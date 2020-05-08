Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Honest and straight shooters
by 08/05/2020on
Even thought I did not ultimately purchase a car. They did go out of their way to not hide any information, and to give me all information they had on the car I was looking at. When there is a car in stock that I am looking for, I will come back to this dealer. They have earned my future business.
I wouldn’t trust their service department to tie my shoes
by 01/19/2022on
What started as a simple oil change turned into an irritating and expensive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
