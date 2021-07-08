Grieger's Motor Sales
Customer Reviews of Grieger's Motor Sales
Bad used cars
by 08/07/2021on
Son bought a 2017 Dodge Charger there in January of 2021. We went to get the emission done in the end of June and it won’t pass. We have received little no help. How can someone sleep at night knowing they are selling someone a junk for a used car. Word of mouth goes far.
Tonneau cover/spoiler replacement
by 11/04/2020on
Competitive price on replacement parts. Easy in/out service, as promised. Would definitely get future work done at Greiger!
Service Great!
by 07/29/2020on
Bought and have had my Renegade serviced several times at Greigers. Staff is always pleasant and the work gets done quickly and efficiently. Dealer is 45 minutes away but I wouldn’t take my vehicle anywhere else.
Servicing
by 06/14/2020on
I took my 2018 Pacifica in for an oil change and tire rotation, no appointment needed. The service was fast and friendly, with coffee. What more could you ask for?
Go to Grieger's
by 05/09/2019on
The service department is great! Making appointments is quick and easy. They make certain that they keep you informed during the repair process should there be any delays. They thoroughly review all work done on the vehicle to make certain the customer understands what repairs were made and why. I would highly recommend Grieger's for your vehicle purchases and service.
Ram 2500 recalls
by 11/15/2018on
A great experience . Staff and tech were friendly and explained what service work was to be performed . Appointment was made and tech handled all of the recalls with no issues as well as all parts / updates needed ! Highly recommend this facility
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to do business with
by 07/13/2018on
Very pleased with the whole Griegers team. Have yet to run into someone that works there that isn't helpful and friendly. They are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Griegers service department
by 02/03/2018on
These guys are top notch, courteous, and very accommodating. I will always take my ram there for service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TAKE A CALCULATOR WITH YOU AND KNOW HOW TO SAY NO!
by 02/19/2015on
My husband & I went in to just sit in a Jeep Cherokee that we were looking at to see if he would fit as he is very tall. The next thing we know, they have us sitting at a desk asking us what it would take for us to leave with one. They were literally walking outside checking new inventory & going back & forth with numbers. A "closer" as I refer to them then came in, introduced himself & showed us a sheet with a breakdown of costs of what we could purchase the vehicle for. My husband told them he wanted a few days to process everything, run some numbers & for he & I to sit down & discuss what we would actually want on the vehicle. My husband then asked if he could have a copy of the paper that the "closer" came in with & was told no. Earlier while looking at the sheet that the "closer" had brought in that broke down our costs, rebates, incentives, etc...my husband had made a comment that the sales tax quoted on the sheet did not look correct and seemed a little excessive. In the end my husband did get a copy of the sheet and we did not leave with a vehicle. The entire time we were sitting there we felt pressured and it made the visit uncomfortable. When we did get home my husband sat down, ran the numbers and did see in fact that they had highly inflated the tax rate we would pay. I do have to say that our initial salesman (whose name starts with a D and ends with an N) was wonderful. He was not at all pushy. It was not until the "closer" came into the situation that the pressure started and number inflation took place. For my husband and I the dishonest inflation of the sales tax did it for us. We will never return there which is a shame because I would have loved to have given our salesman D#%N our business. In my opinion, he's a wonderful, honest salesman that works at a dealership that is not worthy of his employment.
Great Experience
by 11/29/2013on
I was in the market for a new CUV, and had tested a Mazda CX-5 and a Toyota Rav4, and once released-a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. I requested online quotes from as many dealers as I was willing to travel to from my home. Communication was great from this dealer and they gave me an out the door price quote that many other dealerships will not even do-even if requested through Edmunds. I did not consider those other dealers after that. Once at the dealership, the staff was great to deal with and I am enjoying my 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4X4 4 Cylinder. Overall a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 09/04/2007on
They say one happy costumer will bring in more customers. Hope someone else is happy because I was not. Nothing wrong with the car and I have had plenty... but the dealer, their honesty, I don't trust them. Be extremely careful of the certified used cars. Turns out mine had been wrecked and was suppose to have never been wrecked. Clean and clear title... all that good stuff. I will not be back nor would I recommend them to anyone else!