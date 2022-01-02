Edwards Kia
Customer Reviews of Edwards Kia
Low-key sales team eager to work with you
by 02/01/2022on
Very helpful sales team. Walked me through the leasing process and open to negotiating.
Never go to Kia.
by 04/19/2022on
I'm very unhappy with Kia Nissan truck.. I was on phone with a salesman and he told me I could trade in my car for a truck but lied and tried to sell me a lemon . And his boss came out and got rude to me and said u don't tell us what ur payment will be. We tell you. I said am I supposed to pull it out of the air , I will never be back and I would walk before I buy a vehicle from Kia .. and tell everyone not to go to Kia . It's a joke they think ur stupid and will take anything..
Teri for the win
by 12/30/2021on
Great service and they worked to get what we wanted and needed …
Quick service
by 12/01/2021on
John Anderson was a joy to work with. He understood why I needed to buy out my lease and gave us a great deal.
Best Customer Service!
by 11/21/2021on
My sales professional John Anderson was so helpful, and went above and beyond to make sure my buying experience was easy and enjoyable and I got a Great Deal on the Price! When John showed me the features and how to work everything in my new Kia Sportage, he also had it perfectly clean and filled up my Sportage with a Free tank of gas! And my finance manager Andy Elledge was Fantastic! He got me a GREAT INTEREST RATE, A PAYMENT I CAN AFFORD and the extended warranties that I needed in case of an unexpected service repair! This is my third vehicle with Edwards Auto Group and the way I am treated is what keeps me coming back!
My new Kia
by 11/20/2021on
Great experience! Everyone was very personable, not pushy, and answered all my questions. Definitely the best car buying experience I’ve had
Luis was great!
by 11/11/2021on
Luis was my salesman and he did a great job. The whole staff was very helpful.
No Run Around at Edwards
by 09/25/2021on
After receiving the run around at several other dealerships, Steve Rewak, at Edwards showed me the vehicle I wanted, we drove it and he set me up with an affordable lease that I took home that night. He also stayed until almost 10:30 that evening to make it happen. I am very happy with my Kia Sportage! It is perfect for me and the perfect price! Thank you Steve and Edwards.
New K5 Gline
by 09/14/2021on
John Anderson our sales rep was great, not pushy, answered my questions honestly and overall was a joy to work with. The finance manager, Shannon was also quick and efficient, not pushy, presented our options fairly and honestly. Overall our experience was most excellent would highly recommend these folks.
Fast purchase
by 07/22/2021on
Fast , fun and friendly . Made me love my Kia even more .
Didn’t fix car, too busy using it to make demo video
by 07/18/2021on
They kept my brand new vehicle over a month and didn’t fix the issues, instead they brought it back disgustingly filthy inside and out. Have since found out that instead of fixing my car they used it to make a sales video/demo! That’s unauthorized use of a vehicle and a crime. My warranty allowed for a rental vehicle and they “had”‘to have my car for a security deposit, no surprise I was billed for the entire rental that they were supposed to cover! Fairly sure it’s a lemon but can’t file because they refuse to give me the paperwork showing what work (if they actually did any) they did to file. They are engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices and thr GM is a huge [non-permissible content removed]!
Just leased a new vehicle!! Loved the whole process
by 07/09/2021on
I went in for a service visit n mentioned to deon that it was almost time to review my lease options. He grabbed a salesman to talk w me n I left same day w a new Kia lease. Dave Starr was his name n he was super. Shannon in finance was just as great. Thank you all and am loving my new silver sportage.
Teddy is great!
by 05/09/2021on
Was very responsive & helped us through the whole buying process.
It does pay to cross the bridge!
by 03/15/2021on
Working with Kelly was great! Very satisfied with our purchase with him.
Very helpful
by 03/08/2021on
Easy car buying experience. They did all the negotiations with me before I came up. Once I was there, I signed paperwork and was out.
Purchase of a new Kia Rio S Hatchback
by 12/03/2020on
Just recently purchased a new Kia at Edwards. Tim Tolliver was very helpful throughout the process. I would recommend others to purchase from Edwards as a result.
Excellent service
by 11/06/2020on
No hassle, in and out quickly. Very accommodating sales/product rep and overall an A+ experience
Outstanding Buying Experience
by 08/30/2020on
I am very happy with the service I received from John and Doug. John met me the first day to answer all my questions and took me for a test drive. He followed up promptly to see if he could answer any more questions. I went back a few days later to show the hubbs and let him drive the Seltos. Since John was out of town, he kindly made arrangements for Doug to meet with us and finalize the deal. Doug was equally helpful and no pressure was given. They were extremely busy, but he made sure to check in with us while we waited. I am very satisfied and happy with my new Seltos!
Great customer service.
by 03/10/2020on
Brandon at Edwards Kia was great! Very patient and thoughtful in helping us make the right decision on our lease. We love our new Kia Sorento AWD!
Fast service
by 02/06/2020on
Zach was very professional and courteous. Me
Great Experience
by 12/16/2019on
We had a great experience at Kia as they went above and beyond to get us a fantastic deal. They were able to beat the prices and service of our previous dealer. Dave was our salesman and he made sure we were taken care of. I would highly recommend them!
