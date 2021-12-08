Skip to main content
Jaguar Des Moines

9800 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50325
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Des Moines

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and quality service

by Sukriti on 08/12/2021

I went in to get my car serviced and Sunny in Service department was extremely thorough and helpful. He made sure we have the correct diagonosis of any issues and helped fix them in an efficient way. Sunny went above and beyond to make sure the process of repairs is seamless for me and explained everything in detail. I can say, I trust the service department and Sunny with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Maintnance

by The_DarKnight on 04/29/2015

I have been very happy with Jaguar of Des Moines. I have taken my XJ-8 to Brian in the service department several times, they give me a quote immediately. If the bill is more than one hundred dollars over the quote, they have honored the price quoted. They usually have my car for a couple of days, but the repairs are done the right way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
