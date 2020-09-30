5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I own two Mustangs...a 1965 and a 2002. It took a long time to get my carburetor problem resolved with the '65 back in August; but, it was well worth the wait. She runs better now than she ever has, with no stalling whatsoever. Randy did an outstanding job and his honesty was very much appreciated. He could have suggested all kinds of repairs be made to that vehicle; but, he knew I wanted her to be reliable again without spending a fortune and he didn't take advantage of me in the slightest. In fact, I suggested other things be done and he said they weren't necessary at this time. How refreshing is that, especially to a widow! So, because of the wonderful way I was treated and how successfully that vehicle was repaired, I came back with my 2002 Mustang. I can't tell you adequately enough how reassuring it is to a widow to know that she is being treated fairly and honestly. And, the friendliness there is beyond compare. I almost feel like part of the family. Thank you so much. I will definitely be back and will recommend you to everyone. Read more