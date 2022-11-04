1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off went in for a scheduled test drive only for the vehicle to not be ready. Then as the sales rep escorted me to the drivers seat for the test drive it’s then do I notice the front side of the hood and both the drivers side front and rear doors were down to bare metal. When I questioned the sales rep he said it had some paint bubbles and they wanted it fixed right. He was told it would be ready that next Monday for pickup. They had to pull it from the body shop for me to complete the test drive. When we got back inside to work numbers he then tells me that the price listed is as is and if I wanted the body and paint work completed it would be 1000 more then the asking price and was extremely pushy to get me to sign agree. After being pushy to sign during the start of the negotiations after I pushed back I was like what? I trained on sales process and negotiation in the car industry so I know how it should work. No where on your site or pictures did it mention needing body work or having damage at all or needing any work at all. It wasn’t even listed on your site as is. The price listed was the price listed and I was fully prepared to pay the full purchase price that day if the car was as it was described. After going back and forth the with the manager first offering to pay half of the body work “they were already in the shop doing” to then saying that if I purchased today they would cover the full cost is not good business practice ethically. You were already agreeing to take the hit to make it right in the first place for reconditioning. Who in their right mind would expect to pay full asking price for a vehicle that has bare metal all over the drivers side of the car that was NEVER DISCLOSED. From one former general sales manager from a multi franchise luxury dealership to the management of this store, I expected a much better experience then what I received . I even asked the manager to call me the Monday when the body work was completed “which he said he would do” so I can view the work with the intention of purchasing as long as it was done correctly and he would honor the same deal. But again never received not one call or email from him or the sales rep PERIOD for the requested follow-up. Its now going into Friday of that week and still no follow-up. I Will NEVER recommend this dealership based upon my experience from this lack of follow-up and follow-through even from management. I needed a new vehicle before the end of September and that was made VERY clear. They didn’t even offer other vehicles for me to try or ask any qualifying questions and the store was literally DEAD. I hope to God no customer will ever experience this. Save your money and time and look elsewhere. I know I have and purchased from Willis Automotive and will be looking at now a second vehicle purchase for my son this month. They at-least took care of me and determined the right vehicle for my needs. For the General manager of this establishment I hope you address this so no other customer will ever have this same experience. It really makes me wonder with management trying to pull this over on a former general sales manager what else your dealership is really doing behind the closed doors. Ethics, honesty and follow through were not present at all in my visit and I will make that very well known. I know several of your “long term customers” that actually referred me to your establishment for a good experience. They are now aware of this negative experience and have mentioned their next vehicle purchase, they will be looking to make their next purchase elsewhere. This may not effect you at all initially but these types of experiences are a domino effect and client satisfaction and honesty as your store advertises is not at the top of your priority over your profit margins, especially being this close to month end. I know if the rolls were reversed this outcome would have been a lot different and you would have gotten another vehicle out this month and possibly two. Honesty, being upfront, and follow-through goes a long way. Read more