Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Finally bought a car :)
by 04/03/2022on
I have been looking for a car for a year and a half without any luck. I have talked with many salespeople in that time. It became frustrating because nothing was what I wanted. It felt like they just wanted to sell me something. Cam was great to work with! He listened to what I was looking for and found a car that fit. Stephanie was great as well! She explained all the paperwork and made it fun. I would recommend Dewey Dodge to anyone looking for a car!!
Buying “Big Red” - Our surprising experience
by 03/27/2022on
Worked with a sales rep Kristie to get the truck we wanted. The sales experience was seamless even though we were out of state customers. We mostly had everything set for the sale before we were scheduled to arrive on site. Once on site, we were greeted by Kristie’s warmth professionalism which was a welcomed experience. When it was time for the test drive, Kristie knew information about the truck. Sales rep from other dealers was quite the opposite so it was refreshing to have someone with her enthusiastic skill level. Completing the truck sales paperwork, Alex made it pleasant and effortless. Both Kristie and Alex made our truck buying experience stress free and pleasant. Thank you both!
Extremely knowledgeable and personable team experience
by 03/09/2022on
Jared and Greg both did an amazing job at listening to my needs/wants and delivering. They were both extremely personable and fair in there negotiations.
Friendly Sales People
by 03/07/2022on
Very helpful explaining features
Pacifica
by 01/27/2022on
Personnable.
Friendly, no pressure, professional service
by 12/31/2021on
More enjoyable vehicle purchase in 30 years. I felt like family by the time I left the facility. Awesome staff all around.
Friendly easy service
by 11/27/2021on
I was in and out with a great vehicle and great rate. Sales team is extremely helpful and I didn’t ever feel pressured to buy.
Showroom Sting Gray Renegade
by 11/09/2021on
Great selection of new Jeep Renegades!
2500 Laramie
by 09/12/2021on
Nice selection of inventory at this dealership. Sales process was fair, professional and efficient. Kalli in sales and Brandi in parts followed through on a few minor details immediately!
Dodge fans for life!!!!
by 07/29/2021on
I came in on a Wednesday night at 6:15pm and the place was packed. But not a single person was left waiting or ignored. Witness the dealership and all sales personnel going above and beyond and beyond. I was actually one of 3-4 customer way past closing time. Place was clean, sales staff was very friendly. Worked with me to make a deal and get me into my new ride. Even personable with my teenage son. Finance department even when above and beyond by texting late late late at night to get loan approved. She was super knowledgeable and didn’t try to talk me in circles. Made everything clear and easy. Will be back in future for my dream purple charger lol !!! Thanks all
Friendly helpful and good salesman
by 06/27/2021on
Location is convenient
New purchase
by 06/11/2021on
My salesman’s name was Jared. He was very polite and pleasant and very professional. I will definitely be purchasing more vehicles from Dewey Dodge and from Jared. He made a very big impact on me. Steve Wilcox
Jeep Grand Cherokee Purchase
by 12/29/2020on
I had a good experience with Dewey on the purchase of a new car. I worked with Kalle (sp?). She was knowledgeable, had a good demeanor and stayed patient through the hard parts. Good work.
Good truck good people
by 08/26/2020on
Good truck good deal good people quick and painless
Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa
by 06/25/2020on
I had an exceptional experience. I had a super salesperson (Justin Carter) who was very patient and understanding. Likewise, the F&I department was outstanding and got the paperwork done in record time. I had an exceptional experience with Dewey Dodge, and I would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 06/01/2020on
Great customer service. Very helpful staff.
We love our new Chrysler Pacifica!
by 03/31/2020on
Justin Carter at Dewey made our car buying experience a good one. Prior to speaking with Dewey I had been talking with car dealers for the last few months. Not the best experience. At other dealers it felt like I was being sold a car and not buying one. With Justin I felt like I was being listened too and getting the information I needed to make the best decision for our family. He was even willing to drive our new Chrysler Pacifica to our home 2 hours away! Even though that part felling through the idea of doing that during the pandemic was a nice accommodation to keep us from traveling. Overall Dewey was understanding and straightforward throughout this process. I appreciated that.
Dewey Dodge Ankeny, IA
by 03/08/2020on
We bought a new Journey at Dewey yesterday. It was our first time at the dealership. Everyone was helpful and friendly. I would recommend to friend or family. We worked with Bradley Leo and he was helpful.
New vehicle purchase
by 03/03/2020on
Was one of the easiest dealer I have had the privilege to work with.
Good people to work with.
by 02/01/2020on
Had a good experience working with Rodrigo and Mike W. Nice friendly pepole.
Class Act
by 01/31/2020on
The staff at Dewey Dodge has always treated my family and I fairly. They have a prompt sales department that took our needs into consideration during the purchase. It’s always a good feeling to walk out knowing you got a good deal. Brad Leo did a fantastic job.