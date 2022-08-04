Skip to main content
Stew Hansen's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram City

12103 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50323
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stew Hansen's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram City

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(33)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram tough

by Rich Beattie on 04/08/2022

Good experience over all Everyone was very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
33 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable experience

by HRATKO on 01/13/2022

All employees are courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest thing I ever did

by Lauri and Brian on 12/02/2021

Wanted a Jeep for years and your folks made it happen. Thanks for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Jeep Find

by Jeep lover on 11/21/2021

The Dealership was both honest and highly professional throughout the entire sales process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge challenger Widebody scat pack purchase

by Raymond Pinegar on 11/20/2021

What I like most about Stewhansen‘s is the casual experience ,you can walk the lot without having a sales person follow you around. When you have a question there’s always one close enough by that they can answer any questions I have. I deal with a particular sales person (Tim Tinkle ) and all I have to do is ask for him within a minute or two he’s there to answer any more questions in detail or let me take a test drive. He’s done a great job of getting me all the incentives and discounts he can Tim and Cole in the finance department forgive me I don’t remember their last names. Have done a great job getting me the lowest interest-rate I can qualify for , 0% on my last purchase! The only reason I wouldn’t shop there would be if I switch brands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great communication, well spoken, understandable.

by Bouney Song on 11/17/2021

Well at first we was looking at cars outside, and we thought we saw somebody outside helping another customer but I have no idea. As soon as we step inside the building we asked for helped and got help immediately. Thanks to Todd and their manager. Todd explain to me what is it like to purchase a car and how it’s important to take care of your car. He also help me set up car insurance for the first time. So thanks to Todd.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful sales team

by Dalynn Fetters on 10/08/2021

Ryan helped me purchase a 2018 Dodge Journey from them. He had everything ready to go via online app and phone calls. All I had to do was show up and sign! The easiest process I’ve ever gone thru when buying a car from a dealership! Will be back to buy my daughter a car from them as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service

by Michelle Wade on 10/05/2021

Salesman listened to what i needed and made sure i left the lot with perfect vehicle for me and my budget. He spent time explaining all the features of the vehicle and whole process was smooth and didnt take long. Financine was much faster than i thought. Drew explained everything to me very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ryan rocks

by Dbertlshofer on 05/14/2021

What an amazing experience I just had leasing my new 2021 Dodge. This is my second lease with Ryan in less then 3 years. Highly recommend reaching out to Ryan for your next lease or purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

PA announcement

by best if unknown on 03/26/2021

I notice while I was waiting in your shop that whom ever was speaking over the PA system was talking so so fast, I could not understand and only hoped that whom ever that phone call was for did receive the message. Suggestion, slow down so the announcement is clear and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

4th vehicle buyer at Stew Hansen and very satisfied

by Roland Ford on 03/25/2021

Choose Bob McKeehan as your Stew Hansen sales person. He does an excellent job with no haggling. The price is right at Stew Hansen. Did not care for Bob’s manager I think his name was Mark. Too much of a salesman. He also thought he was funny too. He wasn’t. He almost ruined a good honest sale with I had been experiencing with Bob McKeehan. Thanks Bob for a great vehicle shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Brad on 03/13/2021

Very professional helpful and fast .made the experience as painless as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram

by Steven Urwiler on 03/11/2021

Great stress free experience, very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the Trip!

by Wayne Shoudt on 02/21/2021

Very friendly and efficient. Went the extra mile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Reallllyyyy good service!!!!

by Joe Quiles on 10/06/2020

Welcoming,understanding and always willing to help. Garrett Fischer was great,really help us pick the right vehicle and wasn’t pushing us to make a decision. Great job by the guys of Stew Hansen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Review on 03/29/2020

My overall experience was not very favorable. They seemed very unorganized. Not the experience I was hoping for. My salesman would tell us one thing and then when we would call him on it he would start back pedaling. And to top it off they miss placed my drivers license. And the only person that seemed genuinely concerned and looking for it was our salesman. Finally after an hour it was found.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Jeep Renegade

by Monica Lantz on 10/31/2019

Made it really easy to choose this kind of vehicle. Great salesman, too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by K Post on 10/24/2019

Matt and John didn't just want to make a sale, they wanted to make the right sale. They did an excellent job in asking questions to better understand what I needed and answering my questions to ensure I felt confident in my purchase decision. Everyone went above and beyond expectations and I would certainly recommend Stew Hansen Jeep to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simple Car Buying Experience

by DetroitMuscle on 01/03/2019

I've bought 12 cars over the years and the last 2 I purchased from Stew Hansen's Dodge and I'll never buy anywhere else again. The experience is pleasant, no high pressure sales, and simple. The sales department is fantastic and so is the service department. This is the dealership other dealerships should strive to emulate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by crjones2012 on 08/07/2018

Anthony Caligiuri went above and beyond to come through for us to get us exactly what we were looking for. Never once felt pressured or hassled during the entire experience. I couldnt of asked for a better experience. Thank you Anthony and the Stew Hansens team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worn out Journey

by Kirkbyars on 01/20/2018

My Journey was not shifting when I brought it in to Stews. It was going to cost more than it was worth to fix so I started looking at new vans. In a couple of hours I drove out with a new Grand Caravan. I have been dealing with Stews for 11 years and have bought 4 vehicles from them and I have always been treated very fair. As far as I am concerned this is the only dealer to see. Service staff are knowledgeable and honest and will help in any way they can and the sales staff work hard to get you what you want and to make it a good fit for you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
