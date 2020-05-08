Skip to main content
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2101 E Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51101
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and straight shooters

by Chris on 08/05/2020

Even thought I did not ultimately purchase a car. They did go out of their way to not hide any information, and to give me all information they had on the car I was looking at. When there is a car in stock that I am looking for, I will come back to this dealer. They have earned my future business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I wouldn’t trust their service department to tie my shoes

by Steve on 01/19/2022

What started as a simple oil change turned into an irritating and expensive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
76 cars in stock
64 new8 used4 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
11 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator
10 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
6 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM makes the process of securing your next vehicle easy. We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs. Our customer care continues long after you buy or lease a vehicle from us - thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team. Shop our current offers online, complete a credit application, and we will delivery your new vehicle to your driveway!

what sets us apart
Every year 1200 Woodhouse team members commit to supporting the program at Food Bank for the Heartland and Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. through personal donations, fundraising and volunteering. The program supports 8400 food insecure children across
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Authorized Parts Store

