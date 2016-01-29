Skip to main content
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worked for me.

by jchampinino on 01/29/2016

Ordered a 2001 SuperCrew through them after getting a quote via Edmunds and they held to it. Only 4 stars because my vehicle came in with the wrong wheels. I already waited 8 weeks and I couldn't get them to simply order the wheels and make a swap later rather than waiting for my truck again. Might have been a Ford thing- Aside from that, they seemed like good people to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No hassle process

by Phillyfan72 on 11/23/2015

I inquired about a 2013 Ford Escape online after a few weeks of shopping. This dealer was very prompt in answering my questions. The escape was priced very well. They took an additional $150 off when I arrived. The entire process was easy and fast. Will buy here again. Paul D

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very easy

by coltsmanryan on 09/03/2014

I did probably too much research before buying my Ford Fusion. I would say that I shopped for 10 months and visited at least 12 dealers. I found Pearson Ford online and they were the only dealer that sent me an actual response not an automated letter. They took my shopping needs seriously and I bought a car the very first day that I visited. Katrina, Don, and Michael were top notch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Refreshing Experience

by RedSoxFan_77 on 12/02/2013

I spent all shopping for a new car on Friday and I was worn out. My last stop was at Pearson Ford because I had recently used their Oil Change center and they were friendly. I was not thinking about a Ford but I saw the technology in the Fusion and I was blown away. Everybody at the dealership was super friendly. Francisco stuck out to me because he was so well versed with the cars technology.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by vlippert on 09/23/2013

I had a great experience buying from Pearson Ford. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3rd Explorer from Pearson

by mercedes2006 on 09/03/2013

I just purchases my 3rd Explorer from Pearson Ford. They did a great job. Chris in the Internet Department was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

If you want to waste your time . . .

by alogsdon on 01/31/2013

Been trying to work with Pearson Ford for more than a month to buy a 2013 Explorer. The salesman can't find anything out there close to the vehicle I want, is never available to meet with me when I come to the dealership, even when I set up 2 appointments he stiffs me both times b/c he's with other customers. He knew I was coming tonight to ORDER a new vehicle and he can't even excuse himself for 2 seconds with his other customers to come out and assure me he'll only be a few minutes more. I wait 30 minutes for him (the 2nd time I've had to do that)--with an appointment--and he never shows his face. There are other Ford dealerships out there interested in getting my business. Don't waste your time with Pearson Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad Experience...beginning to end

by ginglis on 01/19/2012

Since my review, Pearson has done a nice job of trying to deal with my car problems. They actually tried to swap me into a new car with all of the same specs. But, that car did not work either. I actually feel that they are really trying to make me happy with the car. The problem is that the product is defective...and they know it. Mr. Wier (the General Manager) has been very reasonable in his efforts to make things work. The problem is the car and Ford. They are stuck with a faulty product. I cannot recommend Ford, but if you are going to risk it...I can say that Pearson Ford is not a bad place to get one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

I'm Warning YOU, DO NOT Buy from this dealership!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

by angrycustome3 on 04/27/2009

Never Buy from this dealership. They are [violative content deleted] and will say anything to sell a car. I bought a used car from this dealership sold 'as is' and they promised me it was a good running car and it passed their mechanics approval. 2 weeks later, i started having ENGINE problems with it. They refused to help me out, or even have their mechanics even check out the car.They obviously dont care about thier customers or their reputation. i made it VERY clear to them- that i am a single mother with 2 kids. I needed a good car to get a job and a education. And that buying this car, they would be taking all my income tax money and all my savings. YOU CAN NOT TRUST THEIR EMPLOYEES OR THEIR CARS. I know, i bought it 'as is' but most dealership would have it checked out or swapped it for another of same value, to save their reputation. But guess it dont matter to them. NEVER EVER buy from Pearson Ford Michigan rd. Zionsville, in. They knew, I had no knowledge of cars and they took ADVANTAGE of that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
