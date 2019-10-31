2019 Jeep Renegade
Made it really easy to choose this kind of vehicle. Great salesman, too!
Review
My overall experience was not very favorable. They seemed very unorganized. Not the experience I was hoping for. My salesman would tell us one thing and then when we would call him on it he would start back pedaling. And to top it off they miss placed my drivers license. And the only person that seemed genuinely concerned and looking for it was our salesman. Finally after an hour it was found.
Great Experience
Matt and John didn't just want to make a sale, they wanted to make the right sale. They did an excellent job in asking questions to better understand what I needed and answering my questions to ensure I felt confident in my purchase decision. Everyone went above and beyond expectations and I would certainly recommend Stew Hansen Jeep to friends and family.
Simple Car Buying Experience
I've bought 12 cars over the years and the last 2 I purchased from Stew Hansen's Dodge and I'll never buy anywhere else again. The experience is pleasant, no high pressure sales, and simple. The sales department is fantastic and so is the service department. This is the dealership other dealerships should strive to emulate.
Best car buying experience ever!
Anthony Caligiuri went above and beyond to come through for us to get us exactly what we were looking for. Never once felt pressured or hassled during the entire experience. I couldnt of asked for a better experience. Thank you Anthony and the Stew Hansens team!
Worn out Journey
My Journey was not shifting when I brought it in to Stews. It was going to cost more than it was worth to fix so I started looking at new vans. In a couple of hours I drove out with a new Grand Caravan. I have been dealing with Stews for 11 years and have bought 4 vehicles from them and I have always been treated very fair. As far as I am concerned this is the only dealer to see. Service staff are knowledgeable and honest and will help in any way they can and the sales staff work hard to get you what you want and to make it a good fit for you.
Great service
The service here is great and everyone is friendly and ready to help. From the sales department to the service department all great people!
Great Staff
We just purchase our 3rd vehicle from Stew Hansen. The staff is great- friendly, flexible, they don't waste our time, and always make us feel like we are their top priority.
Great job by Alex
Alex squared me away with his knowledge of the different vehicles, took the time to fully explain everything I asked of him, very knowledgeable (I'm a stubborn old man and set in my ways)
Best car buying experience ever!
After finding out my current vehicle had a locked engine, I decided to buy a new vehicle instead of paying out of pocket repair costs. I called Stews and they were very laid back and helpful. After showing up only an hour before closing, explaining my interesting situation and taking my time in deciding what to do, they found me a new vehicle with low miles and an affordable payment, and never once pressured me into anything. They explained everything and let me ask all of the questions I had without making me feel inferior when answering. The sales team is so kind, and Rich Taylor is so great to work with. Not only did I walk out a brand new vehicle owner, my mom walked out with a $100 referral check for bringing me! I highly recommend Stew Hansen's on Hickman Rd. in Des Moines.
Awesome staff and buying experience.
I received the best service from the sales staff at Stew Hansen. They were all super friendly and went out of their way to get me into a brand new vehicle.
Amazing service
I totaled my car in an accident on a Monday and by Friday I had a new car with lower payments! James is amazing and was super helpful when going thru the process!
Incompetent/Dishonest Service Department
I went in due to a noise issue. The service department unnecessarily replaced a wheel bearing and charged me for it. Then they misdiagnosed a second time and wanted to replace the brakes. Went to another shop and they determined the problem was that the car had the wrong size tires on it.
Do yourself a favor and go elsewhere.
I was in the market for a Jeep Cherokee Latitude w/ an MSRP of about $30,355 and was shopping around aggressively. Anyhow, even though my father/+everyone I know who's ever been here has had a nightmarish experience I figured can't hurt to look. So, in comparison to what I bought the car for, these guys were several Thousand dollars off and refused to budge (which is fine I just went to another dealer). After speaking about my car buying experience. I found out 3 years ago my Father bought a vehicle from them as well and also had a less than favorable experience. He had a limited budget and needed a car at about 10k or or so. They sold him an Elantra w/ 18% interest rate (must be nice to rake in extra cash... he refinanced at 7% the next year ). He had no car at the time and was in a bind, he didn't look the numbers over as closely as he should have and didn't realize what he was signing up for. From the sounds of it, he felt taken advantage of. He felt it was too late to walk away at 18% and having not but a car in years assumed his credit simply must be subpar (the bank he refinanced with was shocked and gave him a rate less than half... which isn't realistic if his credit really was that bad). I might do maintenance here but I would never actually buy a car from them.
Customer Service???
From a sales buying perspective, everything was great. We got an amazing deal on a PT Cruiser and they gave us fair value for the trade. We wrote in the sales agreement that they had to fix the air flow direction knob as a condition of sale. Then, the fun started... Upon the first evening of driving the car (we couldn't test drive at night as they are not open), it turns out that the lights around the speedometer were out, no chance of seeing the speed while driving. By chance, the sales guy followed up that day to see how we liked the car. We told him the lights were out on the speedometer, but he didn't care. "Call service, that's not part of your warranty". I called service and they wanted over $700 to replace the bulbs. We went to AutoZone and purchased the bulbs and a Chilton's book for $30. Add 1 hour of our time and the speedometer worked like a champ. I'm all for mark-up, but $670!? Six months later, the air flow knob now doesn't work again. Service wants $1,000 to fix it. I explained they had fixed it once and it didn't even last 6 months. I'm not saying warranty everything for the life of the car, but a $1,000 repair (I saw the "bill" the first time when they fixed it as part of my deal) should last more than 6 months. I explained this to the service manager who agreed! After a week, he didn't call me back. After another week of me calling him every day, I finally talked to him. He said "there's no more 'good will' dollars on that car, there's nothing I can do". In other words, we got too good of a deal on the car so they aren't going to stand behind their work. Nice. My girlfriend hits a snow bank and rips off the front bumper. She calls over there to get the part number for the front bumper cover so we can price shop. They tell her "we don't give out that information over the phone." What!? So, I drive down there and they still won't give me the part number. Gave me a price, but no part number. Said it was against company policy. So I speak to a manager. Explain that I bought the car there, serviced my car there, and now I'm looking for a part number but the parts guy won't give it to me. Manager shrugs his shoulders quotes company policy, and won't give it to me. Oh, and to add insult to injury...if you ever want to go to parts, they close at 5. The front door to the building says 6, their website says 6, but trust me...they close at 5. I will be going to [another dealership] from now on. They were polite, patient, and very customer focused. I explained my need, and they gave me my part number, along with an invitation to consult with them on any other Cruiser related issues. Please tell everyone you know...DON'T GO TO STEW HANSEN FOR ANYTHING!!! Make them accountable for their work and their attitude toward customers.
Horrible Service
I have been a loyal Jeep customer for the last 9 years. I have been to various garages around Iowa but this one was by far my worst experience. I had to get some body work done on my SUV. I figured they were a reputable garage but boy was I wrong. It took them "longer than expected" to finish up a simple bumper job. But that was just the beginning. When I picked up the car, I noticed the check engine light was on. I took it back to them two, three times in order to find out what was wrong. After a week, they finally found something wrong and "fixed it." The following day, the check engine light appeared again followed by some other alarms. Well, apparently they did not do such a good job fixing my car. So, I went back and surprisingly enough, they found something else that they had to replace. When I got my car back the following day, my break and ABS alarms go off. I have never had a problem with my Jeep and I find it hard to believe that now the whole car is breaking down because the rear bumper had to be replaced. Their staff is clearly ill equipped to fix anything. Every time I went there, the following day there was something else wrong. The staff was very rude and I can assure you that this was the worst service that I have ever received. I took my Jeep to a Toyota dealership and surely enough they were able to fix it without a problem. That really tells a lot about Stew Hansen's Dodge City Chrysler "Jeep." I will never recommend this garage to anyone nor will I ever return to them. They charge hundreds of dollars by the hour and can't even fix a bicycle.
If I knew how it was going to be, I wouldn't have bought from Stew Hansen's
I would have to say that my sales experience wasn't too bad. I had a new salesman (started two weeks prior to my buying a car from him) he seemed nice and polite at the time of the sale...of course he was trying to make money. The first day that I looked at the car, I had my Father and Boyfriend with me...they do the work on my cars and I wanted their opinion. The part that made me nervous was when it came time to dealing, the salesman tried their best to get me to come back by myself, when I showed up with the same people that I had with me the first time, they had a shocked look on their face. I think that Stew Hansen's needs to take some more time to train salesmen before they turn them loose to sell, it seemed that things that he agreed to were not the norm and I had to aurgue to get what was promised to me. The after sale experience has been the worst experience I have had in my 28 years of life. I am having troubles determining if its just lack of customer service skills or because I am female that they don't want to deal with me. I have been ignored over and over again...whether it be email or phone calls that have just gone unanswered. The only time that I have gotten a response is when I talk to the manager and thats usually just long enough to smooth things over. All in all, once I signed the papers its been a nightmare. I would never reccomend purchasing a vehicle from Stew Hansen's Dodge City Jeep.
I don't know whats worse......
It starts with a lack of communication. I set up my appointment on Friday for the following Monday. I show up at 7:30 am on Monday like I was told and they had no clue that I was supposed to be there. The rental/loaner car was nasty....very, very, very dirty and smelled awful. I was told that I would drop it off in the morning and be able to pick it up that afternoon. About an hour after I got back home I received a phone call that my car wouldn't be ready until the next day but could be up to Thursday before I got my car back due to a part that they didn't know they needed. When I picked up my car I was flabergasted at the fact that they thought I was going to actually drive off the lot with my car looking like that and the two managers that thought they could explain it in a way that I was going to say okay and leave with my car looking like that. I took my car in for some touch up work and when I picked it up it looked like the work of a two year old with a bottle of puffy paint. Nothing was smoothed out and the touch up on the front bumper didn't even cover what they were supposed to touch up. I would be upset with my employees if I knew that was the way that cars were leaving the lot. I didn't even get an apology for the way my car looked or for the half hour that I sat at the dealership for them to fix what was already supposed to be fixed. I will never, ever, buy or reccomend that someone buys a car from this dealership let alone have any work done there. No one should be treated like the way I was treated.