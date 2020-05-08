Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2101 E Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51102
(855) 897-9613
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Honest and straight shooters

by Chris on 08/05/2020

Even thought I did not ultimately purchase a car. They did go out of their way to not hide any information, and to give me all information they had on the car I was looking at. When there is a car in stock that I am looking for, I will come back to this dealer. They have earned my future business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Reviews
134 cars in stock
121 new4 used9 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
38 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
15 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM makes the process of securing your next vehicle easy. We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs. Our customer care continues long after you buy or lease a vehicle from us - thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team.

Every year 1200 Woodhouse team members commit to supporting the program at Food Bank for the Heartland and Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. through personal donations, fundraising and volunteering. The program supports 8400 food insecure children across
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
