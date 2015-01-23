2.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went through this dealer and I was just so upset with the hours of mind games that they play and even though I am so happy with the car and the price (2000 less than recommended on Edmunds), I was crying on my way out because the experience was so terrible. I did a lot of internet research and had a list of cars (4 different models) that I wanted to test drive. I made an appointment and showed up around 11am. The salesman didn't even know that he had some of the cars in his inventory and was annoyed that I wanted to test drive 4 cars that day and made me feel very rushed during the appointment. I ended up only driving 3 cars and really liked an Acura, but the salesman told us we'd have to come back at 2:30 to buy it because he had other appointments (I didn't end up leaving until just before 7pm). The salesman was also very uneducated about the cars during the test drives even on basics about the car. I came back to purchase the car and they were very reluctant to negotiate on the price but we did end up coming to an agreement and signing to purchase the vehicle. It wasn't until I was in the business manager's office several signatures into the process that they disclosed that the tints on the front driver and passenger windows are illegal in Iowa. Then the business manager said that I could bring it in the next day and get it removed in an hour. The next morning I talked to the service people that told me they couldn't get me in until the following Mon and that it will take several hours. So I am going to be driving with the tint for a few weeks until I can get a weekday off and just hope I don't get a ticket. Their customer service is just lacking in many areas. For example (one of several), after we'd agree to buying the car I asked if it could be vacuumed and washed (it was dirty from the snow/salt/gravel) while we finished the paperwork and they declined saying that they only did that on new car purchases. I feel like that takes a small effort on their part and should be included for every car they sell whether it is a new or used because it is new to me. This is my second experiance buying a car. My last experiance was buying a new Honda Civic though Costco and it was haggle free and much more enjoyable than this process. Read more