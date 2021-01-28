BMW of Des Moines
Dalton Matt
by 01/28/2021on
Dalton Matt at BMW Lithia is an asset to your company. He gets 5 stars from our family. He was very outgoing and helpful getting my daughter into a new safe and sporty car. A big thank you to Dalton Matt for putting a smile back on my daughters face.
Dalton Matt
by 01/28/2021on
Five-star review for Calvin Conley!!
by 01/11/2021on
BMW of Des Moines gets five stars from us! Our client advisor, Calvin Conley, made the buying process a very smooth process from beginning to end. He was extremely genuine, helpful, and professional – never hesitated to go the extra mile. When we walked on the lot, he gave us a warm, non-salesy welcome, and immediately made us feel at home. The more time we spent talking with him, the more we knew he was the right client advisor for us! He was more than accommodating with our search requirements (make/model/trim/etc.). He even searched online for a vehicle that fit our family’s needs. Once the right match became available at BMW of Des Moines, he was very prompt about getting us a test drive immediately. After doing our homework and shopping around, we knew the deal we needed to make things work for our family. At no time did we have to go to the mat to get that deal – the best news, we didn’t even have to meet the sales manager (I’m sure they were very lovely of course)! Calvin did his due diligence throughout the negotiation process to help alleviate any additional headaches for us. He found a way to make the deal work in our favor and we couldn’t have asked for much more than that. Not only did we get to leave BMW of Des Moines with an incredible certified pre-owned BMW x5, but we left knowing it was a win-win for everyone. Calvin’s relaxed, no-pressure personality made us enjoy the car buying experience. And his multiple years of knowledge and experience at BMW of Des Moines was far superior to that of the salesmen we encountered at other dealerships. Before we drove the vehicle off the lot, he walked us through the ins and outs of the new x5 from bumper to bumper, synced our phone for us, and show us how to work other important features that were new to us. He was very patient throughout the entire process – even stayed late after the dealership closed to do so!! In addition, the finance manager, Greg Pingel, and the rest of the staff at BMW of Des Moines were so kind and welcoming. Greg was extremely helpful and accommodating through the paperwork process. And the rest of the staff went out of their way to assure us we made a great purchase, gave us the history on the vehicle (specifically how the previous owner was very exceptional about taking care of their vehicle and treated it as such!), shared with the previous owner that their car was going to a good family, and made us feel at home. Calvin has been great about making himself available for all of our after-purchase questions as well. I honestly can’t wait to take my car in for an oil change (#saidnooneever) so I can see everyone again! Thank you, Calvin and the entire staff at BMW of Des Moines!
Great Service
by 11/30/2020on
While walking around looking at cars, Dalton approached us and was very helpful. He was not pushy but instead very respectful and had great knowledge of the car we were interested in. The sales manager, Steve, was very helpful as well in negotiating the sale. On pick-up day everyone we encountered was very friendly and welcomed us to the BMW family. Love my new car and highly recommend BMW of Des Moines.
Job Well Done
by 11/21/2020on
This is the second BMW car we have purchased from this dealership. We worked with Mr. Ira Booker. He is a true asset for the company. The answers he gave to our questions and concerns were forthcoming. More importantly, he delivered on the promises he gave us. His help with the new technology in the car was invaluable. Mr. Booker was patient and reassuring should we need more tutorial. :) A shout out to Mr. Greg Pingel as well! He helped make the whole process painless. He walked us through the Warranty options with ease and honesty. The BMW Des Moines is a whole package. My husband and I highly recommend this dealership. Make sure you have an appointment with Ira before you come!
Sales, Service, Satisfaction!
by 11/18/2020on
Dalton Matt, our salesman, was friendly and courteous and knowledgeable. He answered my many questions, found us a fantastic X3 SUV that we love! The follow up has been likewise through answering our many questions about the new features in our vehicle. He treats us like family, as does the entire staff at BMW Des Moines, I highly recommend both Dalton Matt and BMW Des Moines.
Bmw x7 Dalton Matt sales rep
by 11/14/2020on
We went to BMW of Des Moines to purchase an X7 for our family. We got the great fortune of working with Dalton Matt. He was incredibly knowledgeable about the car, kept our needs in mind always, and made himself available for any questions or problems 24/7. We will be working with him again for our next car!
World class from the beginning
by 11/13/2020on
We worked with Matt Dalton to purchase a car for my daughter. World class experience from start to finish. Exceptionally responsive, patient, and understanding on all of our requests. To say he went "above and beyond" would be an understatement. I've bought a few cars in my life and none of those past experiences come remotely close. 100% recommend Matt.
Son’s First Vehicle
by 10/29/2020on
Bought our sons first car recently from BMW of Des Moines. Really enjoyed working with Dalton Matt, our client advisor. He went out of his way to make this a special event for our son. Would highly recommend visiting BMW of Des Moines because of Dalton. Thanks Dalton!
BMW OF DSM IS A CLASS ACT!
by 08/28/2020on
I purchased a used BMW X1 from a wonderful salesman-Ira G Booker!! He was so caring and attentive! Very knowledgeable, professional, and personable. I will tell everyone I know that Ira is your guy when shopping for a car!! BMW Des Moines is the place to go!!!
Great Service
by 08/28/2020on
Our car buying experience went so smooth with Dalton Matt. He went above and beyond and we love our new car. Definitely will be back.
Great car buying experience
by 08/26/2020on
We purchased a pre-owned BMW last week from Dalton Matt at the dealership on Hickman Rd in Clive. Dalton was great to work with; knowledgeable about the two cars we were interested in purchasing and attentive to our questions. He was helpful working with the management to determine pricing and followed up with post-purchase arrangements to schedule an appointment with the BMW Genius. We’re very happy with our purchase and the experience of working with Dalton.
Total enjoyment in buying a new car
by 08/14/2020on
Total enjoyment in buying a new car. My sales rep Ira. Went so far above and beyond what was expected. Not only a true professional but a very caring and kind man. The rest of the staff have been incredible I am from Minnesota even though I grew up here. I look forward to many years working with not only Ira but the entire staff. You no longer have to go out of Iowa to get a good car couldn’t say anything more anything better
Great experience. Tyler Vonnahme is the best!
by 08/01/2020on
Tyler Vonnahme is phenomenal and treats you like family. He's always there to answer questions.and bends over backwards to help. I live in a different state and he went over and beyond to help me paperwork to my local DMV to register the car. I highly recommend Tyler Vonnahme and BMW of Des Moines!
Fantastic experience all-around
by 06/13/2020on
Ira was fantastic to work with! We had an incredible experience at BMW of Des Moines thanks to him!
Above & beyond
by 05/28/2020on
I would like to share one of the best experiences on buying a used car that I have ever had. My wife and I were looking for a used vehicle (a slight upgrade) she had a 2012 suburban that was getting up in miles we started looking for a Yukon Denali XL and came across one at a local dealership that we have done business with before. We called and set up an appointment with the same salesman that sold us our previous vehicle. We liked the vehicle but we noticed a few minor issues with it and pointed them out. The salesman said I’m sorry but it is as is( for $32000). Now as we left we found it both odd that this is how they decided to deal this way. Now let’s fast forward 1 month and I get a call from the same salesman that they dropped the price to $30000 would I be interested in it now. My reply was have you fixed the problems and if not what is the price to fix those. His reply was the same as before it is as it is and never looked into fixing them. Now my wife has done some searching and found the exact same year, make and mileage and price as the one that we found several months ago but this one is located at BMW of Des Moines. This is where we met Calvin Conley. He has given us the definition of what above and beyond of what a salesman is. Since he has made the sale he has stayed in touch for the past 3 weeks. He was willing to drive 20 miles out to our house for us to sign the title (since we couldn’t the night of the sale) and From the simplest of texts to make sure we still like the Denali. To answering any ? That we may have. One week after we took ownership we noticed a mechanical problem with the driver side running board. He informed me that there GM mechanic was on vacation but take it to any GM dealer and they would pick up the diagnostic fee and go from there. ( instead of telling us we would have to wait till he got back) So now the Denali is in there shop and they offer us a loaner. ( now we all know how dealerships give out loaners?) used up pieces of garbage. But they loaned us a 2020 BMW X5. I can never say enough how much that I am impressed with Calvin and BMW of Des Moines. They have won my business as a first option for when I need to shop for a vehicle for my daughter who is 13 and my son who is 11. Thankyou Calvin and BMW Eddie and Donna Simons
BMW Purchase - Highly Recommend
by 03/02/2020on
My experience at BMW of Des Moines was first class thanks to Ira Booker, my sales consultant. He was extremely friendly and knowledgeable during the process (first time BMW driver/owner). Highly recommend setting something up if you’re in the market.
Recommended
by 02/22/2020on
I have leased or purchased three different cars from BMW of Des Moines. I look forward to doing more business with them over the coming years. Ira Booker is the most knowledgeable and accommodating salesperson you'll ever meet. And Kiera Harris, the service manager, is terrific, too!
The best car buying experience ever!!!
by 02/02/2020on
I typically dread car shopping but working with Ira Booker was actually a pleasure. I was impressed with him before we even met.... had to wait to see him for a few minutes because he was taking care of the needs of a owner who had an issue. The fact that he takes care of his past clients BEFORE a new sales opportunity speaks volumes about his customer service! I did my research before I arrived so I was aware of the various discounts available so I know that he worked to get me the best deal possible, no games whatsoever. I see why there were numerous “Employee of the Month” trophies on his desk! Ira truly knows his automobiles and educated me patiently and carefully to ensure I had a firm understanding of my new car it’s many features. I recommend BMW and I highly recommend Ira Booker!
Five star service - BMW quality
by 01/03/2020on
Great sales and attention to detail from Calvin and the whole team at BMW of Des Moines.
BMW Purchase
by 08/15/2019on
Ira was wonderful to work with during the process of leasing our new X3. He greeted us immediately upon arriving and continued to work and answer any and all questions we had as this was our first lease. We ended up arriving at the dealership a couple hours before they were to close. By the time we were done looking at the car, discussing options and eventually leasing the vehicle, we ended up being there and hour after the facility had closed. Everyone we worked with were as friendly to us an hour after close as they had been earlier in the day. Once we were through all the paperwork, Ira was willing to stay even longer to show us features of our vehicle and how to access and operate them. A wonderful, smiling friendly man from beginning to end of the process. We have been in a couple times since and he always makes a point of coming up and greeting and shaking our hands. We definitely enjoyed the entire leasing process.
Very Satisfied Customer
by 07/30/2019on
I recently purchased a new BMW X3 at BMW of Des Moines. Tyler Vonnahme was the salesperson I worked with, and I could not be happier with my experience and the deal we were able to agree on. If you go there, ask for him by name you will be glad you did. From the time I walked in the door and someone offered me water or any other refreshments they have, to test driving, working on a deal, then finalizing the paperwork, I felt welcomed. This is not something you experience at many dealerships, let alone in the luxury market. I am a person who rarely ever rates anything online, but I feel it was worth spending the extra time on this one.
