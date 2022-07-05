Dewey Ford
Good work
by 05/07/2022on
My salesmen worked hard to deliver a quality experience
Very happy
by 04/29/2022on
Thank you Jason and crew for giving us wonderful fast and friendly help. I just keep coming back because of the friendly help we always get. Keep up the awesome work.
Edmund the Edge for the Win
by 04/19/2022on
Staff is extremely professional, friendly and helpful!
Buying my first Ford
by 04/19/2022on
Kevin Kauzlarich is the best salesman and Harley made the paper work process super easy and insightful.
Never Again
by 04/16/2022on
Salesman Luke Belzer hasn’t returned our calls since the sale. Have a couple questions about the vehicle. Financing manager did our loan and rushed through everything like we should know what all the documents are and by the end of the deal with a $10,000 down payment he had our loan at $9,000 more than the sales sticker price. We were baffled by all his fast talking and absolutely disagreed with his loan arrangement and almost walked out. Should have at that point but we didn’t and will just never do business with Dewey Ford in Ankeny again.
"We Treat You Better-NOT"
by 04/14/2022on
We ordered a new vehicle from Dewey Ford for which we were required to leave a deposit. The vehicle arrived at the dealership 5 months later just at the time I was having major orthopedic surgery. I was told by our salesman that Dewey Ford would work with us and to not be concerned ,but when it came down to it the dealership threatened to sell the vehicle out from under us and not only would we lose a vehicle that was in high demand, we would lose our deposit. The day after arriving home from the hospital we had to travel 120 miles round trip to Dewey Ford to complete the purchase. After this horrible customer service experience with them I filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. In dealing with the staff at Dewey we found that all 5 of the employees we had contact with outright lied to us and also in their response to the BBB complaint. The Dewey Ford motto, “We Treat You Better”, couldn’t be further from the truth.
Sale department is greet!!
by 03/06/2022on
The sales team at Dewey Ford was amazing and answered all of our questions.The sales man Ben Holdiman was great. If you are looking for a new or used car or truck I recommend you give Dewey Ford a look. Thanks again to everyone at Dewey Ford!!
Terrible Customer Service
by 02/16/2022on
It took 3 weeks to get an estimate after our minor accident. Found out later they had already ordered parts 2 weeks earlier. Ordering parts before the estimate is done is a poor way to handle an insurance claim and is simply backwards to how it is supposed to be done. We called and called the estimator, but he only called back once - 2 days before he finally turned in the estimate. According to our insurance claims dept, we were supposed to approve the estimate before any work was done. They didn't even tell us the estimate was done. I had to look it up on our insurance company's app to find out it had finally been done. According to his boss - the collision center manager - there was also miscommunication between the service dept and the collision center. Our insurance claims dept would not intervene and help us get answers and updates even though this company is a preferred provider of theirs. Perhaps they wouldn't help because this company is a preferred provider. Our insurance agent, though it was not his job to do so, tried in vain to get their claims dept to help us or get the estimator to return our calls. Turns out the estimator did not return our agents 3 calls either. This 6 week nightmare did not need to happen and it did not need for our claim to take this long. We now have our Escape back. So far (one day in)....it seems to be fixed. We will never use Dewey again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quick, reliable, and great deals
by 01/27/2022on
They got me in and out in about an hour that was woth a trade in. Marshall was easy to work with and the whole team made it very easy on my end. Great people and great service. Will go thruogh them and marahall again on my next purchase. Appreciate everything. Thank you to the whole dewey team.
22 Escape PHEV
by 01/20/2022on
Dewey Ford and Ed Myers did an excellent job delivering our vehicle in these difficult times. This was our first factory order and they made the process stress free. Lastly, thanks to Ford for rushing our PHEV.
Luke was great
by 01/05/2022on
He was easy to talk to and great at explaining my cars features
Dewey Made Up Ford
by 12/28/2021on
We finally got our Bronco after 10 months and it arrived with a recall! So it sit on the lot for 3 weeks. However the sales department continually checked on parts and called with updates! They also got parts ordered as soon as possible to avoid a back order. Doing sales paperwork was also a breeze.
Would buy from again!
by 12/01/2021on
Hunter was a great salesman to work with….put the touches in that other dealerships did not (had the car pulled up, washed, warmed up and ready to go). He’s very knowledgeable and made our purchase smooth!
Love our new truck
by 11/16/2021on
My wife has been looking for a truck for the last year. She spotted the F-150 we purchased. I called and spoke with Luke, told him what she wanted gave him her number. Experience was great. Good people to work with.
No buyers remorse
by 11/06/2021on
Got the pickup I wanted. Very happy with the price. They are great people to work with.
Great Experience
by 11/01/2021on
The staff at Dewey was amazing! Everyone was friendly and thorough. They worked with me to get a great price on the car I wanted. I would highly recommend Dewey Ford!
Ed Me
by 10/31/2021on
Ed Meyers did an excellent job, professional and personable. Great job of listening to what I wanted ,
Great Sales experience!
by 10/18/2021on
Luke was my salesperson and he did an excellent job. Very knowledgeable and detail oriented!
Upgraded my Edge
by 10/10/2021on
Seemed to have a bigger selection than other dealers in the area.
Awesome service
by 09/28/2021on
Luke and Keegan were awesome stayed late to finalize our purchase
Awesome sales service!
by 07/16/2021on
Always ahreat experience working with Dewey Ford! My fourth vehicle from them and every sales has been great!
