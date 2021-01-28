5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to share one of the best experiences on buying a used car that I have ever had. My wife and I were looking for a used vehicle (a slight upgrade) she had a 2012 suburban that was getting up in miles we started looking for a Yukon Denali XL and came across one at a local dealership that we have done business with before. We called and set up an appointment with the same salesman that sold us our previous vehicle. We liked the vehicle but we noticed a few minor issues with it and pointed them out. The salesman said I’m sorry but it is as is( for $32000). Now as we left we found it both odd that this is how they decided to deal this way. Now let’s fast forward 1 month and I get a call from the same salesman that they dropped the price to $30000 would I be interested in it now. My reply was have you fixed the problems and if not what is the price to fix those. His reply was the same as before it is as it is and never looked into fixing them. Now my wife has done some searching and found the exact same year, make and mileage and price as the one that we found several months ago but this one is located at BMW of Des Moines. This is where we met Calvin Conley. He has given us the definition of what above and beyond of what a salesman is. Since he has made the sale he has stayed in touch for the past 3 weeks. He was willing to drive 20 miles out to our house for us to sign the title (since we couldn’t the night of the sale) and From the simplest of texts to make sure we still like the Denali. To answering any ? That we may have. One week after we took ownership we noticed a mechanical problem with the driver side running board. He informed me that there GM mechanic was on vacation but take it to any GM dealer and they would pick up the diagnostic fee and go from there. ( instead of telling us we would have to wait till he got back) So now the Denali is in there shop and they offer us a loaner. ( now we all know how dealerships give out loaners?) used up pieces of garbage. But they loaned us a 2020 BMW X5. I can never say enough how much that I am impressed with Calvin and BMW of Des Moines. They have won my business as a first option for when I need to shop for a vehicle for my daughter who is 13 and my son who is 11. Thankyou Calvin and BMW Eddie and Donna Simons Read more