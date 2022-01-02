1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm very unhappy with Kia Nissan truck.. I was on phone with a salesman and he told me I could trade in my car for a truck but lied and tried to sell me a lemon . And his boss came out and got rude to me and said u don't tell us what ur payment will be. We tell you. I said am I supposed to pull it out of the air , I will never be back and I would walk before I buy a vehicle from Kia .. and tell everyone not to go to Kia . It's a joke they think ur stupid and will take anything.. Read more