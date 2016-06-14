5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We started out looking at previously used vehicles online and from there we were put in touch with Steve Aschinger who did a great job! We test drove the vehicle on Friday night and my wife and I met at the dealership after work. The vehicle was ready to go and while my wife was waiting, she had a nice conversation with Suzan at the front desk. We spoke with Steve to let him know we didn't like the vehicle after driving it and from there he showed us the Terrain and we talked a little about that model. Our plan was to buy a vehicle from someone that weekend and we started at Bob Brown's right away on Saturday morning and never left! With Steve's help we found a Terrain we liked, test drove it and worked out a deal. The original lease payment was higher than we wanted so Steve offered to find a vehicle with less bells and whistles to get the cost down. He found one at another dealership but then the finance staff got that payment down to where we wanted and we made the purchase on the original Terrain. We appreciated the time Tessa spent with us showing us how to work the features such as voice commands, WiFi, Bluetooth, phone syncing, etc. She did an awesome job! We enjoyed the whole experience. It was much more relaxed and laid back than other dealerships in town, no ringing a bell or cheering when a vehicle is sold, instead, taking the time to listen to the customer and get them want they want. Your staff focuses on the customer and that made our buying experience a positive experience. Great job! Read more