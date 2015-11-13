Skip to main content
Hummel's Nissan

4770 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50322
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hummel's Nissan

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience

by Wdsm8257 on 11/13/2015

I just leased my 4th vehicle from Hummels and couldn't be more happy with the treatment I received. I highly recommend them to all of my family and friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't Purchase a Vehicle Here

by mike887 on 04/30/2014

I would highly recommend a Nissan Product. However, after purchasing several vehicles from Hummel's over the years, I was extremely disappointed at the way I was treated most recently. Hummel's touted customer loyalty to me, however none was shone to me during my attempt to purchase a vehicle. I would not recommend this dealer. There are a number of other Nissan dealers you can choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent, hassle free service

by edub007 on 02/28/2014

Helpful, friendly, and knowledgable staff. No pressure, no hassle. Excellent service during and after the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely not.

by saireah on 08/04/2013

At time of purchase, the service department provided me with a freshly-waxed car  and the alignment was off (and later told me this is common when buying a new car  um, perhaps?, but yet another frustration  why couldnt they have checked this prior to my leaving with it?), the coolant was low (discovered during a 24-point inspection by another service provider at my first oil change who recommended I have the coolant flushed as they had to refill a large amount with lower-grade coolant  Hummels Nissan accused the other service provider of lying about it both before and after I pushed them to refill my coolant and flush the system because theres no way it was low), and with physical keys that started my car but would not open my doors. Um, yeah. What? is right. That emergency feature that youre supposed to have to never use with Nissan Intelligent Key were either cut incorrectly or never checked. My salesman walked through my Bluetooth package that I upgraded my car specifically for, only to find out later that both my salesman and the service department didnt realize that you had to click the image and the hyperlink of your phones title (thats the same link color as default text!) on a site to be told specifically what would work and what wouldnt work in terms of Bluetooth service for your car. So, when they saw my phone listed on this site and the words The following devices have been tested by Nissan and are recommended for use with your vehicle. at the top, they assumed everything would work, not realizing that it would not. I would not have upgraded my car had I known this and, while it may also be user error on my end, I expected a dealership to be knowledgeable of their cars features. Total trip to dealership's service department in 2 years, 3 months: 15. Car was bought back as a Lemon. Executive Manager of Sales wanted nothing to do with the process and I had to deal directly with Nissan Corporate (which took an extra 2 months of back and forth communication). Was entirely professional and friendly in my dealings with Hummel's -- was not angry, so I didn't expect this type of response. Other dealerships in the area (Dewey Ford, Charles Gabus Ford) have assisted Lemon buyback customers to ensure that they get back into another car from them. When I needed my dealership the most, Hummel's decided to not stand by their product nor their customer. When I was surrendering my car to the third party representative, Hummel's owner came in to notarize paperwork for us, but didnt so much as say a word to me. Horrible customer service. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to my worst enemy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Nissan!!

by violinmom on 03/12/2012

I cant believe what a pleasant experience buying this car was..the sales team was fantastic and they didnt make us spend hours there, got right to it. I have had 3 GM cars in a row and this was a big jump for me, i have been so happy with the entire experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by bigfishia on 06/10/2011

I have been buying cars from Hummels since the mid 80s. They are good people selling some great cars and trucks. They have had several opportunities over the years to let me down, but they have always come through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
