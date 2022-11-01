Smart Toyota of Quad Cities
New Start in a New Year
by 01/11/2022on
Last year, like for many people, was a challenging year for my family. We were grateful to Michael W. for helping us get awesome trade value for our car, and selecting a vehicle that not only fit our family needs, gave us the added space and safety features we were looking for, but allowed us to move on from a tough experience that had much to do with our former vehicle. We already love our 2022 RAV4 and the value it adds to our life. Thank you also to Manager Chris, and the financing reps in the Davenport Smart Toyota dealership for working as a team to make it possible in a short amount of time. The staff was professional, kind, good listeners, and accommodating, Here’s to new beginnings in a new year.
Just a Number
by 10/25/2021on
My wife and I had seen pictures of the vehicle prior to driving a few hours, and it looked fine. We knew we were buying preowned, so expected some dings, but figured that would be reflected in our conversation with the sales person. We showed up at 10 and the car was not ready until 11:15. I understand things happen but we scheduled it that way for a reason. Already disappointed but not turned away at that point. When we returned from the test drive and we made up our mind to buy, we met with the salesman again and at no point did he want to discuss what the final "out the door" number was (fees were on there that were not well explained). This was our first time buying a car from a dealership and we were passed around for the next 5 hours between finance, sales, and a few others. We didn't see the number until we were in the finance office and the paperwork had been written (I had an idea what it was, but thought we could negotiate some due to the dings and what not). When I mentioned it to the finance officer he told me I would need to go back and discuss it with the salesperson. (which would have taken even longer). I'm glad I took the whole day off because that's what was needed. We were never talked to about an extended warranty or service. Which after our day, would have been a hard sell. Since then, I have already contacted another dealership in my area and they will be taking care of that for me. To sum this up, WE FOUND THE RIGHT CAR AT THE WRONG DEALERSHIP. I was warned about going to this one and I thought that maybe those were "bad days" like we all have. I have never written a review before, but we are so disappointed with their process that I feel inclined to. We bought the car anyway, but I would not recommend them.
Fraudulent Business
by 09/03/2021on
Worst place to ever purchase are car from. They will add multiple optional coverages on your lease/loan without your permission. They will lie on the federal odometer disclosure to lease vehicles that are over 500 miles. Numerous reasons to never purchase a vehicle from here. I have plenty of documentation. People I have dealt with to avoid Brent Miller, Nate Lampton, Chris Geigle, Curtis Evans
New Rav4 2021
by 09/02/2021on
Thank you, Sean, for another A+ experience! We appreciated your effort in locating the car of our choice, keeping us up to date on it's arrival, and going over everything in detail! You make purchasing a car a very positive and worry free experience. We would recommend you to anyone who wants a professional friendly sales associate!
A very good experience overall
by 07/20/2021on
Smart Toyota and my sales representative, Joe Moser, made the process of buying a car long-distance very easy. Unlike other dealerships I have encountered in the past, at Smart Toyota there were no hidden fees or high-pressure tactics.
Terrible communication and numerous mistakes made
by 05/30/2021on
Bought a car from this dealer as an out of state buyer. Assigned to random salesperson. Like pulling teeth to get a response. Said "Send me your trade info, I'll call you in the morning." I had to call at 4 in the afternoon. "I was really busy." Same deal, about 3 days in a row with different questions. I really don't expect people to return a call within an hour, but I think if you say "morning" then at least by 1 pm is reasonable. Especially for a brief question. Asked the finance person to go through the bill of sale over the phone, line by line, when I got it, there were categories that he didn't mention or were labeled differently. like theft protection $300, and the taxes weren't on a tax line. Just irritating that I asked specifically for the line by line and that's not what happened. Got there for my appt, completely had my address wrong, and a county 200 miles away from mine. "Do you want me to change it on your copy?" Well, yeah, I do. Salesguy didn't really pay attention when I said how I wanted it titled, then seemed surprised when I repeated what I'd said mere moments earlier. Me: Don't you need both licenses? Him: Are both of you going to be on the title? Me: Yes, like I just said. Simultaneously bragged about how many out of state people buy there, then said all the mistakes were because they always do this in person. After the sale, they sent the form email about if I had any questions to let them know. I had a question, salesguy said, "I don't know, I'll check with the service dept." And never got back to me. Charged me the max for the documentary fee, then said, "Oh, you have to get your license plates transferred within 2 weeks.' Ok. I tried to do it online, but the numbers didn't match. Called to talk to the sales manager again. Left a message, no return call for 24 hours. Called and asked to speak to someone higher up, who was rude, and interrupted me repeatedly. Zero help. "He didn't call because he was busy." Well, they're just too busy to sell cars properly. Still don't know if I got the right paperwork sent in to get the plates transferred, which I've never had to do on my own in decades of buying cars. Would never recommend. Car buying is supposed to be fun and excited and this drained the joy right out of it.
Impeccable Experience with Joe Moser at Smart Toyota in Davenport, IA
by 05/25/2021on
Out of many experiences my family and I have had at car dealerships, our most recent purchase with Joe Moser at Smart Toyota was unilaterally positive. Every part of our experience was professional, warm, and thoughtful. We felt as though we were buying from another family member with our best interests at heart—we also got an excellent price. This is a rare and refreshing thing to encounter! We will absolutely be return customers even if we move outside of Iowa.
Great sales experience
by 05/04/2021on
First time dealing with Smart Toyota. Was a great experience. Joseph Moser Was great to deal with. He contacted me Monday morning after I inquired about a vehicle via email on Sunday. He had it all washed and ready to go and I was in and out in an hour and a half.
Easiest purchase I have ever made
by 04/26/2021on
Nothing but good things to say about Smart Toyota of QC and Joe Moser. They made car buying simple. We had been looking for a new Rav4 Hybrid with certain options and colors. Problem is, there is a limited supply and lots of demand meaning cars listed on websites were gone before we could even call. We even used TrueCar which sent a lead to Joe and he promptly responded. While they did not have the one we had inquired about, he did have another. Not wanting to lose it, we asked what time they closed. We were 1 hour+ away from their location and it was 2 hours from closing. Joe said not worries and come on down. Car was ready when we got there and we started the paperwork once the F&I rep was done with the buyers before us. On the way down, Joe sent us a link to apply for credit so it was ready when we got there. This obviously simplified things. Once we got in to sign things, no high pressure pitch to buy extended warranty or other products. In and out. Everyone stuck around past closing on a beautiful warm Saturday when I am sure they wanted to be elsewhere. By far the easiest purchase transaction I have ever had in my 30 years of buying cars. I would highly recommend Joe and Smart Toyota to anyone. Worth driving the extra distance.
Amazing customer service
by 03/17/2021on
John denkmann made the process of buying my highlander incredibly easy, friendly, and fast. Walked in and he had the vehicle ready for me to test drive and let me take my time. Not a pushy man and made sure I was happy with the vehicle 100% before agreeing to purchase. Told me to call with any concerns at anytime if needed after purchase, so overall just a wonderful experience. Would recommend 10/10.
Great Sales Experience
by 12/16/2020on
From the time we walked into the dealership to the time that we drove out with our new vehicle, we received the utmost care from all the people that we dealt with. Our sales person, Caleb, was knowledgeable on every aspect of the vehicle that we were interested in purchasing. This was by-far the best experience that we have ever had in purchasing a vehicle. We highly recommend Smart Toyota to anyone considering purchasing a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience!
by 12/05/2020on
We just purchased a used 2018 Highlander SE and were very impressed with the whole experience at Smart Toyota. We were fortunate to have found 3 of the exact make, model, and year of the Highlander we purchased in our area to test drive. Hands down the vehicles at Smart were in far better shape and had better pricing than any other dealer. Further, the sales team was very upfront with us and if they could negotiate a price - they would. If they couldn’t they simply (and kindly) said that was all they could do. In the end, they met my price and payment and we even got a much lower interest rate at closing than we thought we were getting! I would highly recommend the Smart family to anyone looking to purchase a “new to them” vehicle.
Great Buying Experience
by 10/23/2020on
My search started on autotrader with an inquiry to Smart Toyota. I received an email response and follow up from James regarding seeing the Highlander I inquired about and also provided information about my trade. James scheduled my appointment with Matt at the dealership. Matt was ready for me when I arrived and it was a smooth transaction from arrival to signing purchase documents with Nate. My schedule is busy and finding time to travel to Davenport to buy a vehicle is challenging, but James and Matt and Nate coordinated it all very well to make sure I was informed while trying to move the process along as quickly as possible.
Great experience!
by 09/11/2020on
They took great care of us and gave us a great deal. Fair and straight forward staff! Love it!
Great Experience
by 09/01/2020on
I initially sent a message to a customer support to ask about appointments if necessary and Mr Caleb made the appointment for me for the next day. He has been very helpful and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. Answered all our questions and was patient while I try to decide which car. Thanks Mr Caleb for the help.
No pressure!
by 08/14/2020on
Great experience at Smart Honda Davenport. Mike Wells was a pleasure to deal with. No pressure and no nonsense.
Right Car, Right Price, at the Right Place
by 10/08/2019on
Smart Toyota was patient as I shopped and very easy to work with as we drove several cars over a few months. Once we decided the car with options, etc that I wanted, it was in stock and they worked hard to help get the right price for the new car and my trade. Very satisfied with the purchase.
The only dealership I use
by 09/29/2019on
The folks that work here re all great. They will work with you to make sure that you get the vehicle that you are looking for with the options you want at a price I could afford.Shawn in particular was great to work with. He does things the "old fashion way". Over the years I have worked with several members of his family and they are all great. I can't say enough good things about this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Derek was awesome to work with
by 06/30/2019on
The sales people are very friendly as we had 4 different people welcome us to their dealership and ask if we needed any help. We politely declined as we already had an appointment with Derek. He showed us 4 different vehicles throughout the morning and allowed us to test drive them in order to for us to figure out what we ultimately wanted. The stress free negotiations and explanations of all costs involved showed their expertise. Thanks Smart Toyota. This is why we keep coming back to buy all of our vehicles from you.
Mislead from the start
by 08/17/2015on
I filled out a financial information sheet for Smart Toyota and the next day they called to inform me they could definitely help me find a vehicle. I went with full disclosure. I have poor credit(sub 500) but I have a long work history and low overhead with a down payment. I did not expect a positive from them so I was excited and made an appointment for Friday 8/14/15. There were only three cars they wanted to show me(based on my credit I expected and understood this) and of the three I selected the one I felt best suited my needs and wants. Their finance manager left Friday for a vacation of some sort so we were not able to work out a deal that night so I scheduled an appointment for Saturday morning(8/15/2015). I arrived to be informed that my paperwork had been "lost" and they would need some time to set everything up and they would call me back when they worked it out. No call Saturday night(not unexpected but not even a message). No call Sunday day or night to set up an appointment Monday. I had to call them(all of this should have been a huge red flag) and wouldn't you know it I wasn't approved afterall. I was understandably frustrated but hoped to work something out by increasing down payment or using another method but they wanted me to look at other cars. So I asked point blank if they sold the car I had made a verbal agreement on. Joe Wilson(a member of the finance department) told me the car sold. I asked when and it was...Saturday night(8/15/2015). So they lied about financing to get me in the door, wasted my time as well as the time of the saleswoman(Michelle Trees), then proceed to sell the car from under me without so much as a courtesy call. They tried and failed to interest me in other cars but unfortunately after the treatment I received I cannot in good conscience trust them. I was upfront and honest and they hoped that I was so desperate for a car that I wouldn't care that they treated me dismissively. I understand credit is a separate issue and I have no problems with the denial. My issue is the treatment I got from the business overrall. Michelle Trees, the saleswoman, was a very nice lady who tried her best to help me out and I feel terribly that her time was wasted. To summarize I only wish this dealership was as honest with me as I was with them. I hope I am the exception not the rule.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No