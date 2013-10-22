5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We used the KIA web sight to build the car we wanted, with just what we wanted down to the colors. But no-one for 200 miles had the color and options that were on our must list. Then we left our wants with a Salesman at McGrath KIA "Josh S." the Kid worked for 10 days and found just the one, and when pen met paper, the number worked too, the price was were all the guiding web sights said we got a very good price. So with all that said We want to thank Josh S. and his manager TJ T. It is not often I wright a 5 digit payment and think I still owe a THANK YOU :o) Read more