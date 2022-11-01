2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a car from this dealer as an out of state buyer. Assigned to random salesperson. Like pulling teeth to get a response. Said "Send me your trade info, I'll call you in the morning." I had to call at 4 in the afternoon. "I was really busy." Same deal, about 3 days in a row with different questions. I really don't expect people to return a call within an hour, but I think if you say "morning" then at least by 1 pm is reasonable. Especially for a brief question. Asked the finance person to go through the bill of sale over the phone, line by line, when I got it, there were categories that he didn't mention or were labeled differently. like theft protection $300, and the taxes weren't on a tax line. Just irritating that I asked specifically for the line by line and that's not what happened. Got there for my appt, completely had my address wrong, and a county 200 miles away from mine. "Do you want me to change it on your copy?" Well, yeah, I do. Salesguy didn't really pay attention when I said how I wanted it titled, then seemed surprised when I repeated what I'd said mere moments earlier. Me: Don't you need both licenses? Him: Are both of you going to be on the title? Me: Yes, like I just said. Simultaneously bragged about how many out of state people buy there, then said all the mistakes were because they always do this in person. After the sale, they sent the form email about if I had any questions to let them know. I had a question, salesguy said, "I don't know, I'll check with the service dept." And never got back to me. Charged me the max for the documentary fee, then said, "Oh, you have to get your license plates transferred within 2 weeks.' Ok. I tried to do it online, but the numbers didn't match. Called to talk to the sales manager again. Left a message, no return call for 24 hours. Called and asked to speak to someone higher up, who was rude, and interrupted me repeatedly. Zero help. "He didn't call because he was busy." Well, they're just too busy to sell cars properly. Still don't know if I got the right paperwork sent in to get the plates transferred, which I've never had to do on my own in decades of buying cars. Would never recommend. Car buying is supposed to be fun and excited and this drained the joy right out of it. Read more