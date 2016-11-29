Charles Gabus Ford
Charles Gabus was great to deal with. No games!
by 11/29/2016on
Steve Sanders is a complete pleasure to deal with. Steve helped me select my vehicle and turn the sale around in a very timely manner. I don't like to "play games" when purchasing a vehicle. Steve cut through all of the noise and we were able to come to an agreement right away. This is greatly appreciated in today's busy world. Steve is a great asset to Charles Gabus Ford in today's market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F150 purchase at Gabus Ford
by 11/27/2016on
I liked everything about the buying experience. I've been a Gabus customer for almost 20 years now beginning when we moved to Des Moines in 1997 with a Ford Explorer. I'm impressed with how I've seen the dealership continue to improve the customer experience from Sales: Kelly Cornish is tops! and Service where all the advisors are great to work with. With the purchase of my 2016 F150 I got to again deal with Kelly, we worked with Jeff Turner for financing and then Austin Alessio provided an excellent vehicle overview and orientation. Great teamwork with smooth handoffs which created a terrific purchasing experinence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One Happy Peason Family
by 11/24/2016on
There was no pressure to buy a vehicle. I have never bought a vehicle. This was a learning experience for me. Our sales person and our finance person were both amazing. We will be back. I have no complaints. We did reach out to other dealerships. One never contacted me back. The other was not very helpful - they were nice - just not helpful. I appreciate the level of service we received at Gabus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience. Will go back.
by 11/23/2016on
Steve Sanders was great to work with. Made the experience easy and painless. He was able to answer all questions and responded to emails in a timely fashion. Our finance guy, cant remember his name, was helpful and worked with us. The coordinator guy was very helpful in helping me understand the functions of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Gabus Ford is a great place to buy a Ford
by 11/23/2016on
Our salesman Les was not pushy and he took his time with us and explained all the differences in the vehicle we purchased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It doesn't take a lifetime to buy a vehicle here!
by 11/19/2016on
The people are tops. They listen, then act immediately. I bought this vehicle on the phone. It was ready when I arrived.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Joes's car
by 11/17/2016on
They had the car that we wanted at a price that owe thought was a fair price. I liked that before we left a tick person wind over the features for the car with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Survey
by 11/01/2016on
I have found with this purchase and the prior purchase, the staff is very helpful and friendly. They were extremely busy that day, but got to us as soon as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Charles Gabus Ford....# 1 in my book!!!
by 11/01/2016on
I always have a good experience with Kelly Cornish. I bought my first vehicle from him in 1993 (Ford Tempo). I have bought 5 more from him since. He always goes above and beyond. Jeff Turner in your finance department was Great too. Very helpful :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 ford expedition el
by 10/31/2016on
Ease of purchase. Dealership worked with me to get my payments within budget without raising interest or lengthening loan. We were really close, i chipped in $1000 down and they gave me a little more for my trade than originally offered and were able to come to a deal that i am confident will work for the both of us. Also the dinance people were really good and upfront with what we were signing up for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 10/31/2016on
Very prompt and courteous. Never expected to be able to be home with my new truck in less than four hours with the deal closed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2014 Ford F150
by 10/30/2016on
Wade a salesman was very good and helpful in the process test driving and getting me a affordable price. Brad was very helpful on the phone and picking out a truck to test drive and then on the delivery of the truc. Ben went over the features the truck has very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Charles Gabus Ford won a new loyal customer
by 10/29/2016on
Austin Parks did an awesome job make my sure that I knew everything I needed to as far as warrantys, and numbers go that was my biggest fear was that no one would want to break things down and explain but he did an awesome job as well as the financial department and management as did a great job. I will definitely be back for my next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ryan
by 10/25/2016on
Cole Fry was very helpful to my wife and I with helping to choose the right vehicle. He was able to relate to us, as new parents, his experience with his two children and how he and his wife decided with purchasing their vehicle. That gave us good insight in the direction we needed to go with our new purchase. Prior to choosing Charles Gabus Ford I never had a positive experience with car buying. This current purchase is our second vehicle we bought from Charles Gabus Ford. I will definitely choose to come back for our next purchase as they consistently have excellent service and find the right employees for their team like Cole Fry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 10/22/2016on
Friendly, courteous employees. Very knowledgeable about their product! Also very helpful, and willing to answer any questions! This is the third vehicle I have purchased here. Definitely won't be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience At Gabus Ford
by 10/21/2016on
It wasn't high pressure or stressful. Marde was a great salesman. Jeffery in F&I (which I always dread) was very good as well. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience
by 10/18/2016on
This is my second time coming to David Geyer. He is the best at what he does! He did everything for me and all I did was have to come in to test drive, sign papers, and I had my new car. Both times Ive gone to him its been a great experience. Definitely stress free and hassle free. I can't imagine going to anyone else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New car
by 10/18/2016on
The staff is super friendly and will work hard to get you into the car you want,my wife walked in and in less than an hour we left with a 2016 focus se hatchback :) thank you Gabus ford and thank you Cole Fry for helping us get our new ride!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John's review
by 10/15/2016on
The process from test drive, all the way through the purchase went very well. All my questions were answered. Very smooth transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Gabus is the best Ford dealership in Central Iowa
by 10/14/2016on
Les Sharp is great. Got me exactly what I was looking for at a great price. I have purchased three Fords from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing!!! The best car buying experience I've ever had!
by 10/13/2016on
Marde was such a great salesman! He was very genuine and made the whole process so smooth and easy. He talked me through all my options and at the end of the day/experience, I felt like family! My last car buying experience was rather stressful. This experience wasn't one bit! I left the lot knowing I made a great choice on my purchase. The finance department did an amazing job as well. Gary was a pleasure to work with. Austin also did a wonderful job explaining how to use everything inside and outside the vehicle. Everyone was so friendly and sincere! Overall, it was an amazing experience. I'll recommend Charles Gabus to everyone! And make sure to send them to Marde!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
