Great experience at Lithia Nissan
Brandon Kelty was very helpful, courteous, and efficient. I now have two vehicles from Nissan and have been very pleased with the level of service and care of the staff. Thank you.
Purchasing a 2017 Pathfinder
My wife and I were in the market for a 3 row SUV and tested a lot from the segment. We narrowed it down to Kia Toyota and Nissan. Given our budget and the effort shown by Malia to get us in the vehicle we wanted that blew away the competition in price. Everyone at Lithia Nissan in Ames was great. Its why they've kept my business for 5 years.
Rogue SL
We bought the third car from this dealership and had a great experience as usual. We were given the best offer among other dealers in the area. Employees made every effort to make us happy customers and I definitely recommend it to anyone who's interested in upgrading or buying a car. We were also given a good trade in value for our vehicle. Thank you for providing fair business!
Easy Buying Experience
Friendly non-pressured experience. Answered all questions and shared any info asked for during the experience. Given ample time to make my decision.
Lithos of Ames
I would recommend anyone to Lithia of Ames. They are all a good bunch of guys and are willing to work as hard as they can to get you in any vehicle. I filled out an app online within a couple days they got a hold of me and had me in a 2015 Altima with outstanding warranty.
good experience
Fair price and our salesman Adolfo was great. He wasn't pushy but was there to answer all of our questions. Just what a car buying experience should be.
New vehicle purchase experience
The sales experience with the purchase of our 2016 Nissan Rogue was excellent
First Class Attention and Service
We were both very satisfied with the salesman and sales manager at Lithia Nissan of Ames. Immediately we felt like we had known them for years and was just part of the family. Our salesman spent plenty of time with us trying to figure out the exact vehicle for us. We were stepping down from an SUV (Pathfinder) to a regular car. We would like to thank all of you at Lithia Nissan of Ames for a First Class Experience in buying our new 2016 Maxima. We will be back often.
Dishonest dealers
My experience at this dealership was the worse. I bought a certified pre-owned 2012 Nissan Sentra in July 2015 and within 7 months I had to replace the brake pads and the rotors. To my understanding buying a certified pre-owned vehicle is suppose to give you a sense of security that there should not be any big expenses so quickly after purchase. They were also supposed to send me a check for an oversight that was made and I never received it. So therefore I believe they are not looking out for the customers but are just concerned about the sales. If you want an honest transaction I do not recommend this dealership
Great Experience
I couldn't be happier with the way we were treated at Lithia Nissan of Ames. I love my new car and Jerry made our experience great.
Kevin's New Rogue
This is the fifth vehicle I have purchased from this dealership. I feel that I am treated fairly and the service department goes out of its way to provide excellent service.
Great Buying experience
Thank you all for the help I received during my recent purchase. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. All my questions got answered and it felt like family, because of the way I was treated. Really appreciate that.
Smooth and Pleasent - Car Leasing Experience
I have bought and leased many cars but my experience with Lithia Nissan of Ames was very pleasant, painless and quick (I do not have to spend whole day to go back and forth on pricing). Very warm welcome by Pete who is Sales Manager followed by an outstanding customer service of Rob Treadwell. No pressure car purchase, all question answered with big smile and encourage to ask many more and learn about different cars before making decision., even encouraged to do test drive and that made me buy the car I wanted. Once all done, Nick, Business Manager wrapped things nicely and complete the paper work. Little delay in delivering car due to weather otherwise over all experience is 10+++. Training session at the time of delivery was very informational and helpful. RR (ROB ROCKS!!!) I want to take this opportunity and thank Lithia Nissan team for wonderful buying experience.
Best Leasing Experience Around!
I had the pleasure of leasing from Rob Treadwell just recently at Lithia Honda in Ames, IA. Rob went out of his way to compete with larger dealerships in the area and win my business. I found him to be trustworthy, relatable, and an all-around good guy. No matter if you're a seasoned car buyer or nervous first time purchaser I whole-hearted recommend Rob.
Two bad experiences
I first went to buy a car here last November. The sales guy called me about eight times over the next week, leaving messages on my phone to try to get me to a buy from them. It was annoying and unpersuasive. I then went back last week (June) to look at a couple of older cars I'd seen on their website. I took one of them to my mechanic, who spent half an hour showing me all the ways in which the dealership had hidden the problems with the car, which were considerable: oil leak, rust everywhere, broken turn signals, tires that wouldn't last more than six months, and a bunch of smaller problems. They were trying to sell it for $3000--the mechanic said he wouldn't pay more than $1000 for it, and even then he'd put $1500 worth of work into it before he'd consider it safe to drive. When I told the dealership about it, they were dismissive, then asked if they could show me another car. I laughed and said I would look elsewhere, and quickly decided never to buy from them.
