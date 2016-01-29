1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Never Buy from this dealership. They are [violative content deleted] and will say anything to sell a car. I bought a used car from this dealership sold 'as is' and they promised me it was a good running car and it passed their mechanics approval. 2 weeks later, i started having ENGINE problems with it. They refused to help me out, or even have their mechanics even check out the car.They obviously dont care about thier customers or their reputation. i made it VERY clear to them- that i am a single mother with 2 kids. I needed a good car to get a job and a education. And that buying this car, they would be taking all my income tax money and all my savings. YOU CAN NOT TRUST THEIR EMPLOYEES OR THEIR CARS. I know, i bought it 'as is' but most dealership would have it checked out or swapped it for another of same value, to save their reputation. But guess it dont matter to them. NEVER EVER buy from Pearson Ford Michigan rd. Zionsville, in. They knew, I had no knowledge of cars and they took ADVANTAGE of that!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more