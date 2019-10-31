service Rating

From a sales buying perspective, everything was great. We got an amazing deal on a PT Cruiser and they gave us fair value for the trade. We wrote in the sales agreement that they had to fix the air flow direction knob as a condition of sale. Then, the fun started... Upon the first evening of driving the car (we couldn't test drive at night as they are not open), it turns out that the lights around the speedometer were out, no chance of seeing the speed while driving. By chance, the sales guy followed up that day to see how we liked the car. We told him the lights were out on the speedometer, but he didn't care. "Call service, that's not part of your warranty". I called service and they wanted over $700 to replace the bulbs. We went to AutoZone and purchased the bulbs and a Chilton's book for $30. Add 1 hour of our time and the speedometer worked like a champ. I'm all for mark-up, but $670!? Six months later, the air flow knob now doesn't work again. Service wants $1,000 to fix it. I explained they had fixed it once and it didn't even last 6 months. I'm not saying warranty everything for the life of the car, but a $1,000 repair (I saw the "bill" the first time when they fixed it as part of my deal) should last more than 6 months. I explained this to the service manager who agreed! After a week, he didn't call me back. After another week of me calling him every day, I finally talked to him. He said "there's no more 'good will' dollars on that car, there's nothing I can do". In other words, we got too good of a deal on the car so they aren't going to stand behind their work. Nice. My girlfriend hits a snow bank and rips off the front bumper. She calls over there to get the part number for the front bumper cover so we can price shop. They tell her "we don't give out that information over the phone." What!? So, I drive down there and they still won't give me the part number. Gave me a price, but no part number. Said it was against company policy. So I speak to a manager. Explain that I bought the car there, serviced my car there, and now I'm looking for a part number but the parts guy won't give it to me. Manager shrugs his shoulders quotes company policy, and won't give it to me. Oh, and to add insult to injury...if you ever want to go to parts, they close at 5. The front door to the building says 6, their website says 6, but trust me...they close at 5. I will be going to [another dealership] from now on. They were polite, patient, and very customer focused. I explained my need, and they gave me my part number, along with an invitation to consult with them on any other Cruiser related issues. Please tell everyone you know...DON'T GO TO STEW HANSEN FOR ANYTHING!!! Make them accountable for their work and their attitude toward customers. Read more