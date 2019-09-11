Keast Ford
by 11/09/2019on
I have bought three cars from Keast and each time the experience has been great. They do not bait and switch like dealers in cities do. Each time the price has been well below the average price paid for similar cars.
Keast Auto Center
by 09/17/2019on
Great dealership, bought a used car from them and am very happy with the ease of purchasing and the service afterwards!