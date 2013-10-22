Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mcgrath Kia

Mcgrath Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
1020 N Center Point Rd, Hiawatha, IA 52233
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mcgrath Kia

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional

by KimandTom on 10/22/2013

We purchased a new Kia Rio from McGrath Kia and were extremely satisfied with the process. In addition, visiting Edmunds beforehand was a huge plus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We know what we want.

by EnderFam on 02/19/2013

We used the KIA web sight to build the car we wanted, with just what we wanted down to the colors. But no-one for 200 miles had the color and options that were on our must list. Then we left our wants with a Salesman at McGrath KIA "Josh S." the Kid worked for 10 days and found just the one, and when pen met paper, the number worked too, the price was were all the guiding web sights said we got a very good price. So with all that said We want to thank Josh S. and his manager TJ T. It is not often I wright a 5 digit payment and think I still owe a THANK YOU :o)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
9 cars in stock
0 new0 used9 certified pre-owned
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes