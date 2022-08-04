5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What I like most about Stewhansen‘s is the casual experience ,you can walk the lot without having a sales person follow you around. When you have a question there’s always one close enough by that they can answer any questions I have. I deal with a particular sales person (Tim Tinkle ) and all I have to do is ask for him within a minute or two he’s there to answer any more questions in detail or let me take a test drive. He’s done a great job of getting me all the incentives and discounts he can Tim and Cole in the finance department forgive me I don’t remember their last names. Have done a great job getting me the lowest interest-rate I can qualify for , 0% on my last purchase! The only reason I wouldn’t shop there would be if I switch brands. Read more