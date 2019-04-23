Hosmer Honda

3825 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401
(888) 533-1792
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hosmer Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Robin on 04/23/2019

I have always had a great experience buying a car from Hosmer. We worked with Joe Starr a pleasant sales rep. We have bought 4 cars from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by JodyJac on 10/11/2018

We were on our way, vacationing, we stopped for gas in Mason City about 120 miles from home - Des Moines, Iowa. When we stopped our gas cover would not open on our Volvo. We looked up a Honda dealership for we previously had an Acura. We found Hosmer Honda. When we arrived and explained our issue to the receptionist she immediately found the Assistant Service Manager, Thom. He without hesitation brought us to a service bay and looked into our issue, even though we were driving a Volvo. Thom went above and beyond to assist us with courtesy and concern about our pending problem. He then took an additional step once the problem was fixed to give us great suggestions and assistance if it should occur again. We very much appreciate Thom and how he solved a customer service problem quickly and without hesitation even though we literally drove in off the street and the make is not part of their fleet. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Cdodd157 on 07/26/2018

We bought a new Vehicle from Joe and we love it! He really went over and beyond to get us into the vehicle we wanted. Joe and Josh were great to work with! I recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Galerichards on 07/11/2018

Joe and Hosmer Honda make for a great environment. I enjoyed my car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First time buying from dealership

by Jeeplover123 on 06/15/2018

This was my first tome buying a vehicle from a dealership and I had an AMAZING experience! Adam Martin was very friendly and helpful! He knew what he was talking about and was very honest with us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tailor made experience

by foxykat on 06/08/2018

Adam Martin found for me the vehicle that fit all my needs. He was knowledgeable, professional, & persevered over every obstacle to get me in my dream vehicle. Ryan Driscoll in finance did not drop the ball either, as he maneuvered to get me the payments that was better than what I had asked for. Customer service & good manners are important to me. I couldn't of asked for anybody better than these two fellas. I will be returning for servicing. I already know about the good customer service I'll receive there, as they did the work on my trade in. Thank You to everyone at Hosmer for making my day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

I had little money, but found a great deal and amazing service

by tydralton2 on 05/28/2018

I had a small amount of money, but Adam Martin was able to work with me and found a vehicle that did go over my budget. The service here was very pleasant and professional, and I would most certainly recommend it to family and friends. I walked away with a much nicer car than I was expecting to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE

by lyndseykalvig9 on 05/24/2018

I just wanna review this company! I have dealt with Hosmer Honda multiple times before. They have VERY GOOD customer service, and are willing to help with anything you really ask them! I would definitely recommend dealing with both ADAM MARTIN and JOSH in finance! Just an OVERALLL good experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Found a newer car for a reasonable price

by Brittany123 on 05/24/2018

I was looking for a newer car for a reasonable price and I found the perfect one. I had help from Adam Martin and he found an amazing car very fast and it was easy. They had outstanding costumer service. I definitely recommend checking them out if looking for a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Joe Starr

by Madison2949 on 03/28/2017

Joe Starr was very friendly and helpful with finding the perfect car for me. He helped me figure out a good price range for the car I was looking for. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
