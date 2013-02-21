Community Honda
Customer Reviews of Community Honda
Great experience
by 02/21/2013on
I started with an internet contact and they responded very promptly. The sales force was excellent to work with and treated this as a business transaction without gimmicks or tricks. I highly recommend you give them a try.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed - waiting for response
by 02/19/2013on
In the market to purchase a Honda Odyssey Touring Elite. Requested on-line quote from Edmunds. 2 dealers gave me a quote and follow-up right away. This dealership never gave a quote and am still waiting for a follow-up. I even gave them an email and my cell phone. I purchased this Honda from one of the other dealerships via their on-line quote. They must be too busy - the other dealers responded in internet time. Would not go to this dealer again. Too bad, they are my local dealership, they do have an Excellent Service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments