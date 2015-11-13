1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

At time of purchase, the service department provided me with a freshly-waxed car  and the alignment was off (and later told me this is common when buying a new car  um, perhaps?, but yet another frustration  why couldnt they have checked this prior to my leaving with it?), the coolant was low (discovered during a 24-point inspection by another service provider at my first oil change who recommended I have the coolant flushed as they had to refill a large amount with lower-grade coolant  Hummels Nissan accused the other service provider of lying about it both before and after I pushed them to refill my coolant and flush the system because theres no way it was low), and with physical keys that started my car but would not open my doors. Um, yeah. What? is right. That emergency feature that youre supposed to have to never use with Nissan Intelligent Key were either cut incorrectly or never checked. My salesman walked through my Bluetooth package that I upgraded my car specifically for, only to find out later that both my salesman and the service department didnt realize that you had to click the image and the hyperlink of your phones title (thats the same link color as default text!) on a site to be told specifically what would work and what wouldnt work in terms of Bluetooth service for your car. So, when they saw my phone listed on this site and the words The following devices have been tested by Nissan and are recommended for use with your vehicle. at the top, they assumed everything would work, not realizing that it would not. I would not have upgraded my car had I known this and, while it may also be user error on my end, I expected a dealership to be knowledgeable of their cars features. Total trip to dealership's service department in 2 years, 3 months: 15. Car was bought back as a Lemon. Executive Manager of Sales wanted nothing to do with the process and I had to deal directly with Nissan Corporate (which took an extra 2 months of back and forth communication). Was entirely professional and friendly in my dealings with Hummel's -- was not angry, so I didn't expect this type of response. Other dealerships in the area (Dewey Ford, Charles Gabus Ford) have assisted Lemon buyback customers to ensure that they get back into another car from them. When I needed my dealership the most, Hummel's decided to not stand by their product nor their customer. When I was surrendering my car to the third party representative, Hummel's owner came in to notarize paperwork for us, but didnt so much as say a word to me. Horrible customer service. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to my worst enemy. Read more