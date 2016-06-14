Bob Brown Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Bob Brown Buick GMC
Great customer service!
by 06/14/2016on
Joe Carley is an excellent salesmen. He answered our questions thoroughly, and helped us make an informed choice about our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob Brown
by 10/26/2015on
Chad Doggett was excellent salesperson. Found truck like I wanted. Wasn't pushy. Explained pricing and incentives well. He was attentive, and communicated well during process. He showed me the bells and whistles... However, since it was evening, vehicle delivery information was sparse as far as lease process/payments/etc (due to it being evening pickup). Interior detailing was lacking with dust in bins and carpet needing vacuumed.
Honest place to do Business.
by 10/11/2015on
I cannot say how nice it was to have a honest and trustworthy salesman (Steven). Our finance manager did an amazing job with communicating and explaining everything to us. He went above and beyond to make sure everything was correct and up to our satisfaction. (Esad). The sales manager was also very helpful and went above and beyond to make it as easy as possible (Cody). Thanks to these three people and their professionalism I WILL recommend your store and your store only to everybody. Thanks for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Keep up the good work!
by 08/25/2015on
I looked at vehicles at 3 different local dealerships. At all of them, I felt pressured. At Bob Brown I was not. I love GM product, matched with the staff, I don't see myself buying vehicles anywhere else. I have bought my last two from there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pleased
by 07/31/2015on
Salesman I have worked with in the past was not in, but needs were carefully taken care of by another salesman. Purchase was uncomplicated and did not take an immense amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied customer
by 05/03/2015on
1) Sales Mgr was a great help to us. 2) Part had to be ordered for repair and they will call when it's here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying from Bob Brown
by 03/30/2015on
I found the right vehicle for the right price with all the features I was looking for and our sales man, Jeff Davis" took good care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bob Brown GMC experience
by 03/08/2015on
In the 20 years that I have purchased different vehicles this has been hands down the best experience I have ever had. The great customer service that we received by everyone at Bob Brown GMC and Bob Brown Chevy has been top notch. Ryan Raker went above and beyond to make sure my needs were met and I will highly recommend him and Bob Brown GMC to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car experience
by 03/06/2015on
Ryan was very helpful in answering all my questions. Very knowledgeable on both Buick and GMC. His best assets are is knowledge, taking the time to make sure his customers happy and satisfied. This is the first new car that I have been show how to use the equipment on it. Your instructor did a very good job. But I'm sure I will forget something have to come back, a lot to learn and remember.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Yukon
by 01/07/2015on
We came back to your Dealership in Ankeny because of our prior purchase with Ryan a couple years ago. His knowledge of the vehicle we wanted, both times, is unmatched! This is why we chose the 2 hour drive to your dealership instead of staying local. Then to top off our purchase with the young gal who set up the OnStar & took me step by step with all of the new perks our Yukon had to offer. Very happy with our experience & will be recommending & coming back in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, great vehicle!
by 11/20/2014on
We started out looking at previously used vehicles online and from there we were put in touch with Steve Aschinger who did a great job! We test drove the vehicle on Friday night and my wife and I met at the dealership after work. The vehicle was ready to go and while my wife was waiting, she had a nice conversation with Suzan at the front desk. We spoke with Steve to let him know we didn't like the vehicle after driving it and from there he showed us the Terrain and we talked a little about that model. Our plan was to buy a vehicle from someone that weekend and we started at Bob Brown's right away on Saturday morning and never left! With Steve's help we found a Terrain we liked, test drove it and worked out a deal. The original lease payment was higher than we wanted so Steve offered to find a vehicle with less bells and whistles to get the cost down. He found one at another dealership but then the finance staff got that payment down to where we wanted and we made the purchase on the original Terrain. We appreciated the time Tessa spent with us showing us how to work the features such as voice commands, WiFi, Bluetooth, phone syncing, etc. She did an awesome job! We enjoyed the whole experience. It was much more relaxed and laid back than other dealerships in town, no ringing a bell or cheering when a vehicle is sold, instead, taking the time to listen to the customer and get them want they want. Your staff focuses on the customer and that made our buying experience a positive experience. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied
by 11/18/2014on
Joe was very helpful and not pushy. I like to find my own auto and he respected that. This is my best experience in buying a auto (I am 50 yrs old) that I can remember. Thank you Joe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Auto Shopping
by 11/12/2014on
Rayan Raker the sales professional was awesome.He was very knowledeable about the vehicle I was interested in.He also sold me the car over the phone and internet.Very impressive. I have dealt with with four other dealerships before contacting Bob Brown. I am amazed at the level of professionalism at your dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bob Brown makes car buying enjoyable.
by 11/12/2014on
Worked with Pat O'Brien before buying my wife's car. Was looking at another vehicle at another dealership and was bombarded by a new salesman and his manager to buy the vehicle. I couldn't wait to leave and go work with Pat on a vehicle he had. Told him where we need to be to make it work, minor negotiating, done deal. Buying a car can be one of the more painful and frustrating experiences in life. Pat and Bob Brown make it enjoyable. To be fair, I've worked with BB Chevrolet salesmen while kicking tires as well, with a similar experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Experience
by 10/04/2014on
I was very pleased with the professional attitude that Mr. Clyde Birks displayed during our purchase of our new vehicle. I have purchased six new vehicles from Bob Brown Chevrolet and one used vehicle over the years and have had good service and a positive experience on all of them. Also Carl in the service department has always been helpful in scheduling any service needed. Everyone we have dealt with at Bob Browns dealership has had a positive attitude and has been willing to help you with your questions. I will continue to recommend Bob Brown's dealership in the future. Keep up the good job. Dick Moore
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Still paying for the mistake
by 01/14/2014on
Never could come to an agreement as the only way the salesman would budge on the price was to make it look like he was negotiating by increasing the length of the note to decrease the payment amount. All you would think they would have done was check our credit but this guy was applying for loans right after he got off the phone. We ended the negotiation in less than 2 hours and as of today, we have letters from 4 different financial institutions for loan applications (denied for incomplete application information) from this dealer. Not sure how that happened as they were never authorized to apply for one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Easy folks to deal with!
by 04/10/2013on
My wife and I recently bought a 2013 Enclave from them and they were friendly and pretty easy to negotiate with. Overall experience was good. When we went to pick up the car, they gave us a tour of the service area and other facilities. Went over our car and made sure we understood the functions before we left. Would definitely buy from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
1 Comments