Friendly and quality service
by 08/12/2021on
I went in to get my car serviced and Sunny in Service department was extremely thorough and helpful. He made sure we have the correct diagonosis of any issues and helped fix them in an efficient way. Sunny went above and beyond to make sure the process of repairs is seamless for me and explained everything in detail. I can say, I trust the service department and Sunny with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Maintnance
by 04/29/2015on
I have been very happy with Jaguar of Des Moines. I have taken my XJ-8 to Brian in the service department several times, they give me a quote immediately. If the bill is more than one hundred dollars over the quote, they have honored the price quoted. They usually have my car for a couple of days, but the repairs are done the right way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes