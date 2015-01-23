Randy Kuehl Honda
Customer Reviews of Randy Kuehl Honda
Best place to go!
by 01/23/2015on
Andy Schueler was my salesman & he's the best! I started talking to Andy via Internet & gave me a great quote with no games that other dealers played. I came into the dealership and everything went smoothly :). Thanks Andy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
not recommending this dealer
by 01/05/2014on
We bought Honda used car from them and very next day we noticed many hidden problems. We contacted them on the same day but now they are saying that its our responsibility and they cant do anything. Its really very frustrating to get such response from reputed dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 05/05/2012on
My wife & I had a great experience buying 2012 Pilot. We were comparing the Toyota Highlander with the Pilot. The Toyota just wasn't as much vehicle for the price they wanted. We worked with Chanin who was easy to work with straight forward and no pressure. Got a good value on our trade and competitive price on the pilot. Great overall experience and not anything like the other reviews on this site.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lowball trade - overpriced vehicles - Once is bad but it was twice! i
by 01/07/2012on
My wife and I purchased a used Pilot from Randy Kuehl Honda of Cedar Rapids a few years ago. At the time we traded in an Odyssey we'd had for a few years. They gave us bottom dollar for the trade in - even after we knew approximately what it was worth - bottom dollar meaning virtually nothing. But we went ahead with the deal. Fast forward to just this week I found a vehicle I was interested in online so I went to see what they could do. Well once again I had a trade and they offered my about $5,000 when it was clearly worth $7500 to $9,000. Even by their own site recommendation. They have this "black book" app on their website. When I told them what it said vs. their offer they himmed and hawed and said oh well that ap isn't right. The price of the car I was looking at was priced about $1500 above every price I could find in my research (including NADA book which I have access to). On the test drive the sales guy asked me about my situation, did I have case to put down - about how much I owed, etc. I felt like the discussion we had lead to the lowball offer directly. If I had money to put down lowball the trade and get the cash. Bottom line - one time lowballing me I thought was a fluke. Second time proves its the way they do business. Stay away if you want an HONEST dealer. As the other reviews said these guys are [violative content removed]. What's even funnier is the sales guy looked shocked when I walked out.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Scummy salesmen
by 06/12/2011on
Add another horrible experience to Randy Kuehl Honda! I went there knowing exactly which car I was interested in. The person I dealt with was the epitome of scummy car salesmen. Tom was condescending and refused to speak seriously about negotiating a price. He always acted as if my choice of car was not good enough. He proceeded to waste much of my time (10ish minutes) pushing to get me to lease a vehicle after I clearly stated that I had no interest in leasing, and to top it off, he appeared to become angry by my not having an interest in leasing. I also noticed that they tried to cover up flaws instead of fixing them. The paint appeared to be in good shape from a distance, but upon closer inspection, I noticed that they covered spots where the paint chipped with a tarry substance that almost matched the color of the vehicle. If you buy from these guys, be sure to inspect everything! If they cover up one thing, they'll certainly try it on other vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love Hondas...Not a big fan of Randy Kuehl Honda
by 03/21/2011on
I had been searching for a Honda at or around $10,000 - used of course. Randy Kuehl is the only Cedar Rapids Honda dealership, so I made a few trips there in my search. Dealt with 3 different salesmen, all of whom let me down in different ways. The first was not bad, but he led me to a 2007 Honda Civic that started but died ten seconds after. Not too impressed, so I walked away from the lot. Later, I dealt with an [violative content deleted] salesmen who pressured me deeply and utilized every sales tactic in the book. He was slimy in every sense of the word. I spent a total of four hours at the dealership that day and left feeling completely defeated - I wanted the car but didn't want to buy a car in that environment. Two months later, the car in question was still sitting on the lot so I thought I'd try again. This time, Randy Keuhl wouldn't offer me as much in the way of trade-in and was unwilling to negotiate the price down very far - I say Randy Keuhl because this is the type of dealership where you'll hear "let me talk to my manager" a lot. As in, every two sentences. Frusterating indeed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
We had a good sales experience
by 03/23/2010on
Since there were some negative comments about Randy Kuehl's Honda, I thought I would write about our experience which was positive. We bought a CRV in March and had a rather good experience. Our salesman RJ, was pretty knowledgeable about the car. He was not high pressure at all and we appreciated that. What we did not like, and maybe all car dealers are doing this, is that they wanted us to sign a paper that said that IF they gave us a good price for the car, we would buy the car that very day. It was a big unnerving. We signed but did so warily. They gave us a great price for our trade in and a good price for the car. I had price quotes from Edmunds, Consumer Reports, and Truecar. I averaged the price from the 3 quotes. Randy Kuehl was within $50 of that price. We had an appointment at [another dealership] in Iowa City and we told them that. That appointment and the fact that they knew we had done our research, perhaps was the reason, we think, we got a good fair price for the car. We never went to Billion. They seemed like they were very anxious to sell us a car, which is good. They wanted our business and I liked that. It was a positive experience for us. We have only had the car a week now but so far we really like it.
Love the car HATED the buying experiance
by 02/19/2010on
I went through this dealer and I was just so upset with the hours of mind games that they play and even though I am so happy with the car and the price (2000 less than recommended on Edmunds), I was crying on my way out because the experience was so terrible. I did a lot of internet research and had a list of cars (4 different models) that I wanted to test drive. I made an appointment and showed up around 11am. The salesman didn't even know that he had some of the cars in his inventory and was annoyed that I wanted to test drive 4 cars that day and made me feel very rushed during the appointment. I ended up only driving 3 cars and really liked an Acura, but the salesman told us we'd have to come back at 2:30 to buy it because he had other appointments (I didn't end up leaving until just before 7pm). The salesman was also very uneducated about the cars during the test drives even on basics about the car. I came back to purchase the car and they were very reluctant to negotiate on the price but we did end up coming to an agreement and signing to purchase the vehicle. It wasn't until I was in the business manager's office several signatures into the process that they disclosed that the tints on the front driver and passenger windows are illegal in Iowa. Then the business manager said that I could bring it in the next day and get it removed in an hour. The next morning I talked to the service people that told me they couldn't get me in until the following Mon and that it will take several hours. So I am going to be driving with the tint for a few weeks until I can get a weekday off and just hope I don't get a ticket. Their customer service is just lacking in many areas. For example (one of several), after we'd agree to buying the car I asked if it could be vacuumed and washed (it was dirty from the snow/salt/gravel) while we finished the paperwork and they declined saying that they only did that on new car purchases. I feel like that takes a small effort on their part and should be included for every car they sell whether it is a new or used because it is new to me. This is my second experiance buying a car. My last experiance was buying a new Honda Civic though Costco and it was haggle free and much more enjoyable than this process.
Hmm, I don't think I would trust them.
by 08/10/2009on
Last week I picked out a car at Randy Kuehl Honda, which I would be purchasing within the Cash for Clunker program. After completing all the paperwork and agreeing to a deal, the salesman tells me that Randy Kuehl is not delivering the vehicles to the new owners until they get the check from the government. They had not yet received an approved application for a sale in the program; every other dealer I spoke with was getting responses within 5 business days. Randy Kuehl was not completing the sale and they were also requiring a $1000 deposit to hold the car. Randy Kuehl also required more paperwork then the federal government was asking for and more then the other dealers needed. I tried to make an appointment to complete the paperwork and proceed with the purchase, but the salesman was too busy, so I went to [another dealership] in Iowa City. Randy Kuehl's salesman had kept some of my paperwork without telling me and when I asked him to fax it to me he said they had shredded it. (I had not even told him I wasn't going to purchase from them) What a breath of fresh air. [another dealership] completed my purchase in two hours, gave me a better deal, required no deposit, and I have my new CR-V. The [other dealership] staff was wonderful.
Excellent Internet purchase experience!
by 04/01/2008on
I love the convenience of Internet purchasing and it has been my main buying methods for a few years. I am not a negociator. I like to know the true value of the staff and the price I am willing to pay before I go visit a store. I hate "surprises". I always feel being cheated if I have to pay more for "extra" features. Dealing with Chezik Bell Honda was such a pleasant experience. It took less time buying my 2008 Honda CR-V EX from them than buying my $500 computer from a store. I did all my reasearch and communications ONLINE. I know the TMV price, dealer price, and the price I was willing to pay. I do expect them to earn some money. I requested an Out-of-the-door price before I went to visit them. and they actually waived $110 splash guard cost when I got there. I sealed the deal in just 15 minutes! I am not a first time buyer. This is my third car. I still remember the experience buying my first two cars: sales person pretending to talk to his manager back and forth, hiding problems... such a pain. Now I have owned the car for three months. No problems, of course. It is a HONDA!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
