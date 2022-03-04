5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Justin Carter at Dewey made our car buying experience a good one. Prior to speaking with Dewey I had been talking with car dealers for the last few months. Not the best experience. At other dealers it felt like I was being sold a car and not buying one. With Justin I felt like I was being listened too and getting the information I needed to make the best decision for our family. He was even willing to drive our new Chrysler Pacifica to our home 2 hours away! Even though that part felling through the idea of doing that during the pandemic was a nice accommodation to keep us from traveling. Overall Dewey was understanding and straightforward throughout this process. I appreciated that.