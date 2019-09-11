Keast Auto Center

Visit dealer’s website 
2101 23rd St, Harlan, IA 51537
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Keast Auto Center

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Keast Ford

by Recent buy on 11/09/2019

I have bought three cars from Keast and each time the experience has been great. They do not bait and switch like dealers in cities do. Each time the price has been well below the average price paid for similar cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Keast Ford

by Recent buy on 11/09/2019

I have bought three cars from Keast and each time the experience has been great. They do not bait and switch like dealers in cities do. Each time the price has been well below the average price paid for similar cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Keast Auto Center

by Charles on 09/17/2019

Great dealership, bought a used car from them and am very happy with the ease of purchasing and the service afterwards!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
33 cars in stock
29 new4 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
10 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
4 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
4 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes