me and my budget. He spent time explaining all the features of the vehicle and whole process was smooth and didnt take long. Financine was much faster than i thought. Drew explained everything to me very well.
Ryan rocks
by 05/14/2021on
What an amazing experience I just had leasing my new 2021 Dodge. This is my second lease with Ryan in less then 3 years. Highly recommend reaching out to Ryan for your next lease or purchase.
PA announcement
by 03/26/2021on
I notice while I was waiting in your shop that whom ever was speaking over the PA system was talking so so fast, I could not understand and only hoped that whom ever that phone call was for did receive the message. Suggestion, slow down so the announcement is clear and professional.
4th vehicle buyer at Stew Hansen and very satisfied
by 03/25/2021on
Choose Bob McKeehan as your Stew Hansen sales person. He does an excellent job with no haggling. The price is right at Stew Hansen. Did not care for Bob’s manager I think his name was Mark. Too much of a salesman. He also thought he was funny too. He wasn’t. He almost ruined a good honest sale with I had been experiencing with Bob McKeehan. Thanks Bob for a great vehicle shopping experience.
New purchase
by 03/13/2021on
Very professional helpful and fast .made the experience as painless as possible
Ram
by 03/11/2021on
Great stress free experience, very professional.
Worth the Trip!
by 02/21/2021on
Very friendly and efficient. Went the extra mile.
Reallllyyyy good service!!!!
by 10/06/2020on
Welcoming,understanding and always willing to help. Garrett Fischer was great,really help us pick the right vehicle and wasn’t pushing us to make a decision. Great job by the guys of Stew Hansen.
Review
by 03/29/2020on
My overall experience was not very favorable. They seemed very unorganized. Not the experience I was hoping for. My salesman would tell us one thing and then when we would call him on it he would start back pedaling. And to top it off they miss placed my drivers license. And the only person that seemed genuinely concerned and looking for it was our salesman. Finally after an hour it was found.
2019 Jeep Renegade
by 10/31/2019on
Made it really easy to choose this kind of vehicle. Great salesman, too!
Great Experience
by 10/24/2019on
Matt and John didn't just want to make a sale, they wanted to make the right sale. They did an excellent job in asking questions to better understand what I needed and answering my questions to ensure I felt confident in my purchase decision. Everyone went above and beyond expectations and I would certainly recommend Stew Hansen Jeep to friends and family.
Simple Car Buying Experience
by 01/03/2019on
I've bought 12 cars over the years and the last 2 I purchased from Stew Hansen's Dodge and I'll never buy anywhere else again. The experience is pleasant, no high pressure sales, and simple. The sales department is fantastic and so is the service department. This is the dealership other dealerships should strive to emulate.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 08/07/2018on
Anthony Caligiuri went above and beyond to come through for us to get us exactly what we were looking for. Never once felt pressured or hassled during the entire experience. I couldnt of asked for a better experience. Thank you Anthony and the Stew Hansens team!
Worn out Journey
by 01/20/2018on
My Journey was not shifting when I brought it in to Stews. It was going to cost more than it was worth to fix so I started looking at new vans. In a couple of hours I drove out with a new Grand Caravan. I have been dealing with Stews for 11 years and have bought 4 vehicles from them and I have always been treated very fair. As far as I am concerned this is the only dealer to see. Service staff are knowledgeable and honest and will help in any way they can and the sales staff work hard to get you what you want and to make it a good fit for you.
