My husband & I went in to just sit in a Jeep Cherokee that we were looking at to see if he would fit as he is very tall. The next thing we know, they have us sitting at a desk asking us what it would take for us to leave with one. They were literally walking outside checking new inventory & going back & forth with numbers. A "closer" as I refer to them then came in, introduced himself & showed us a sheet with a breakdown of costs of what we could purchase the vehicle for. My husband told them he wanted a few days to process everything, run some numbers & for he & I to sit down & discuss what we would actually want on the vehicle. My husband then asked if he could have a copy of the paper that the "closer" came in with & was told no. Earlier while looking at the sheet that the "closer" had brought in that broke down our costs, rebates, incentives, etc...my husband had made a comment that the sales tax quoted on the sheet did not look correct and seemed a little excessive. In the end my husband did get a copy of the sheet and we did not leave with a vehicle. The entire time we were sitting there we felt pressured and it made the visit uncomfortable. When we did get home my husband sat down, ran the numbers and did see in fact that they had highly inflated the tax rate we would pay. I do have to say that our initial salesman (whose name starts with a D and ends with an N) was wonderful. He was not at all pushy. It was not until the "closer" came into the situation that the pressure started and number inflation took place. For my husband and I the dishonest inflation of the sales tax did it for us. We will never return there which is a shame because I would have loved to have given our salesman D#%N our business. In my opinion, he's a wonderful, honest salesman that works at a dealership that is not worthy of his employment. Read more