1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I first went to buy a car here last November. The sales guy called me about eight times over the next week, leaving messages on my phone to try to get me to a buy from them. It was annoying and unpersuasive. I then went back last week (June) to look at a couple of older cars I'd seen on their website. I took one of them to my mechanic, who spent half an hour showing me all the ways in which the dealership had hidden the problems with the car, which were considerable: oil leak, rust everywhere, broken turn signals, tires that wouldn't last more than six months, and a bunch of smaller problems. They were trying to sell it for $3000--the mechanic said he wouldn't pay more than $1000 for it, and even then he'd put $1500 worth of work into it before he'd consider it safe to drive. When I told the dealership about it, they were dismissive, then asked if they could show me another car. I laughed and said I would look elsewhere, and quickly decided never to buy from them. Read more