5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my vehicle from the Urbandale location about a month and a half ago. The reason I waited to make this review was I wanted to make my first monthly payment and get my plates and registration first so I could make a complete review. I realy don't like car shopping but my experience with them was realy nice. The nearest Enterprise car sales location was 2 hours from were I live in Urbandale. I applied online and they let me know the next morning they would be able to finance the loan. I already had a rental car from Enterprise rental in my home town for the week to go out car shopping with so the 2 hour drive to Urbandale wasn't bad at all. When I arrived Jason asked what my needs were and what type of vehicle I was looking for, he then guided me to several that fit that description. I test drove a couple cars and ended up deciding to purchase the first one he had shown me. Cory then worked with me on the financing side (down payment, monthly payment, loan rate and loan type). It all happened fairly fast and was so smooth and simple. It would of been even faster I think but Cory and Jason took the time to answer all my questions. There is no haggling which is real nice. If you like the price you can buy the car without thinking you have to go back and forth on the sales price and at no time did I ever feel any pressure to purchase a vehicle. When we were almost done I still had the rental car from the Enterprise rental in my home town but since the Urbandale Enterprise car sales have a Enterprise rental branch at the same location they let me drop it off at that location instead of my hometown. They even offered to take the rental car and turn it in themselves if I wanted. How easy and convenient is that? They filled the gas tank before I left and Jason helped me with putting in my floor mats. Right before I left I received a call from the Enterprise rental in my hometown. They let me know that Cory had called them and arranged for them to pick me up and give me a ride to the Enterprise rental in my hometown as soon as I got home to get my older vehicle that I had left at that Enterprise rental location. Again how simple and convenient is that? The 2 hour drive back was very nice. It gave me a chance to get a real nice feel for the car and break it in. I realy don't like car shopping but after my experience at the Urbandale Enterprise car sales location I will be purchasing my vehicles from there from now on. They made the whole process so simple, hassle free, convenient, and after all the bs I had been going through car shopping earlier that month at different dealerships it was a real nice change. Thank you Jason and Cory, Urbandale Enterprise car sales and Waterloo Enterprise car rentals for making the whole process so simple, hassle free and convenient. Matt Read more