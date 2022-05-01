5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We were on our way, vacationing, we stopped for gas in Mason City about 120 miles from home - Des Moines, Iowa. When we stopped our gas cover would not open on our Volvo. We looked up a Honda dealership for we previously had an Acura. We found Hosmer Honda. When we arrived and explained our issue to the receptionist she immediately found the Assistant Service Manager, Thom. He without hesitation brought us to a service bay and looked into our issue, even though we were driving a Volvo. Thom went above and beyond to assist us with courtesy and concern about our pending problem. He then took an additional step once the problem was fixed to give us great suggestions and assistance if it should occur again. We very much appreciate Thom and how he solved a customer service problem quickly and without hesitation even though we literally drove in off the street and the make is not part of their fleet. Thank you. Read more