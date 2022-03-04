Skip to main content
Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3175 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(36)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finally bought a car :)

by Amy on 04/03/2022

I have been looking for a car for a year and a half without any luck. I have talked with many salespeople in that time. It became frustrating because nothing was what I wanted. It felt like they just wanted to sell me something. Cam was great to work with! He listened to what I was looking for and found a car that fit. Stephanie was great as well! She explained all the paperwork and made it fun. I would recommend Dewey Dodge to anyone looking for a car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
36 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying “Big Red” - Our surprising experience

by M and J on 03/27/2022

Worked with a sales rep Kristie to get the truck we wanted. The sales experience was seamless even though we were out of state customers. We mostly had everything set for the sale before we were scheduled to arrive on site. Once on site, we were greeted by Kristie’s warmth professionalism which was a welcomed experience. When it was time for the test drive, Kristie knew information about the truck. Sales rep from other dealers was quite the opposite so it was refreshing to have someone with her enthusiastic skill level. Completing the truck sales paperwork, Alex made it pleasant and effortless. Both Kristie and Alex made our truck buying experience stress free and pleasant. Thank you both!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely knowledgeable and personable team experience

by aederner on 03/09/2022

Jared and Greg both did an amazing job at listening to my needs/wants and delivering. They were both extremely personable and fair in there negotiations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly Sales People

by Jo on 03/07/2022

Very helpful explaining features

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pacifica

by Chuck on 01/27/2022

Personnable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly, no pressure, professional service

by Greg on 12/31/2021

More enjoyable vehicle purchase in 30 years. I felt like family by the time I left the facility. Awesome staff all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly easy service

by JT on 11/27/2021

I was in and out with a great vehicle and great rate. Sales team is extremely helpful and I didn’t ever feel pressured to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Showroom Sting Gray Renegade

by Beth on 11/09/2021

Great selection of new Jeep Renegades!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2500 Laramie

by 5 time Ram Buyer on 09/12/2021

Nice selection of inventory at this dealership. Sales process was fair, professional and efficient. Kalli in sales and Brandi in parts followed through on a few minor details immediately!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge fans for life!!!!

by Single mom on 07/29/2021

I came in on a Wednesday night at 6:15pm and the place was packed. But not a single person was left waiting or ignored. Witness the dealership and all sales personnel going above and beyond and beyond. I was actually one of 3-4 customer way past closing time. Place was clean, sales staff was very friendly. Worked with me to make a deal and get me into my new ride. Even personable with my teenage son. Finance department even when above and beyond by texting late late late at night to get loan approved. She was super knowledgeable and didn’t try to talk me in circles. Made everything clear and easy. Will be back in future for my dream purple charger lol !!! Thanks all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly helpful and good salesman

by Gary Shoesmith on 06/27/2021

Location is convenient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Jared on 06/11/2021

My salesman’s name was Jared. He was very polite and pleasant and very professional. I will definitely be purchasing more vehicles from Dewey Dodge and from Jared. He made a very big impact on me. Steve Wilcox

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Grand Cherokee Purchase

by Brett on 12/29/2020

I had a good experience with Dewey on the purchase of a new car. I worked with Kalle (sp?). She was knowledgeable, had a good demeanor and stayed patient through the hard parts. Good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good truck good people

by Will A on 08/26/2020

Good truck good deal good people quick and painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa

by Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa on 06/25/2020

I had an exceptional experience. I had a super salesperson (Justin Carter) who was very patient and understanding. Likewise, the F&I department was outstanding and got the paperwork done in record time. I had an exceptional experience with Dewey Dodge, and I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by New Dodge Charger on 06/01/2020

Great customer service. Very helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We love our new Chrysler Pacifica!

by Brent Schneider on 03/31/2020

Justin Carter at Dewey made our car buying experience a good one. Prior to speaking with Dewey I had been talking with car dealers for the last few months. Not the best experience. At other dealers it felt like I was being sold a car and not buying one. With Justin I felt like I was being listened too and getting the information I needed to make the best decision for our family. He was even willing to drive our new Chrysler Pacifica to our home 2 hours away! Even though that part felling through the idea of doing that during the pandemic was a nice accommodation to keep us from traveling. Overall Dewey was understanding and straightforward throughout this process. I appreciated that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dewey Dodge Ankeny, IA

by Diane on 03/08/2020

We bought a new Journey at Dewey yesterday. It was our first time at the dealership. Everyone was helpful and friendly. I would recommend to friend or family. We worked with Bradley Leo and he was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by New car on 03/03/2020

Was one of the easiest dealer I have had the privilege to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people to work with.

by Jason on 02/01/2020

Had a good experience working with Rodrigo and Mike W. Nice friendly pepole.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Class Act

by EJ Burrows on 01/31/2020

The staff at Dewey Dodge has always treated my family and I fairly. They have a prompt sales department that took our needs into consideration during the purchase. It’s always a good feeling to walk out knowing you got a good deal. Brad Leo did a fantastic job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
225 cars in stock
0 new120 used105 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
25 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
