1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The following interactions I'm providing for review contains my experience of a used car purchase from TeamChevy in Valparaiso, IN. During the sale/testdrive, I alerted the Sales person, Rich, that there seemed to be some concerning items, such as the car sounded loud during idle, as well as it required being jump started twice. I placed my trust into Rich and his Mechanics, as they reiterated that the car was in great shape and was 'heavily inspected' prior to being available for sale. They explicitly told me the causes for the concerns were a broken sway bar and that a light had been left on in the car, both of which are relatively simple fixes. I purchased the vehicle with confidence due to the assurances of the staff. Only 3 weeks after purchase, I got a check-up with a 3rd-party Mechanic, and they found that there will be about $1200 due in repairs. He had found the struts are broken upfront, and that there is a significant hole in the muffler, which means they sold me a car that will FAIL emmisions in Porter County (a County that requires emmisions testing). I also had to jump start the car multiple times, and had to replace the battery for $225, since it was under powering the vehicle (aka a bad battery). Feeling betrayed, I called to speak to the Sales Manager, Billy, to see if they would honor any type of responsibility. Unfortunately, the final interaction with TeamChevy was very confusing, with Billy being unreasonably defensive. His stance of 'I wasn't there', 'I didn't hear it', 'It's not in writing', was insulting and childish, which ultimately made me feel like a liar. Closing items: + Be warned that used cars from TeamChevy with 'high mileage' will not actually be fully inspected as their Sales Manager, Billy, had stated to me AFTER the sale. + Ask to record the Sales person, as when they lie to you, the Manager can't play the he-said-she-said game with you later. This sounds assinine, but it could save you $1200 3 weeks later like me. + I do not recommend spending the extra on their standard 'Dealer Warranty', as it is whatever they choose to cover. It's only Powertrain and Engine, and much more specific than that. In conclusion, this whole experience has ended with me, the customer, being liable for TeamChevy's failures. Read more