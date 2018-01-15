Customer Reviews of Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk
Purchase of a Colorado
by 01/15/2018on
Salesman Chris C. and the balance of the staff were great to work with. It was a very pleasant experience. I highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Service
by 08/17/2017on
Michael Hunt was a pleasure to work with. He went above and beyond to make sure our new vehicle was exactly what we wanted. I would definitely recommend Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk to anyone that wants a positive, no pressure buying experience. From the sales team to the parts/service department, we were treated with exceptional care! Will be using them again for our next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence at Greg Young
by 02/11/2015on
Excellent service. Excellence sales personnel. Excellent - wonderful time working with Mike Vance. Best car purchase we have ever made. We were looking for a nice truck that we could afford and the one we drove off the lot last night was better that we expected. Cannot say enough good things about the dealership and your crew!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impala purchase
by 02/05/2015on
Very positive experience. The whole process went smoothly. It's so nice doing business with a smaller dealer where you don't get "lost in the shuffle"!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You're treated right @ Gregg Young in Norwalk
by 12/19/2014on
Mark and Aaron in the Norwalk location were awesome! They made me feel valued. They listened to my needs and desires and truly went over the top in finding me my perfect new vehicle at a price I could afford!
Big town inventory, small town customer service
by 11/20/2014on
Our salesman, Mike Vance, was very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. He gave us information without pressuring us. Big town inventory, small town attitude-customer service. Also felt completely informed about our loan application and the Gregg Young warranty.
