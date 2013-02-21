1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In the market to purchase a Honda Odyssey Touring Elite. Requested on-line quote from Edmunds. 2 dealers gave me a quote and follow-up right away. This dealership never gave a quote and am still waiting for a follow-up. I even gave them an email and my cell phone. I purchased this Honda from one of the other dealerships via their on-line quote. They must be too busy - the other dealers responded in internet time. Would not go to this dealer again. Too bad, they are my local dealership, they do have an Excellent Service department. Read more