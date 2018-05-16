Enterprise Car Sales Des Moines
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Des Moines
Great Simple Convenient Buying Experience
by 05/16/2018on
I purchased my vehicle from the Urbandale location about a month and a half ago. The reason I waited to make this review was I wanted to make my first monthly payment and get my plates and registration first so I could make a complete review. I realy don't like car shopping but my experience with them was realy nice. The nearest Enterprise car sales location was 2 hours from were I live in Urbandale. I applied online and they let me know the next morning they would be able to finance the loan. I already had a rental car from Enterprise rental in my home town for the week to go out car shopping with so the 2 hour drive to Urbandale wasn't bad at all. When I arrived Jason asked what my needs were and what type of vehicle I was looking for, he then guided me to several that fit that description. I test drove a couple cars and ended up deciding to purchase the first one he had shown me. Cory then worked with me on the financing side (down payment, monthly payment, loan rate and loan type). It all happened fairly fast and was so smooth and simple. It would of been even faster I think but Cory and Jason took the time to answer all my questions. There is no haggling which is real nice. If you like the price you can buy the car without thinking you have to go back and forth on the sales price and at no time did I ever feel any pressure to purchase a vehicle. When we were almost done I still had the rental car from the Enterprise rental in my home town but since the Urbandale Enterprise car sales have a Enterprise rental branch at the same location they let me drop it off at that location instead of my hometown. They even offered to take the rental car and turn it in themselves if I wanted. How easy and convenient is that? They filled the gas tank before I left and Jason helped me with putting in my floor mats. Right before I left I received a call from the Enterprise rental in my hometown. They let me know that Cory had called them and arranged for them to pick me up and give me a ride to the Enterprise rental in my hometown as soon as I got home to get my older vehicle that I had left at that Enterprise rental location. Again how simple and convenient is that? The 2 hour drive back was very nice. It gave me a chance to get a real nice feel for the car and break it in. I realy don't like car shopping but after my experience at the Urbandale Enterprise car sales location I will be purchasing my vehicles from there from now on. They made the whole process so simple, hassle free, convenient, and after all the bs I had been going through car shopping earlier that month at different dealerships it was a real nice change. Thank you Jason and Cory, Urbandale Enterprise car sales and Waterloo Enterprise car rentals for making the whole process so simple, hassle free and convenient. Matt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise is the best
by 11/16/2017on
Enterprise car sales is the best! Friendly staff, easy process, best car buying experience I've ever had. Thanks enterprise car sales!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying from Enterprise
by 12/08/2016on
Enterprise Car Sales in Des Moines was wonderful to work with - no pressure, gave me the figures with no hidden costs, answered questions thoroughly, and no haggle price-love that! Edin was terrific to work with. The car I had looked at and passed on went down in price so I decided to buy it, not knowing that it had been transferred elsewhere. Edin got it back quickly and I got my car! After looking for a new vehicle for 2 years I am a happy owner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever!!!
by 11/03/2016on
Superb sales staff. A pleasure to work with! They were not pushy in any way, gave me a great price on my trade-in and I left with a used car that looked as good as any new car on the market!!! I will definetly return here to do business in the future!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used car purchase
by 11/01/2016on
found what I wanted at a good price. The sales staff were great and willing to help. It was a great experience. My father had purchased cars from them before and had said they were great to deal with, he was right. Highly recommend you check them out when looking.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
sales
by 10/06/2016on
was over the top. no waiting, help with everything. I saw team work with all the employees from the person who cleans the cars to the people who do the pr work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
fantastic service
by 12/01/2015on
Great service from the staff at Clive Ia. Enterprise. Didn't let me leave without taking care of my transportation needs. I was truly blessed by this company!😍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing car buying experience!
by 01/26/2015on
I purchased a 2014 Dodge Journey from Cory Tass and couldn't have had a better experience! I live in MN so I wasn't able to drive down to look at the vehicle before I bought it. I called and talked to Cory and Ryan about what I was looking for, about a week later I got an email from Cory telling me that they had what I was looking for. Cory and I talked on the phone and emailed back and forth until all of my questions were answered. We got all of the finance, insurance and all of the rest of the paperwork ready to be done over the phone. I drove down Saturday morning, the car was exactly what Cory said it would be. There were no surprises. They also gave me a very fair price on my trade in. All that was left was to test drive to make certain everything was good and sign some papers. Cory Tass was so great to work with and I would highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales in Urbandale, IA and Cory Tass to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2 Comments