1 out of 5 stars service Rating

They kept my brand new vehicle over a month and didn’t fix the issues, instead they brought it back disgustingly filthy inside and out. Have since found out that instead of fixing my car they used it to make a sales video/demo! That’s unauthorized use of a vehicle and a crime. My warranty allowed for a rental vehicle and they “had”‘to have my car for a security deposit, no surprise I was billed for the entire rental that they were supposed to cover! Fairly sure it’s a lemon but can’t file because they refuse to give me the paperwork showing what work (if they actually did any) they did to file. They are engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices and thr GM is a huge [non-permissible content removed]! Read more