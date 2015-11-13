Hummel's Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hummel's Nissan
Best experience
by 11/13/2015on
I just leased my 4th vehicle from Hummels and couldn't be more happy with the treatment I received. I highly recommend them to all of my family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Purchase a Vehicle Here
by 04/30/2014on
I would highly recommend a Nissan Product. However, after purchasing several vehicles from Hummel's over the years, I was extremely disappointed at the way I was treated most recently. Hummel's touted customer loyalty to me, however none was shone to me during my attempt to purchase a vehicle. I would not recommend this dealer. There are a number of other Nissan dealers you can choose from.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent, hassle free service
by 02/28/2014on
Helpful, friendly, and knowledgable staff. No pressure, no hassle. Excellent service during and after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely not.
by 08/04/2013on
At time of purchase, the service department provided me with a freshly-waxed car and the alignment was off (and later told me this is common when buying a new car um, perhaps?, but yet another frustration why couldnt they have checked this prior to my leaving with it?), the coolant was low (discovered during a 24-point inspection by another service provider at my first oil change who recommended I have the coolant flushed as they had to refill a large amount with lower-grade coolant Hummels Nissan accused the other service provider of lying about it both before and after I pushed them to refill my coolant and flush the system because theres no way it was low), and with physical keys that started my car but would not open my doors. Um, yeah. What? is right. That emergency feature that youre supposed to have to never use with Nissan Intelligent Key were either cut incorrectly or never checked. My salesman walked through my Bluetooth package that I upgraded my car specifically for, only to find out later that both my salesman and the service department didnt realize that you had to click the image and the hyperlink of your phones title (thats the same link color as default text!) on a site to be told specifically what would work and what wouldnt work in terms of Bluetooth service for your car. So, when they saw my phone listed on this site and the words The following devices have been tested by Nissan and are recommended for use with your vehicle. at the top, they assumed everything would work, not realizing that it would not. I would not have upgraded my car had I known this and, while it may also be user error on my end, I expected a dealership to be knowledgeable of their cars features. Total trip to dealership's service department in 2 years, 3 months: 15. Car was bought back as a Lemon. Executive Manager of Sales wanted nothing to do with the process and I had to deal directly with Nissan Corporate (which took an extra 2 months of back and forth communication). Was entirely professional and friendly in my dealings with Hummel's -- was not angry, so I didn't expect this type of response. Other dealerships in the area (Dewey Ford, Charles Gabus Ford) have assisted Lemon buyback customers to ensure that they get back into another car from them. When I needed my dealership the most, Hummel's decided to not stand by their product nor their customer. When I was surrendering my car to the third party representative, Hummel's owner came in to notarize paperwork for us, but didnt so much as say a word to me. Horrible customer service. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to my worst enemy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my Nissan!!
by 03/12/2012on
I cant believe what a pleasant experience buying this car was..the sales team was fantastic and they didnt make us spend hours there, got right to it. I have had 3 GM cars in a row and this was a big jump for me, i have been so happy with the entire experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 06/10/2011on
I have been buying cars from Hummels since the mid 80s. They are good people selling some great cars and trucks. They have had several opportunities over the years to let me down, but they have always come through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes