Edwards Nissan
Customer Reviews of Edwards Nissan
We had an awesome sales man
by 04/20/2022on
Terry Halvin is absolutely great!! He is a very kind, thoughtful, helpful man. He explained everything so it was very easy to understand! I completely recommend him if your going to buy, lease or even just ask about a car!!
We had an awesome sales man
by 04/20/2022on
Terry Halvin is absolutely great!! He is a very kind, thoughtful, helpful man. He explained everything so it was very easy to understand! I completely recommend him if your going to buy, lease or even just ask about a car!!
Couldn’t be happier!
by 04/17/2022on
Jerod was my salesman. He did a great job trying to figure out my best option. I went in with low expectations of leaving with a car at all. Guess what? I was wrong! I wanted to lease but it really wasn’t in my budget. I ended up getting a 2019 Nissan Rouge! It’s a pretty blue and I’m in love! I feel like I got a good deal considering my credit after my divorce. Thank you Jerod!
Happy
by 04/02/2022on
I liked everything, they were very helpful and friendly
Thanks Edwards Nissan
by 03/29/2022on
Everything went very well I am satisfied with the service I received
sold car out from under me
by 03/12/2022on
I was talking to a salesman over the phone we came to an agreement on a vehicle I started the credit app than 2 hours later they sold the car out from under me
My new ride
by 12/29/2021on
I gad a great experience today. All I came in contact with were great. They went above and beyond. My sale guy Steve was fantastic. Love my new ride
Giving Space
by 10/20/2021on
I felt very welcomed at Edwards Nissan and more importantly I felt that I was listened too and heard by our salesman, David. We had a very specific need and he was able to meet that need. There were many involved in helping my husband and I purchase our vehicle . The sales manager, the finance team, everyone involved was very helpful in the process. At one point I was told, (because I was stressing big time about getting approved for the purchase) that I didn’t have to stress or worry about that part of the process, that they were going to do their job to the best of their abilities and he reassured me that they are taking care of us. I like how they treated us “normal” and did not pressure us to make any decision. They gave a space to make an informed decision and I really appreciate that!
Definitely worth Crossing the Bridge
by 09/28/2021on
My experience with Council Bluffs Nissan was amazing! I have bought from this dealership before and after my Rouge Sport was totaled I called and spoke with Don (Sales Manager) whom assured me he would help me in every way possible and that he did! Don then introduce me to Dave whom also helped! Working with these two was actually fun.. I would strongly suggest Edwards Nissan in Council Bluffs and ask for Don or Dave they are the Best! To them Thank you so very much guys!
First new car!
by 07/27/2021on
I purchased my first new car with the help of Mauricio and Shannon at Edwards Nissan. Mauricio helped me get set up with the right vehicle, a new 2021 Nissan Sentra SV after taking a different Nissan for a test drive, and I felt confident that the Sentra is right for me. He made it easy to trade in my old vehicle (which still had a bit on the loan and a few non-mechanical issues) and they gave me a great price for it! Shannon really helped layout the loan terms and help me pick from the right lender for my new vehicle.
Recommend
by 07/12/2021on
Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. Our salesman Jordan was very dedicated and passionate, and went out of his way to please us.
Great sales department
by 06/17/2021on
Our salesman Terry was very knowledgeable about any question we had and showed us many features of the car we were purchasing. Ron worked quickly to get us through the financing process. From test drive to negotiation to financing it was overall a 4 hour process from the time we walked in to the time we drove off the lot with our new car.
Lease in 90 minutes
by 03/23/2021on
I gave Terry the year, make and model I wanted to lease. He called back with the info and we made an appointment. We were able to get everything done with only 90 minutes at the dealership.
JORDAN
by 03/15/2021on
Jordan was a likeable, knowledgeable, and helpful salesman. He and other Edwards' personnel worked with us to come to an agreement. Some car salesmen have a dubious reputation, but certainly not Jordan and the other personnel we worked with. Our thanks to them all.
Great sales service
by 03/12/2021on
The sales person who sold my husband and I our car was very courteous and made us feel like he really wanted to help us.
Ease purchase of new car
by 03/10/2021on
Very patient with me was very undecided as to what i really wanted, then i decided on the model but then couldnt decide on pkg, color.. i was so undecided and so i knew i was going after one, i asked them to run my credit and i was going to go eat think about and bring my husband back.. Salesman Marc was so understanding and made process so easy, i came back with spouse i already new the one i wanted, but Marc again was patient walked my husband between the 2 i was deciding on and went through everything all over again.. Very patient!
My New 2021 Nissan Sentra
by 12/29/2020on
I had the best experience buying my new 2021 Nissan Sentra at Edwards Nissan Kia in Council Bluffs. Our salesman Terry Halvin was very knowledgeable and made the buying experience quick and easy. The car is everything I wanted and then some and I will definitely be a Nissan owner for many more years to come.
Worst Experience EVER!!!
by 04/07/2020on
Worst Experience me and my husband have ever had!!! We worked with a guy named Marco Paris in council bluffs and he lied to us and screwed my husband and me over, but we got approved for the car and then 2 weeks later we get a call from a financial person named Patrick and he was so unprofessional he yelled and threatened me and my husband and saying he was gonna have our car repossessed for no reason, we have a contract and they are trying to break it and scam/ fraud us out of our money and steal our vehicle!!! What they are doing is illegal I will never go back to nissan EVER again!!! And I will be getting a attorney and reporting them to the better business bureau and also getting corporate involved!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
scam artist
by 02/05/2020on
worst dealership i have ever bought a car from bought my wife a certified preowned 2017 nissan armada have had nothing but problems with vehicle try and get answers about what happens next from management no response and now had dmv call and say plates are due after 2 months when they covered tax title and plates they only covered a portion of them what a joke of a dealership worst costumer service ever please learn from our mistake and buy somewhere else
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Salesman. Marc keonard
by 12/11/2019on
Top notch salesman. Very pleasant helpful and courteous I would and have recommended Marc to family and friends. he is the very Best 10 stars !!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying new car
by 07/26/2019on
Great fast service listen to me and helped me get into a car perfect for me that I love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best service ever
by 07/17/2019on
The staff at Edwards nissan is absolutely the best service that I have ever seen or experienced. Not only from dealerships but from any business. They go way above & beyond to make their customers happy & satisfied. When Patrick was doing my paperwork, he made sure I completely understood everything. Same with Dustin, he went over every button & gadget in my vehicle to make sure I knew what everything was for ( new technology) He also helped move all my items from my old car to my new to make sure I did not leave any items behind. They are not a five star ⭐️.. they are more a 100 star team. I will tell everyone about them. Sydni
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments