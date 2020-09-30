McMullen Ford
Customer Reviews of McMullen Ford
Excellent buying experience at McMullen Ford
by 09/30/2020on
Our salesman Ian listened to what we were looking for and came up with the perfect truck for us. The whole purchase process was easy and painless. We will certainly go back to McMullen first the next time we are in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible!
by 08/21/2017on
I have never in my life received such horrible customer service! Took our vehicle in for warranty work and they told us they could not do anything to help our safety issue on our ford because it was out by months but not by mileage. We called another local ford and they set us up for an appointment and told us that they will contact Ford themselves and have it covered since it's a safety issue. They also set us up with an appropriate loaner vehicle and not one that's been smoked in and one that will fit our sons car seat. I do not recommend any military to go to this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
it has always been 5 Stars. p.s below is my e-mail at work.
by 04/06/2016on
I have bought LTD , Ford Van, New Ranger ,New F150 White & New Red F150 & Now I own a New Ford Escape ! Everyone at McMullen Ford has always giving me top notch help & the sevice dept. also. Mr. McMullen staff is always giving us a 110%. Mr. McMullen I would like to say thanks so much as always for there for my wife Janet & myself . I also would to say for Frank & Shirley. they have really gone out of the way give us the help the make happen for us both . Again, thanks for everything . God Bless you & all of the McMullen Team !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Satisfied
by 04/04/2016on
I own two Mustangs...a 1965 and a 2002. It took a long time to get my carburetor problem resolved with the '65 back in August; but, it was well worth the wait. She runs better now than she ever has, with no stalling whatsoever. Randy did an outstanding job and his honesty was very much appreciated. He could have suggested all kinds of repairs be made to that vehicle; but, he knew I wanted her to be reliable again without spending a fortune and he didn't take advantage of me in the slightest. In fact, I suggested other things be done and he said they weren't necessary at this time. How refreshing is that, especially to a widow! So, because of the wonderful way I was treated and how successfully that vehicle was repaired, I came back with my 2002 Mustang. I can't tell you adequately enough how reassuring it is to a widow to know that she is being treated fairly and honestly. And, the friendliness there is beyond compare. I almost feel like part of the family. Thank you so much. I will definitely be back and will recommend you to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Escape
by 02/24/2016on
Everyone is so friendly especially the ladies in the office!! I just feel so comfortable at that dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/21/2016on
I always have a great experience with the McMullen Ford service team. They are kind, courteous and cooperative. The price is always right on my service and they leave nothing to be desired. I recommend McMullen Ford to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had the works done on my Ford Edge
by 01/06/2016on
Randy does such a great job, always delivers what's promised. A game changer in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Employees
by 11/28/2015on
Very friendly staff. Was difficult to find the office. They are doing remodel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Explorer -15,000 mile check-up & 2 recalls
by 10/19/2015on
2012 Ford Explorer - My vehicle was serviced for its 15,000 mile check-up along with 2 recalls (Recall 14S06 and Recall 15S11). My only negative comment is: Yes, I do receive the print out of what all should have been done to service my car, but I have no proof the work was actually done!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous all the way from Sales to Service!
by 10/15/2015on
I purchased my Ford Focus in November of 2014. Frank and the sales staff were amazing. When I returned for an oil change I hoped for the same level of service but I was skeptical. The service team was amazing. From checking in all the way through picking my vehicle up I was treated like family. Warm greeting, great service, and I'll definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 07/01/2015on
I bought a used Hyundai Azera. Frank was amazing to work with....answered all my questions, was not pushy at all, kept in contact throughout the process. None of the typical car dealer "let me run this by the boss" tactics. Steve(owner) was kind and helpful as well. He came to ME to settle on a deal. They gave me a great deal with absolutely no hassle. Will definitely be back when it is time to trade again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
services are good. but price for one tire. not good.
by 06/29/2015on
did good job. but in part man was so delay. he play with computer and sheet. no excuse for delay. part dept. person should know better. computer and sheet can wait. also for one tire cost over $100 is unacceptable. it should be $50 to $60. 196/50 R16 is small tire is not over $100, should be $50 to $60. it's greedy. that is only one I do not accept it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/29/2015on
It was great. I came in, knew what I was looking for, and they found it. No hassles and am completely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AC and Transmission cooler leaks.
by 06/24/2015on
The service was great, my AC is pumping out cold air again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Experience Ever!
by 06/17/2015on
All around a great experience. Everything was ready when I went to test drive and everything including the paperwork was ready when I went back to pick up the van. It go me so excited, I'm doing the Mc Mullen shuffle...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
McMullen is the best
by 06/17/2015on
I took my car in for an oil change and to have the brakes checked. The car was making an odd noise and Mcmullen kept it until they figured out everything causing the problem. In the mean time we were given a very nice loaner. When we picked up our car after a few days they gave us a very affordable bill and they washed my car before returning it. GREAT customer service too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 06/17/2015on
Shirley was very helpful, knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommend her services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great service
by 06/13/2015on
I had a wonderful car buying experience. It's a great friendly place. They got me into a wonderful Ford Fusion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
friendliness
by 06/13/2015on
they were very friendly from the moment we walked thru the service door until we left to go home after the service was done. they also explained what service was done to the vehicle. i was very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT LOCAL SERVICE
by 06/11/2015on
F150 2014 excellent service, on time, WASHED AND READY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Friendly Service
by 06/11/2015on
I feel like I can count on McMullen Ford to give me great service and peace of mind for a road trip we pull a fifth wheel. Now we are ready to go, Thank You to the Owner Mr. McMullen who helped me when I first came in and Randy the Service manager and the service tech.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes