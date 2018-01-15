Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk

Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk

Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk
Visit dealer’s website 
2501 Sunset Dr, Norwalk, IA 50211
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of a Colorado

by wheels2017 on 01/15/2018

Salesman Chris C. and the balance of the staff were great to work with. It was a very pleasant experience. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch Service

by ajaymac on 08/17/2017

Michael Hunt was a pleasure to work with. He went above and beyond to make sure our new vehicle was exactly what we wanted. I would definitely recommend Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk to anyone that wants a positive, no pressure buying experience. From the sales team to the parts/service department, we were treated with exceptional care! Will be using them again for our next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellence at Greg Young

by BillyandSue74 on 02/11/2015

Excellent service. Excellence sales personnel. Excellent - wonderful time working with Mike Vance. Best car purchase we have ever made. We were looking for a nice truck that we could afford and the one we drove off the lot last night was better that we expected. Cannot say enough good things about the dealership and your crew!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Impala purchase

by Emmy4_LS on 02/05/2015

Very positive experience. The whole process went smoothly. It's so nice doing business with a smaller dealer where you don't get "lost in the shuffle"!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

You're treated right @ Gregg Young in Norwalk

by Melissa_Ann on 12/19/2014

Mark and Aaron in the Norwalk location were awesome! They made me feel valued. They listened to my needs and desires and truly went over the top in finding me my perfect new vehicle at a price I could afford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big town inventory, small town customer service

by Harv3947 on 11/20/2014

Our salesman, Mike Vance, was very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. He gave us information without pressuring us. Big town inventory, small town attitude-customer service. Also felt completely informed about our loan application and the Gregg Young warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
163 cars in stock
34 new127 used2 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
4 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

At Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk, the finance team offers a variety of financing options to fit your specific needs and we’ll help you find the choice that’s best for you. Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Gregg Young Chevrolet will get you into the car or truck you choose with professionalism and attention to your needs.

Gregg Young Chevrolet has experienced and reliable Service and Parts departments that are open extra hours to help fit our customer’s hectic schedules. As always, Gregg Young Chevrolet offers competitive pricing for your automotive maintenance needs. Customer satisfaction is our highest priority and our staff is committed to achieving this goal in every aspect of our business.

Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk serves customers in Des Moines and Indianola, IA with a firm commitment to offer a wide selection of vehicles as well as making every effort to make the car buying process quick and hassle-free.

Amenities
Customer Lounge Area
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes