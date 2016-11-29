5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Cole Fry was very helpful to my wife and I with helping to choose the right vehicle. He was able to relate to us, as new parents, his experience with his two children and how he and his wife decided with purchasing their vehicle. That gave us good insight in the direction we needed to go with our new purchase. Prior to choosing Charles Gabus Ford I never had a positive experience with car buying. This current purchase is our second vehicle we bought from Charles Gabus Ford. I will definitely choose to come back for our next purchase as they consistently have excellent service and find the right employees for their team like Cole Fry. Read more