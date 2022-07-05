1 out of 5 stars service Rating

It took 3 weeks to get an estimate after our minor accident. Found out later they had already ordered parts 2 weeks earlier. Ordering parts before the estimate is done is a poor way to handle an insurance claim and is simply backwards to how it is supposed to be done. We called and called the estimator, but he only called back once - 2 days before he finally turned in the estimate. According to our insurance claims dept, we were supposed to approve the estimate before any work was done. They didn't even tell us the estimate was done. I had to look it up on our insurance company's app to find out it had finally been done. According to his boss - the collision center manager - there was also miscommunication between the service dept and the collision center. Our insurance claims dept would not intervene and help us get answers and updates even though this company is a preferred provider of theirs. Perhaps they wouldn't help because this company is a preferred provider. Our insurance agent, though it was not his job to do so, tried in vain to get their claims dept to help us or get the estimator to return our calls. Turns out the estimator did not return our agents 3 calls either. This 6 week nightmare did not need to happen and it did not need for our claim to take this long. We now have our Escape back. So far (one day in)....it seems to be fixed. We will never use Dewey again. Read more