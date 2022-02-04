5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I felt very welcomed at Edwards Nissan and more importantly I felt that I was listened too and heard by our salesman, David. We had a very specific need and he was able to meet that need. There were many involved in helping my husband and I purchase our vehicle . The sales manager, the finance team, everyone involved was very helpful in the process. At one point I was told, (because I was stressing big time about getting approved for the purchase) that I didn’t have to stress or worry about that part of the process, that they were going to do their job to the best of their abilities and he reassured me that they are taking care of us. I like how they treated us “normal” and did not pressure us to make any decision. They gave a space to make an informed decision and I really appreciate that! Read more