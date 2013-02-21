Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Community Honda

Community Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
4617 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Community Honda

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by phil811 on 02/21/2013

I started with an internet contact and they responded very promptly. The sales force was excellent to work with and treated this as a business transaction without gimmicks or tricks. I highly recommend you give them a try.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointed - waiting for response

by iluvcedarfalls on 02/19/2013

In the market to purchase a Honda Odyssey Touring Elite. Requested on-line quote from Edmunds. 2 dealers gave me a quote and follow-up right away. This dealership never gave a quote and am still waiting for a follow-up. I even gave them an email and my cell phone. I purchased this Honda from one of the other dealerships via their on-line quote. They must be too busy - the other dealers responded in internet time. Would not go to this dealer again. Too bad, they are my local dealership, they do have an Excellent Service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for